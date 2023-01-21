Read full article on original website
‘Kang Dynasty’ Writer Teases How The New Generation Of Avengers Will Be “Thrown Into The Fire”
After “Avengers: Endgame,” there were quite a few fans wondering how Marvel Studios could ever top that film. The fourth film in the ‘Avengers’ franchise finished off the epic Infinity Saga and features dozens of heroes fighting onscreen at the same time. The film enjoyed record-breaking success, and it’s largely viewed as one of the best superhero films of all time. Yet, in a couple of years, Marvel is releasing the first of two new ‘Avengers’ films, titled ‘The Kang Dynasty.’ And according to the writer of the film, ‘Kang Dynasty’ is going to really be focused on the new generation of heroes.
Steven Spielberg Thinks ‘The Dark Knight’ Should Have Earned A Best Picture Oscar Nom & Is “Encouraged” By Blockbusters Getting Noms
You can’t really talk about the history of blockbuster filmmaking without mentioning Steven Spielberg. You could argue the summer blockbuster was created by his film, “Jaws,” decades ago. Now, with films such as “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Avatar: The Way of Water,” and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” not just earning huge money at cinemas but also receiving Oscars recognition, Spielberg thinks it’s encouraging to see blockbusters get their credit by the Academy. In fact, he believes it’s long overdue, as there’s one film in his mind that should have gotten that Best Picture nomination but was overlooked.
‘Poker Face’ Review: Rian Johnson & Natasha Lyonne Team Up For A Clever, Funny Mystery Series
Where have all the Columbos gone? Why don’t they make shows like “Monk” or “Murder, She Wrote” anymore, programs about the smartest person in the room solving a mystery of the week before the cops can even get there? Has true crime supplanted the viewer’s need for shows about immediate justice, or are people just too accustomed to the death of the episodic structure wherein every showrunner thinks they’re making a ten-hour movie instead of ten individual chapters? The brilliant Rian Johnson has teamed up with the phenomenal Natasha Lyonne to solve the case of the missing TV genre, launching the very fun “Poker Face,” a show that brings a bit of that “Knives Out” energy to Peacock but with a less-polished, spontaneous sense of humor and intrigue. Like any “case of the week” show, “Poker Face” can be a little inconsistent, but Lyonne really anchors all six chapters sent to press, and the revolving door of guest stars makes for a fun, unexpected winter TV treat.
‘Copenhagen Cowboy: Nightcall’: Watch An Entire New Doc About The Making Of Nicolas Winding Refn’s New Netflix Series [Exclusive]
EXCLUSIVE: “This is not a making-of, but more of an insight about how the Cowboy fell asleep and woke up in Copenhagen.” And with that, filmmaker Nicolas Winding Refn introduces you to “Copenhagen Cowboy: Nightcall with Nicolas Winding Refn,” a new behind-the-scenes documentary about the production of his new series, “Copenhagen Cowboy,” which is available on Netflix globally now.
‘Wildcat’: Ethan Hawke To Direct New Film Starring Maya Hawke, Laura Linney & More
It’s been nearly five years since Ethan Hawke has gone back to directing a narrative feature. Now, it appears the actor/filmmaker is not only planning to helm his next narrative feature soon, but he didn’t have to look very far to find the lead, as his daughter, Maya Hawke is joining her dad in the upcoming film, “Wildcat.”
‘Landscape With Invisible Hand’ Review: An Ambitious But Unfortunate Failure From Filmmaker Cory Finley [Sundance]
Cory Finley burst out of the cinematic gate, like many a playwright-turned-filmmaker before him, with a voice firmly in place. In his debut film “Thoroughbreds” and its follow-up “Bad Education,” he precisely, skillfully, and mercilessly created characters who were, for the most part, amoral monsters—but who you kinda-sorta rooted for anyway because they did what they did so wittily and unapologetically.
