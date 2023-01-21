some states do allow assisted suicide. My daughter in law lived with my son in Washington. Her cancer was untreatable and had spread throughout her body and was in horrible pain. She had filled out the paperwork and went to the first interview and scheduled the final evaluation and interview in two weeks. The day before the interview she had a stroke caused by the brain tumor and was unable to sign the papers or speak, she was incapable of convincing anyone she was of sound mind. I know my son was devastated because he could do nothing to see her wishes were fulfilled. I flew in to help him care for the love of his life. The poor woman died a horrible, prolonged death with brain matter leaking out of her ears during the final days. This country needs to legalize assisted suicide in every state and make the process available to people in my daughter in laws situation even if they are not able to sign their name. No one should have to leave this world like that.
I agree because I watched my brother die with lung cancer and then it spread to his brain, he started out weighing 181lbs and when he died he weighed 76lb and nobody should have to suffer like that.
God bless her! She has more balls than anyone I've seen or heard of in a long time! I'm sure she knew him and his wishes more than anyone! Love is giving the one you love most the dignity they deserve and would want! I know I'm going to send her all the support I have! it probably won't help her cause but I'll do it anyway.
