Fairfax, VA

Fairfax City Police looking for shoplifting suspects

By Will Gonzalez
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

FAIRFAX, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Fairfax Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating two shoplifting suspects who they say stole over $1,000 worth of items from a hardware store.

According to police, at around 2 p.m. on Jan. 18, the two suspects stole over $1,000 worth of cleaning and camping supplies from the ACE Hardware on the 10300 block of Main Street.

Spotsylvania Sheriff warning residents after skimming device found on gas station card reader
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HEGPW_0kMj5pqn00

The first suspect is described as a slender white man between the ages of 25 and 35 who stands about 5’9″. He has brown hair, a short beard and a black tattoo on his upper left arm.

The second suspect is described as a white woman between the ages of 25 and 35 who stands about 5’3″. She has short black hair and a black tattoo on her right arm.

Anyone who recognizes the people pictured or has information related to this incident is asked to call Fairfax City Police at 571-271-7292.