Will Forte Talks ‘Aliens Abducted My Parents’ & Hoping For More ‘MacGruber’ [The Playlist Podcast]
Will Forte is entering a new era of his acting career. After becoming a dad for the first time a couple of years ago, he’s not just excited about comedies such as “MacGruber” and “The Last Man on Earth.” He’s also ready to portray sweet dad characters in projects such as “Sweet Tooth” and his new film, “Aliens Abducted My Parents and Now I Feel Kinda Left Out,” which we discussed on this episode of The Playlist Podcast and is celebrating its world premiere at this year’s Sundance Film Festival.
Ben Affleck’s ‘Air,’ Starring Matt Damon, To Get A Theatrical Release In April
Before the pandemic, Amazon Studios was much more interested in releasing films with full theatrical runs before putting the feature on Prime Video. However, when COVID made that an impossibility, we saw the studio rely more heavily on Prime Video exclusives and shy away from full theatrical runs, even for films that were vying for awards season gold. Well, it appears that’s going to be changing yet again, as Amazon announced its release strategy for the upcoming film, “Air.”
‘Rick & Morty’ Co-Creator Justin Roiland Leaves Show After Domestic Violence Charges Are Made Public
To say that “Rick & Morty” is a hit for Adult Swim is a gross understatement. The animated series is one of the biggest hits Adult Swim has ever had and seems to be consistently earning rave reviews as the seasons tick by. So, you have to assume the network was terrified when it was revealed that “Rick & Morty” co-creator, Justin Roiland, was charged with domestic violence and is facing serious legal issues. Is this the end of “Rick & Morty?” Well, apparently not. But it will be changing quite a bit.
The Madonna Biopic Starring Julia Garner Has Been Scrapped
The Material Girl’s biopic will no longer be materializing. Despite a long casting process to hire someone to play the Queen of Pop, Madonna has scrapped the biopic film she was going to direct herself and is instead going to go out on tour (via Variety and THR). Set...
‘My Animal’ Review: A Moody, Trippy Queer Werewolf Romance Is Limited, But A Remarkably Assured Debut [Sundance]
Like most teenagers, Heather (non-binary actor Bobbi Salvör Menuez), a social misfit who lives in a rural town in northern Canada, has a strict midnight curfew to adhere to. But unlike other teenagers, staying out for longer has a much more dangerous effect on her. We learn that in the opening scene of “My Animal,” — the camera trains its gaze on the red-headed Heather sitting in a dark room watching a werewolf movie while slowly transforming into a werewolf herself, her eyes glowing and her breath heaving. It’s a condition that director Jacqueline Castel suggests Heather inherited from her father, Henry (Stephen McHattie) — and although the film doesn’t interpret her attacks as a family curse, it still complicates Heather’s already existing feelings of alienation.
‘Shrinking’ Review: ‘Ted Lasso’ Crew Brings Similar Amiable Charm to Jason Segel & Harrison Ford Dramedy
One can only imagine the blank check that Bill Lawrence has from Apple TV+ after the massive success of his “Ted Lasso,” which he co-created and has won the company dozens of awards, putting them on the TV map. He used that cachet for this week’s likable dramedy “Shrinking,” a show that almost brazenly sets up character archetypes and then asks its cast to push through the clichés of their shallow descriptions. That they do so as often as they do is the show’s most impressive achievement and a sign that this little show could end up getting pretty big.
‘You People’ Review: Jonah Hill & Eddie Murphy’s Comedic Chops Can’t Save A Corny, Superficial Family Comedy
How do you make the norm abnormal for the sake of comedy? Interracial/mixed-race families are so ordinary these days (I’m part of one as we speak), but comedy often has to exaggerate our differences to strike at deep laughs that speak to deeper, uncomfortable truths. That’s fair enough, and writer/director Kenya Barris’ (“Black-ish”) well-intentioned family comedy, “You People,” certainly seems to have the plan to use racial misunderstanding, misfires, and mis-intentions, to create a funny, insightful dialogue about families, love, and race in America today. So it’s a real shame that the film is, ultimately, very mid, broad, and corny because the film, co-written and starring Jonah Hill, really sparks to life vibrant humor at first, shows tons of promise, and has an outstanding cast, not the least of them is the comedic presence of the great Eddie Murphy, putting in the work this time and seemingly really showing up to play.
