Read full article on original website
Related
At third meeting, Ottawa Co. divided over sweeping changes by board
Ottawa County residents are fiercely divided over the new board of commissioners.
Kalamazoo Country Club plans for massive expansion, but residents have concerns
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The Kalamazoo Country Club is moving forward with plans to build a new main facility and golf course, though some citizens have complaints about the project. The current plans show a new 11-hole golf course and a two-story country clubhouse that includes amenities like a bowling alley, multiple dining rooms and lounges, locker rooms, a tennis facility, swimming pools, a two-story parking deck and more.
Dozens again turn out for Ottawa County board meeting, offering both criticism and praise
WEST OLIVE, MI — For the second time this month, the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners watched as citizen after citizen stood to offer both criticism and praise of the board’s controversial decisions three weeks ago. The public comment period at the Tuesday, Jan. 24 Ottawa County Board...
Portage commits nearly $1 million to repair water tower
PORTAGE, MI — The Haverhill water tower in the city of Portage is getting a face-lift. The Portage City Council unanimously approved two contracts totaling $919,100, to go toward the rehabilitation, construction and engineering of the water tower during its Tuesday, Jan. 24 meeting. The water tower is in...
Kalamazoo Township clerk tenders resignation mid-term to township board
KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, MI — After more than 14 years serving Kalamazoo Township as a trustee and clerk, township clerk Mark Miller announced Monday night he would be stepping down next month. “I have both enjoyed and appreciated the opportunity to serve the township both as trustee and as clerk...
wmuk.org
A WMed administrator involved in a controversy at KPS has left his post
Jack Mosser was the Associate Dean for Development and Alumni Affairs at the Western Michigan University Homer Stryker, M.D. School of Medicine. He joined the staff in March 2020. A spokeswoman confirmed Tuesday that he left his post in the first week of January. Last year, Mosser fundraised for a...
Developer puts plans on hold for new Portage apartment complex
PORTAGE, MI — A 95-unit apartment complex that had a goal of breaking ground in the spring is now on hold, developers confirmed. A public hearing had been scheduled for the City Council’s Tuesday, Jan. 24, meeting to consider a rezoning application for the proposed development at 6601 Constitution Blvd., on a 4.45-acre parcel near The Crossroads mall and the new Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
After student found with loaded gun at school, Grand Rapids leaders want to hear parents’ concerns
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – In the aftermath of a loaded handgun found in a student’s possession at school, Grand Rapids school leaders want to hear from district parents about school safety. A 13-year-old student at Burton Middle School was arrested last week after the district received a tip...
Kalamazoo County visitor spending hits all-time high of $585 million
KALAMAZOO, MI – Kalamazoo County is in the money. Spending by visitors to Kalamazoo County reached an all-time high of $585 million in 2021, and the Southwest region had the fastest growth in visitor spending of all regions in the state, according to visitor spending figures from Travel Michigan.
Jackson-area school closings for Wednesday, Jan. 25
JACKSON, MI -- Snowy conditions and the anticipation that roads could get worse as the day goes on have prompted some Jackson-area schools to cancel classes on Wednesday, Jan. 25. The Jackson area is under a National Weather Service winter storm warning until 10 p.m. Wednesday, with 4 to 6...
Voters to decide on dedicated sheriff’s deputy patrol for community north of Grand Rapids
ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, MI – Algoma Township voters in May will decide whether they want a dedicated Kent County sheriff’s deputy to patrol the township 12 hours a day, seven days a week. If approved by Algoma voters, and if neighboring Courtland Township approves a similar measure, the patrol...
Grand Rapids parks looks to add more full-time employees amid seasonal labor shortage
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – After recent challenges filling seasonal positions, Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation is looking to transition more of its maintenance and groundskeeping workers from part-time to full-time. “In observing the seasonal pattern of employment over the last two fiscal years, it is apparent that while the...
Redevelopment of Jackson’s historic Hayes Hotel could finally be happening
JACKSON, MI – Progress is being made to redevelop Jackson’s historic Hayes Hotel back to its original glory, and construction could start this year. A presentation from the building’s developer, J. Jeffers & Co. of Milwaukee, was part of the Tuesday, Jan. 24 Jackson City Council meeting. The presentation revealed construction on the former hotel is planned to start in September, and the developers showed off what the 10-story building could look like once complete.
‘I couldn’t have dreamed of this:’ Holland teacher gets $25K check from district to buy first home
HOLLAND, MI – At 23 years old, Lillian Snoeyink never dreamed she would have the opportunity to buy her first home, especially in her very first year as a public school teacher. But thanks to an innovative new program to attract and retain teachers at Holland Public Schools, Snoeyink...
Holland student expected to be OK after impaling himself with pencil
A Holland Middle School student is expected to make a full recovery after the school says he accidentally impaled himself while running with a pencil in his hand.
Are You Legally Required To Remove Snow From A Sidewalk In Southwest Michigan?
With temperatures set to drop below freezing again and another round of snow storms headed toward West Michigan, it doesn't hurt to brush up on your snow etiquette!. Even though I actually enjoy shoveling snow, I feel like I'm in the minority. I don't blame you for not wanting to go outside! However, it benefits everyone in our community when we keep our roadways and sidewalks free of snow. For some, that's their only way of getting around town.
WILX-TV
Eagle Township prepping land for ‘mega’ factory
Eagle Township, Mich. (WILX) - Turning farmland into factories, that’s what has some Clinton County residents concerned Tuesday. Just south of I-96 in Eagle township, 1,400 acres of farmland are being prepped for a large factory. “Just the other day, I said to my son that we won’t be...
The Flint Journal
Thornapple River frontage and a dream kitchen highlight property listed for $950K
KENT COUNTY, MI-- A home tucked away on a private drive along the Thornapple River with over an acre of land is on the market. The 4,000-square-foot home, located at 7380 Valhalla Drive SE in Alto, has four bedrooms and four bathrooms spread across the main floor and lower level.
abc57.com
South Bend Common Council meeting cancelled for January 23
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Common Council meeting has been cancelled for Monday because the public was not notified of the meeting in time, according to council president Sharon McBride. The City Clerk must post notice of a Common Council meeting at least 48 hours before the scheduled...
WMU investigates technology issues causing service disruptions
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Western Michigan University is continuing to investigate digital service disruptions that have lasted for several days. On Friday, Jan. 20, the university detected a service disruption that led to the suspension of some university computer systems, Western Michigan University said in a news release. “We’ve been investigating...
MLive
59K+
Followers
61K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT
Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.https://www.mlive.com
Comments / 0