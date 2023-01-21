Read full article on original website
Where to see the once-in-recorded-history green comet approaching Austin
The world is buzzing with news of an approaching astronomical body, Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF), more often referred to in the news and social media as "the green comet." Its most recent appearance was 50,000 years ago — compared to the about 200,000 years since modern humans emerged."While the pictures of it have been impressive, its visual appearance differs greatly," explains Joe Wheelock, public program specialist at the McDonald Observatory at the University of Texas at Austin. "Currently you might glimpse it with the unaided eye as a fuzzy patch of light[,] but you would need to be away from...
Austin reels in top Texas spot among best big cities to be a filmmaker
Good news for cinephiles and aspiring directors: Austin has landed a prestigious spot among the 25 best big cities to live and work as a moviemaker. Landing at No. 12 on MovieMaker Magazine's annual list, Austin joins four other Texas cities in the top 25: Dallas (No. 20), Houston (No. 21), San Antonio (No. 22), and Fort Worth (No. 25).MovieMaker compiles its annual list based on surveys, production spending, tax incentives, additional research, and personal visits whenever possible — with the notable exclusions of Los Angeles and New York:"We don’t believe people should have to be rich or well-connected...
Treat your sweetheart with any of these 8 Valentine’s Day festivities in Austin
February in Austin can be a fickle month to plan a date – we’re just in the midst of winter and feeling the effects of fake spring (with the allergies to match). Is it cold enough to wear a sweater? Is your connection with bae warm enough for a fancy dinner? No matter the weather, there’s no better way to spend your Valentine’s Day than with your significant other in the heart of Texas. We’ve got your picks for extravagant date nights, laid back at-home dinners, and anti-V-Day fun.Snap Kitchen takeoutFor an easy Valentine’s Day dinner for two, look no...
Alt-rock icons Beck and Phoenix bring co-headlining tour to Austin
In what’s sure to be a dreamy double billing for hipsters of not one but two generations, Beck and Phoenix have announced a co-headlining “Summer Odyssey” tour that will make three stops in Texas: August 20 at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in Houston; August 21 at the Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas; and August 22 at the Moody Center in Austin. Special guests Weyes Blood and Sir Chloe will open all shows.What makes this musical coupling so compelling is that both acts have certainly stretched the boundaries of exploratory rock music, and in their own discographies have never ceased...
How nationwide layoffs in the tech industry will impact the Austin economy
Much of the fuel driving Austin's economic boom is the tech industry, which is why the recent string of layoffs seen nationwide worries some.Google is one of those local tech giants. It's also the latest tech company to cut thousands of jobs. And earlier this month, Microsoft announced it too is slashing 10,000 jobs. Meanwhile, Amazon, Meta, and Twitter announced thousands of layoffs over the last few months. All five of these companies have ties to Central Texas."There's usually a gap between the time job cuts are announced and when they actually happen," Ray Perryman with Perryman Group, an economic...
Austin suburb to welcome first ever movie theater and entertainment center
The Austin suburb of Hutto is set to welcome its first ever movie theater in 2024. A Hutto City Council meeting on January 19 revealed the full details, announcing EVO Entertainment Group’s newest ground-up prototype would be part of the ongoing expansion of Townwest Commons. The Austin-based entertainment group is the fastest-growing cinema circuit in the country. Sarted with one location in 2014, EVO Entertainment Group has since expanded to 18 locations across five states. Located south of the Hutto YMCA, off of the US Highway 79 near SH 130, the new Hutto location will be the company's first ground-up...
Construction begins this spring on second phase of Downtown Austin's Waterloo Greenway
The second phase for Waterloo Greenway is moving forward. It’s part of a bigger park system along Waller Creek in Downtown Austin.The City of Austin has picked a construction partner to build “The Confluence.” It will be the southern-most point of the Waterloo Greenway, where Waller Creek meets Lady Bird Lake. It was formerly called Creek Delta."We are thrilled to announce the selection of our construction partner, Jay‐Reese Contractors, who will help us bring the next phase of Waterloo Greenway to life and build upon their legacy of authentically-Austin projects,” Waterloo Greenway CEO Jesús Aguirre said. “The Confluence is an...
