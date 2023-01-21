ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

13 WHAM

Bills GM Brandon Beane addresses offseason needs

Orchard Park, N.Y. — Monday, Sean McDermott and Bills players got their opportunity to speak after the season came to an end. Tuesday, it was the guy who runs the roster — general manager Brandon Beane, who's going to try to fix what's been wrong with this team at the end of the year.
BUFFALO, NY
13 WHAM

Allen among 5 finalists for NFL MVP award

Josh Allen is one of five finalists for The Associated Press 2022 NFL Most Valuable Player award. The fifth-year Bills quarterback joins Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow as finalists for the award. Hurts, Jefferson and Mahomes are...
BUFFALO, NY
13 WHAM

Bills turn attention to offseason after loss to Bengals

When expectations are high and a team loses, changes can follow. There's been a lot of criticism of the Bills' coordinators, Ken Dorsey on offense and Leslie Frazier on defense. When asked about their status Monday afternoon, Sean McDermott said it's too early to talk about his staff, just 24...
CINCINNATI, OH
13 WHAM

Bills begin offseason earlier than expected

Orchard Park, N.Y. — The Bills were AFC East champions. They won 14 games this year. They had won 8 in a row coming into this one. But none of that matters — because they lost, and it wasn't close. The Cincinnati Bengals were the better team from...
CINCINNATI, OH

