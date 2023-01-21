There are plenty of ways to have your perfect Disney vacation. For some, it might be heading to Disney World. For others, Disneyland is the ticket. But if your perfect Disney vacation includes traveling to different destinations and hanging poolside — then setting sail with the Disney Cruise Line might be for you! We recently sailed on the Disney Dream and have been bringing you reviews, and if you’re thinking about sailing on this ship you’re in luck! We’re taking a look at all the different categories of staterooms on the Disney Dream to help you plan your trip!

28 DAYS AGO