Widow of slain NYPD cop Jason Rivera is pregnant with his ‘miracle’ child

By Larry Celona, Rich Calder
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

The widow of slain NYPD officer Jason Rivera — gunned down with partner Wilbert Mora a year ago — left behind a “miracle” for his longtime love, who announced Saturday she’s pregnant with his child.

“One of the things I’m learning is that God works in mysterious ways,” said Dominique Luzuriaga Rivera at a memorial service honoring the anniversary of the fatal shooting of her husband and Mora.

“Though sorrow and pain, there can also be a rebirth. I am blessed to say that Jason and I will be expecting our miracle this spring.”

The news was received with thunderous cheers and a standing ovation at St. Patrick’s Cathedral, bringing some joy to what was a solemn event.

“Although Jason won’t be here in physical form to see and experience our miracle, I know he will always be here in spirit watching, protecting, and loving us,” she added.

“To my unborn child, my hope is with time, guidance, and love they, too, will get to know their father, and as a family” we will “never forget Jason’s tremendous legacy of success and ultimate sacrifice.”

The Riveras were childhood sweethearts who were married for only a few months when he was killed.

Rivera’s sperm was harvested at the hospital after he was gunned down, according to a source who knows the family and added that Luzuriaga Rivera, 23, doesn’t know if she is having a boy or girl.

Rivera had been rushed to Harlem Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“Though sorrow and pain, there can also be a rebirth. I am blessed to say that Jason and I will be expected our miracle this spring,” said Dominique Luzuriaga Rivera, wife of Jason Rivera.
Dominique Rivera/Instagram

Sources said Luzuriaga Rivera followed the lead of Sanny Liu — who gave birth to daughter Angelina in 2017 thanks to artificial insemination two-and-a-half years after her husband NYPD cop Wenjian Liu was slain.

Doctors had asked Liu if she wanted to preserve sperm from her mortally wounded husband so she might someday have his child.

Liu and her daughter were among the 2,500 people attending the service along with family members of other officers killed in the line of duty.

Earlier, Mayor Adams paid homage to the two young police officers killed responding to a domestic violence call in Harlem.

“We honor two good men, heroes of our city,” said Adams.

Rivera, 22, and Mora, 27, were fatally shot when a gunman ambushed them during a domestic call in a Harlem apartment on Jan. 21, 2022. Rivera died that day but Mora died from his wounds four days after the shooting. Both were posthumously promoted to detective.

The mayor also reflected on the love he has for his 27-year-old son, Jordan Coleman, telling the deceased cops’ family “I cannot imagine the pain that is associated with losing these two men.”

Rivera, 22, was fatally shot alongside another officer, when a gunman ambushed them during a domestic call in a Harlem apartment on Jan. 21, 2022.
Paul Martinka

“Our hearts grieve with you, and 365 days does not allow us to see the pain dissipate,” he added. “We cannot take that pain we are here for you.”

The mass was also attended by many NYPD brass, including Commissioner Keechant Sewell.

Adams was only on the job less than a month when both cops were killed last year, and at the time used the horrific shooting as an example of why his illegal-gun crackdown plan is sorely needed in the Big Apple.

Comments / 7

Otto Martinez
3d ago

that killer who murdered this cop, should get life in prison, without parole at all. God will give the wife the peace, she needs at this moment. Trust God.

Reply
4
Johanna McFarland
3d ago

That is so sad. Truly sorry for your loss. Best wishes. Thank you for his service and may he R.I.P.🙏❤️🙏❤️

Reply
3
 

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
