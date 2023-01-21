ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA

Driver fleeing Whatcom County deputies in I-5 wreck that injures four, State Patrol reports

By Julie Shirley
Bellingham Herald
Bellingham Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11tfa3_0kMj4FYC00

This is a developing story. Check back to bellinghamherald.com for updates.
Four people were injured Friday night when a driver attempting to avoid Whatcom County sheriff’s deputies hit an SUV on Interstate 5 at Smith Road in Ferndale, according to the Washington State Patrol. The SUV rolled over off the freeway and the fleeing vehicle blocked northbound lanes at about 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 20.

Drugs or alcohol are suspected to be involved, according to the state patrol’s news release.

Charges are pending for Robert T. Dodge, 54 of Ferndale, the driver who was “fleeing a previously attempted traffic stop” in a gray 2014 Toyota Sienna minivan that was reported as stolen, according to the state patrol’s news release.

Dodge and Heiner Nunez, 27, the driver of the black 2019 Nissan Rogue SUV, were injured in the wreck and were listed in satisfactory condition at St. Joseph, Saturday, Jan. 21, according to an email from a hospital spokeswoman.

Two passengers with Nunez, Dina L. Garcia, 28 of Ferndale, and an unnamed 11-month-old boy, were taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. Harborview did not respond to requests for their conditions.

Both vehicles were totaled, according to the state patrol.

