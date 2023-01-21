Read full article on original website
Bills GM Brandon Beane addresses offseason needs
Orchard Park, N.Y. — Monday, Sean McDermott and Bills players got their opportunity to speak after the season came to an end. Tuesday, it was the guy who runs the roster — general manager Brandon Beane, who's going to try to fix what's been wrong with this team at the end of the year.
Allen among 5 finalists for NFL MVP award
Josh Allen is one of five finalists for The Associated Press 2022 NFL Most Valuable Player award. The fifth-year Bills quarterback joins Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow as finalists for the award. Hurts, Jefferson and Mahomes are...
'The gap is closing': McDermott, Bills evaluating team as offseason begins
Two years ago in the AFC Championship Game, the Bills season ended with promise. Last year in Kansas City in the "13 Seconds" game, it ended in disbelief. This year, it ended with a thud — because the game was a dud. Sean McDermott was asked Monday where his...
Diggs defends frustration with Allen during season-ending loss to Bengals
With the Bills trailing the Bengals by 17 in the fourth quarter Sunday, Josh Allen made a desperation throw on fourth down that was incomplete and all but officially ended the game. After the play, Stefon Diggs went after Allen. He was hot, he was mad and showed his frustration...
Bills turn attention to offseason after loss to Bengals
When expectations are high and a team loses, changes can follow. There's been a lot of criticism of the Bills' coordinators, Ken Dorsey on offense and Leslie Frazier on defense. When asked about their status Monday afternoon, Sean McDermott said it's too early to talk about his staff, just 24...
Bills begin offseason earlier than expected
Orchard Park, N.Y. — The Bills were AFC East champions. They won 14 games this year. They had won 8 in a row coming into this one. But none of that matters — because they lost, and it wasn't close. The Cincinnati Bengals were the better team from...
