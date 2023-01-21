ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo County, MI

MLive

Kalamazoo Country Club plans for massive expansion, but residents have concerns

KALAMAZOO, MI -- The Kalamazoo Country Club is moving forward with plans to build a new main facility and golf course, though some citizens have complaints about the project. The current plans show a new 11-hole golf course and a two-story country clubhouse that includes amenities like a bowling alley, multiple dining rooms and lounges, locker rooms, a tennis facility, swimming pools, a two-story parking deck and more.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Portage commits nearly $1 million to repair water tower

PORTAGE, MI — The Haverhill water tower in the city of Portage is getting a face-lift. The Portage City Council unanimously approved two contracts totaling $919,100, to go toward the rehabilitation, construction and engineering of the water tower during its Tuesday, Jan. 24 meeting. The water tower is in...
PORTAGE, MI
wmuk.org

A WMed administrator involved in a controversy at KPS has left his post

Jack Mosser was the Associate Dean for Development and Alumni Affairs at the Western Michigan University Homer Stryker, M.D. School of Medicine. He joined the staff in March 2020. A spokeswoman confirmed Tuesday that he left his post in the first week of January. Last year, Mosser fundraised for a...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Developer puts plans on hold for new Portage apartment complex

PORTAGE, MI — A 95-unit apartment complex that had a goal of breaking ground in the spring is now on hold, developers confirmed. A public hearing had been scheduled for the City Council’s Tuesday, Jan. 24, meeting to consider a rezoning application for the proposed development at 6601 Constitution Blvd., on a 4.45-acre parcel near The Crossroads mall and the new Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
PORTAGE, MI
MLive

Jackson-area school closings for Wednesday, Jan. 25

JACKSON, MI -- Snowy conditions and the anticipation that roads could get worse as the day goes on have prompted some Jackson-area schools to cancel classes on Wednesday, Jan. 25. The Jackson area is under a National Weather Service winter storm warning until 10 p.m. Wednesday, with 4 to 6...
JACKSON, MI
MLive

Redevelopment of Jackson’s historic Hayes Hotel could finally be happening

JACKSON, MI – Progress is being made to redevelop Jackson’s historic Hayes Hotel back to its original glory, and construction could start this year. A presentation from the building’s developer, J. Jeffers & Co. of Milwaukee, was part of the Tuesday, Jan. 24 Jackson City Council meeting. The presentation revealed construction on the former hotel is planned to start in September, and the developers showed off what the 10-story building could look like once complete.
JACKSON, MI
103.3 WKFR

Are You Legally Required To Remove Snow From A Sidewalk In Southwest Michigan?

With temperatures set to drop below freezing again and another round of snow storms headed toward West Michigan, it doesn't hurt to brush up on your snow etiquette!. Even though I actually enjoy shoveling snow, I feel like I'm in the minority. I don't blame you for not wanting to go outside! However, it benefits everyone in our community when we keep our roadways and sidewalks free of snow. For some, that's their only way of getting around town.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WILX-TV

Eagle Township prepping land for ‘mega’ factory

Eagle Township, Mich. (WILX) - Turning farmland into factories, that’s what has some Clinton County residents concerned Tuesday. Just south of I-96 in Eagle township, 1,400 acres of farmland are being prepped for a large factory. “Just the other day, I said to my son that we won’t be...
CLINTON COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

South Bend Common Council meeting cancelled for January 23

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Common Council meeting has been cancelled for Monday because the public was not notified of the meeting in time, according to council president Sharon McBride. The City Clerk must post notice of a Common Council meeting at least 48 hours before the scheduled...
SOUTH BEND, IN
MLive

WMU investigates technology issues causing service disruptions

KALAMAZOO, MI -- Western Michigan University is continuing to investigate digital service disruptions that have lasted for several days. On Friday, Jan. 20, the university detected a service disruption that led to the suspension of some university computer systems, Western Michigan University said in a news release. “We’ve been investigating...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

MLive