Texas Wine Auction invites Austin chefs to compete for best paired dishes
Going once, going twice; the Second Annual Texas Wine Auction by Texas Wine Revolution is back. This is more than an excuse to collect a few more bottles. The Fredericksburg auction on April 29 is accompanied by wine and food samples, and when buyers aren’t competing with each other, they’ll rate bites by competing chefs.Not to be confused with the The Rare & Fine Wine Auction and Gala by the Wine & Food Foundation, this event is explicitly Texas-themed. The spirited night will raise funds for the health of Texas hospitality workers as well as research and development through Texas...
7 things to know right now in Austin food: Cult favorite pizza finds a permanent home
Editor’s note: We get it. It can be difficult to keep up with the fast pace of Austin’s restaurant and bar scene. We have you covered with our regular roundup of essential food news.OpeningsA cult classic in Austin pizza, Sammataro, is expanding. The restaurant is opening a brick-and-mortar location at 900 West 10th Street, to complement its food truck on East 12th and its pop-ups. The space used to belong to 40 North, another pizza joint that specialized in Neapolitan pies until its closing in fall of 2022. Sammataro makes closer to a New York slice, but still stays rustic...
Local drive-in theater loses "80 percent" of its equipment after downtown Austin theft
Blue Starlite Drive-in, a small movie theater chain with unique locations dotted across Austin, announced on Instagram that a large portion of its downtown equipment had been stolen. The theft, by the theater’s estimate, happened “between Sunday night and Wed[nesday] morning” and affected 80 percent of the downtown location’s equipment.“They broke into all 4 of our projection trailers and gutted them,” wrote the theater’s owner, Josh Frank. “They took almost everything. Recovering from this will be a challenge.”Frank called the burglary a “well-planned heist,” although it seems that only the downtown theater was affected, leaving the Mueller, Town Lake, and...
This is how long Austin home buyers need to work to save for a down payment
With home prices rising for most of 2022 in Austin and around the country, thoughts about saving for a down payment have been distressing, to say the least.SmartAsset.com, a consumer-focused financial information and advice website, analyzed and ranked the 50 largest U.S. cities on how long it takes the average household to save for a home, with calculations for a 12 percent or 20 percent down payment. The study compared the median household income and median home values for each area to determine the rankings.The new study says Austin buyers will need to work for 3.64 or 6.07 years, saving...
Local fresh-squeezed juice shop closes after 20 years in Austin
Another homegrown Austin business is permanently closing this week. In a letter on their website, Daily Juice announced the pending closure of all locations. The shop's Westlake location is already closed, with its other three outposts to follow suit by Sunday, January 22.Opened in 2003, the shop specializing in fresh-squeezed, cold pressed, never-processed juices would have reached two decades in business this year. Citing the pandemic, rising food and labor costs, and high rent, Daily Juice thanked its Austin customers for all the support over the years:"This really hurts," the letter reads. "We are so grateful to you all for...
Award-winning New York pub brings Irish hospitality to Austin's Sixth Street
Austinites who find themselves wistfully scouring flight deals to Ireland are in for a special surprise later this spring. Hailing from New York, The Dead Rabbit pub is bringing Ireland to Texas, opening a new location in downtown Austin.The outpost will be The Dead Rabbit's first venture outside New York, where it just celebrated its tenth anniversary. Opened in 2013, the pub takes its name from an Irish gang who lived in the same lower Manhattan neighborhood nearly 200 years prior. Co-founder Jack McGarry had already earned the title of "world's best" for a previous Belfast concept, and The Dead...
