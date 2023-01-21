ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
disneybymark.com

Full List of Food and Beverages Coming for Celebrate Soulfully 2023 at Disneyland Resort

Disneyland Resort has released the full list of food and beverages coming for Celebrate Soulfully. The celebration is in honor of Black History Month and runs from February 1-28. Disneyland Resort. Disneyland Park. Shrimp & Grits: Andouille-fava relish, cheesy grits, and shrimp sauce (New) Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe (Available Feb....
disneybymark.com

HUGE UPDATE at TRON Lightcycle / Run in Disney World

Here at DFB, we love keeping up with the progress of new attractions at Disney World. It’s so exciting to watch the magic slowly come to life!. Out of all the new attractions and restaurants coming soon to Disney World, TRON Lightcycle/Run is among the most highly anticipated. After all, it’s a high-speed coaster with unique ride vehicles, cool lighting effects, and a thrilling storyline. Now, there’s an exciting update at this ride’s construction site!
disneybymark.com

Splash Mountain is now removed from Magic Kingdom

Less than 24 hours after the closure, Magic Kingdom is removing Splash Mountain throughout the park already. What do you think of these changes? Splash Mountain’s Final Farewell Back in 2020, Disney announced the retheming of Splash Mountain into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. While many remain conflicted about the idea of the new theme, there is no denying the […]
disneybymark.com

DFB Video: How Much Does It Cost to Go to Disney World Right Now?

If you don’t want to get blindsided by the hidden costs in Disney World, you’re in the right place!. Let’s look at how much it really costs to go to Disney World this year. Check out our video below: How Much Does It Cost to Go to...
disneybymark.com

Is Disney World’s New $17 Sundae Worth the Cost? We Found Out!

Valentine’s Day is sneaking up on us — it feels like we JUST celebrated the New Year yesterday!. The holiday that people love to hate is right around the corner though, and we’ve already started to see heart-covered merchandise pop up in Disney World. But even if you’re not keen on all the red and pink, you might be interested in trying a NEW treat we spotted in Disney Springs!
disneybymark.com

Is the standard Disney World value room worth staying in?

Disney World value resorts, for the most part, are not exactly known for being the best well-themed. Let’s take a look inside a standard room to help you decide if you should stay in one. Value resorts Disney World value resorts offer some of the cheapest rooms on property but also tend to be very […]
disneybymark.com

The Complete Guide to Eating at Disney’s Pop Century Resort

Disney’s Pop Century Resort is all about pop culture through the decades, which is why you’ll find things like ginormous versions of a Rubik’s Cube, Mickey telephone, yo-yo, jukebox, and more!. It’s also on the Skyliner, which means it’s super convenient for getting to other Skyliner resorts,...
disneybymark.com

Disney Springs Restaurants Reveal Special Valentine’s Day Menu Items

Select restaurants at Disney Springs in Walt Disney World are inviting couples (or anyone who wishes to partake) to come enjoy special offerings and menu items. What’s Happening: Disney Springs, Walt Disney World’s shopping, dining, and entertainment district is celebrating Valentine’s Day, and numerous restaurants at the destination are getting in on the fun with special menus […]
disneybymark.com

BIG Change Comes to Magic Kingdom Park Map

It’s official you guys — Splash Mountain is now permanently closed at Magic Kingdom, making way for the new Tiana’s Bayou Adventure ride in Frontierland. The ride had its last day yesterday and was marked by LONG wait times as fans flocked to the park to say their goodbyes. But now, just a day later, we’re already seeing some changes in the park!

Comments / 0

Community Policy