ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

Comments / 100

Kim Kelley
3d ago

some states do allow assisted suicide. My daughter in law lived with my son in Washington. Her cancer was untreatable and had spread throughout her body and was in horrible pain. She had filled out the paperwork and went to the first interview and scheduled the final evaluation and interview in two weeks. The day before the interview she had a stroke caused by the brain tumor and was unable to sign the papers or speak, she was incapable of convincing anyone she was of sound mind. I know my son was devastated because he could do nothing to see her wishes were fulfilled. I flew in to help him care for the love of his life. The poor woman died a horrible, prolonged death with brain matter leaking out of her ears during the final days. This country needs to legalize assisted suicide in every state and make the process available to people in my daughter in laws situation even if they are not able to sign their name. No one should have to leave this world like that.

Reply(17)
75
Thomas Robertson
3d ago

I agree because I watched my brother die with lung cancer and then it spread to his brain, he started out weighing 181lbs and when he died he weighed 76lb and nobody should have to suffer like that.

Reply(13)
53
mel
3d ago

God bless her! She has more balls than anyone I've seen or heard of in a long time! I'm sure she knew him and his wishes more than anyone! Love is giving the one you love most the dignity they deserve and would want! I know I'm going to send her all the support I have! it probably won't help her cause but I'll do it anyway.

Reply(4)
36
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘Death with dignity’: Florida non-profit calls for medical aid in dying law

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A Florida non-profit organization is pushing for a law to allow people with terminal illnesses to die on their own terms. The effort comes after police say 76-year-old Ellen Gilland shot and killed her husband inside a Daytona Beach hospital as part of a planned mercy killing. Investigators say the woman made a pact with her husband to kill him if his condition worsened.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

2 people rushed to hospital after Orlando stabbing

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two people are in the hospital after a stabbing in Orlando. Deputies say it happened just before 3 a.m. Monday. Deputies say there was a fight on West Lancaster Road and the two people were attacked. Both victims were rushed to the hospital as trauma alerts.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida woman accused of shooting, killing terminally ill husband at Daytona Beach hospital denied bond

A woman who was arrested for reportedly shooting and killing her terminally ill husband inside the AdventHealth Hospital in Daytona Beach on Saturday morning was denied bond during her first court appearance Sunday morning. Ellen Gilland, 76, of New Smyrna Beach is facing a first-degree murder charge in her 77-year-old husband's death. Police said the couple planned the shooting three weeks ago.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

FL woman stabs boyfriend's kids: Deputies • UCF athlete accused of violent robbery • Orlando boardwalk opens

A Florida woman is accused of stabbing her boyfriend's kids, a new boardwalk has opened at Orlando Wetlands Park, A UCF football player was arrested in connection to a violent robbery, the boyfriend of a Sanford bartender is being hailed a hero after saving her life, and a double dog napper was caught on camera: Here's FOX 35's Week in Review.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida woman was shooting at random people in road before killing Orange County mother: Deputies

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman who was allegedly shooting at people driving past her in Orange County has been arrested for killing a 27-year-old mother, deputies said. Deputies arrested 56-year-old Angila Baxter on charges of second-degree murder with a firearm after Nekaybaw Collier was found unresponsive in her car on Jan. 12. Detectives said the bullets belonging to Baxter's revolver were found in Collier's body during an autopsy.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

12 arrested on drug charges at Volusia County home, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Twelve people face a number of drug charges after being arrested at a home in Volusia County on Friday, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. According to a Twitter post by the sheriff’s office, the East Volusia narcotics task force and crime suppression...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
wogx.com

Jennifer Kesse disappearance: 17 years later, family says they have new leads in Orlando cold case

ORLANDO, Fla. - It has been 17 years since Jennifer Kesse disappeared in Orlando. The 24-year-old vanished without a trace in January 2006 – and no one's been arrested. Her family tells FOX 35 they have new leads in the case. Drew Kesse – Jennifer's father – says the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is working on the case with the family’s investigators.
ORLANDO, FL
CBS News

CBS News

591K+
Followers
79K+
Post
428M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy