Report: Bucs teammates don't think Tom Brady is coming back to Tampa Bay

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are facing a daunting offseason after a disappointing 2022 campaign, and the biggest question mark will once again be the status of quarterback Tom Brady.

The 45-year-old legend is set to become a free agent in March, as his contract with the Bucs expires. He’s expected to take some time to consider his options before making a decision about his future, whether that’s to retire again, go play for another team in 2023, or return for another season in Tampa Bay.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting that some of Brady’s Bucs teammates don’t believe he’s going to return to the team next season:

This debate isn’t going away anytime soon, so Bucs fans will have to get used to it.