ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outsider.com

Tony Dungy Speaks Out After Posting Controversial Tweet

By Nick Geddes
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SYOrR_0kMj6Mer00

Pro Football Hall of Fame coach and current NBC Sports analyst Tony Dungy issued an apology Saturday after posting a controversial tweet this week.

Dungy broke his silence just hours before appearing on the network’s coverage of the Kansas City Chiefs-Jacksonville Jaguars AFC Divisional Round game Saturday.

“This past week I posted a tweet that I subsequently deleted,” Dungy wrote on Twitter. “I issued an apology but not everyone saw it. So I am reposting my apology here. As a Christian I want to be a force for love to everyone. A force for healing and reconciliation-not for animosity.”

Responding to a tweet from The Daily Wire , Dungy claimed that school districts across the United States are providing litter boxes in bathrooms for students who identify as cats — a myth that has previously been debunked.

“That’s nothing,” Dungy wrote. “Some school districts are putting litter boxes in the school bathrooms for the students who identify as cats. Very important to address every student’s needs.”

Dungy, 67, soon deleted the tweet after receiving criticism. In his initial apology, Dungy acknowledged he responded to the tweet “in the wrong way.”

“I saw a tweet yesterday and I responded to it in the wrong way,” Dungy wrote. “As a Christian I should speak in love and in ways that are caring and helpful. I failed to do that and I am deeply sorry.”

Tony Dungy Receives Support Amid Criticism

While criticism has been widespread, many fellow media members and athletes have spoken out in support of Dungy as a person. Chris Broussard of Fox Sports tweeted Saturday that the world needs more people like Dungy.

“This society celebrates Black men who routinely promote killing other Black men, but wants to cancel @TonyDungy, a true Man of God who stands for faith & family,” Broussard wrote. “Man, we need more Brothas like Dungy not less.”

The post Tony Dungy Speaks Out After Posting Controversial Tweet appeared first on Outsider .

Comments / 3

Related
Outsider.com

NBC Makes Decision on Tony Dungy Following Controversial Tweet

Pro Football Hall of Fame coach turned NBC Sports analyst Tony Dungy will be on the air for the network’s coverage of the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs Saturday. A network spokesperson confirmed the news to Sports Illustrated‘s Jimmy Traina. He will serve in a studio role alongside Maria Taylor and Jason Garrett for the Kansas City Chiefs-Jacksonville Jaguars game. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET.
WASHINGTON STATE
Outsider.com

Erin Andrews Defends Angry Coaches in Sideline Interviews

Erin Andrews is coming to the defense of coaches who get a little ornery during their sidelines interviews. It’s an epidemic sweeping the sports world. From Nick Saban to John Harbaugh, coaches are catching flack for being less than cordial with sidelines announcers. Personally, Andrews hates them. The former...
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update

The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Outsider.com

John Wayne’s Granddaughter Speaks Out About Why She Ditched California for Nashville

Jennifer Wayne, who is the granddaughter of legendary actor John Wayne, has left California for the beauty of Nashville. In the meantime, she’s also gearing up to be in a new TV show titled Flip U. Wayne also is looking back on why she ditched living in California, too. You can catch Wayne as part of the musical group Runaway Jane. Wayne will star in the TV series alongside Brad Rempel. It will be on The Design Network. The show will feature Nashville stars helping some home-flipping hopefuls as they renovate a property. They will hope to turn a profit on their flip.
NASHVILLE, TN
gamblingnews.com

Charles Barkley Details His Struggle with Addiction

Charles Barkley has been known for his unhealthy relationship with gambling. In many ways, he has served as an example for others on how to steer clear of what could be a destructive hobby. Yet, gambling addiction is hardly about just resisting temptation. Charles Barkley Talks “Action” of Gambling and...
Outsider.com

Michael Strahan’s ‘Good Morning America’ Replacement Host Revealed

Stepping into Michael Strahan’s spot on the popular ABC morning news show, Good Morning America isn’t an easy gig. The energetic TV news host and former footballer is a morning show favorite across the board. However, it seems, Michael Strahan’s host is fitting right in with Good Morning America stars Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos.
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’s Pat Sajak Says What We’re All Thinking About Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

Following the release of Prince Harry’s new book Spare, longtime Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak says what everyone is thinking about the Prince and his wife, Meghan Markle. In his latest tweet on Tuesday (January 10th), Pat Sajak jokingly had some thoughts about the attention Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are receiving. “Having trouble finding information about Prince Harry and his wife (Meghan, I think). Any sources you might suggest?”
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Legend David McCallum Said He Doesn’t Think the Show ‘Makes Sense’ Anymore

NCIS has been through its fair share of cast changes over the years, including seeing Mark Harmon and Pauley Perrette leave. Of course, Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo have escaped the NCIS world themselves. It might leave one to think that NCIS isn’t the same show it was when it started back in 2003 on CBS. David McCallum, who plays Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard on the show, is still around. His appearances have not been as many as in earlier seasons.
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

637K+
Followers
71K+
Post
263M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy