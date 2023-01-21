Water main breaks, floods street near Fresno shopping center. Brawley closed to traffic

A section of Brawley Avenue was flooded Saturday morning when a water main broke near Jaswant Singh Khalra Neighborhood Park in Fresno west of Highway 99.

The pipe, which burst sometime before 8 a.m., sent water rushing down Brawley, just south of Clinton Avenue. A layer of steam could be seen rising off the water, which poured over the curbs and on to the sidewalk for the better part of the block. The intersection is home to a Taco Bell and Save Mart grocery store.

Police held Brawley Avenue closed from Clinton to Weldon avenues while city crews worked to clear the road.

By noon Saturday, workers had drained the water from the street and were repairing a section of the road. In a tweet, the city’s Department of Public Utilities said Brawley Avenue would remain closed for several hours.

It was not immediately clear what caused the water main to break. The road closure remained in effect as of 4 p.m. Saturday.