Austin solo artist makes Jimmy Fallon debut before local album signing
If it were possible to become Austin's favorite musician on good vibes alone, Sloan Struble would make it easily. Thankfully, the Austin native, who records solo as Dayglow, also has bouncy hooks, a magical nostalgic tone, and insightful but dryly relatable lyrics up his thrifted sleeve.On January 13, the up-and-comer took another big step toward national ubiquity by appearing on Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show, performing the single “Then It All Goes Away” from his most recent album, People In Motion. For Austinites who won't risk missing a chance to connect before the inevitable blow-up, he'll also be signing copies...
Le Garage boutique sale returns to Austin with winter collections and cooled prices
By this point in the winter, Austinites' holiday presents are now cherished or returned; sweaters are broken out of their closeted confines just to reveal snags and much tighter arms than last winter. Whether they're following the momentum of the season or looking for a reason for a complete overhaul, the place to do it is Le Garage Sale, Austin's impossibly large, semi-annual sample and overstock sale. From January 21-22, small Texas boutiques (defined by the sale as those without nationwide distribution) will fill the Palmer Event Center with vintage clothes and accessories, handmade displays, haphazard bargain bins, and more....
TC Superstar kicks off Tiny Texas Tour, plus more Austin show picks for late January
If you missed out on the many great local shows that happened in the first part of January, the good news is there are still plenty of noteworthy gigs on the schedule for the back half of the month. Here’s what should be on your radar.Night Cap at Continental Club – January 19-21The Continental Club is set to host three nights of Night Cap this week. Advance tickets to see the alt-rock band on Friday and Saturday are sold out, but you can still guarantee your way in for the performance on Thursday. Otherwise, a small number of tickets will...
Disney On Ice transforms two favorite films into one magical performance in Austin
Kids of all ages will be letting it go and not talking about Bruno when Disney On Ice hits the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park in April.This year, Disney On Ice will feature the magical adventures of two popular Disney films Frozen and Encanto. Families will have a chance to see Anna, Elsa, Mirabel, and the Madrigal family live.The Frozen portion of the program will be narrated by Olaf while ice skaters transform the story of Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, and Sven across the rink. Then after Frozen, the audience will take a journey to Columbia to meet the family from...
10 restaurants represent their cities at the 2023 inauguration, including two from Austin
The Texas Restaurant Association (TRA) is serving up a Texas-sized feast at the Texas State Capitol on January 17 at the inauguration of Governor Greg Abbott and Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick. More than 60 culinary students from ProStart are running the show, which also marks the beginning of the state's 88th legislative session.The partnership between the inauguration and the TRA, called "A Taste of Texas" represents the "$87 billion restaurant industry, which encompasses more than 53,000 locations and a workforce of over 1.3 million employees," according to a press release. Programming by the TRA involves small businesses from across the...
Madonna mounts global celebration tour for 2023 with stop in Austin
One-named pop singer Madonna is mounting a global tour in 2023, starting in the U.S. in mid-July before heading to Europe. Called " Madonna: The Celebration Tour," it'll highlight her catalog of music from the past 40-plus years. The tour will hit 35 cities in total including three Texas cities, all in mid September. UPDATE 1-19-2023: Madonna has added 13 new dates to the tour, including second shows in Houston, Dallas, and Austin. The dates below reflect the new shows: Wednesday, September 13 and newly added Thursday, September 14 – Houston, Toyota Center Monday, September 18 and newly added Tuesday, September 19 – Dallas, American...
Austin Pets Alive! receives stamp of approval from USPS for 50th anniversary collection
The United States Postal Service (USPS) unveiled its new Love 2023 Forever stamps at Austin Pets Alive! (APA!) on Thursday morning.Every year, the USPS releases a new "Love Forever" stamp a month before Valentine's Day as part of the "First Day of Issue Ceremony." For the 2023 season, USPS opted to have the theme of the stamp honor the cats and dogs people love to shower with gifts and hugs year-round."Evoking feelings of warmth and playfulness, each stamp shows a cute and cuddly animal resting its front paws on a big red heart. Sure to add a bit of whimsy...
