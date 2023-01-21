ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
disneyfoodblog.com

Why You Should Be Careful Staying at These Disney World Hotels in 2023

Disney World is always a FLURRY of activity. That means that there is always some kind of construction going on, whether that be for new attractions, new restaurants, ride refurbishments, and more. If you don’t know about these things in advance, it could catch you by surprise and affect your...
TheStreet

Disney Closing Legendary Roller Coaster for a Long Time

Whenever a Disney ride closes, it creates speculation on what will happen to the ride. Will Disney just perform routine maintenance, or will it add to the theme or completely retheme the ride? Walt Disney himself knew before opening any theme park it would take constant updating. Walt Disney World...
ORLANDO, FL
Inside the Magic

Splash Mountain Closed, Completely Drained At Disney’s Magic Kingdom

Looks like Br’er Fox and Br’er Bear are causing some kind of commotion downstream. Splash Mountain is a beloved, yet problematic ride found at multiple Disney Parks and Resorts. One version can be found in Disneyland, another in Walt Disney World, and the third version can be found at the Tokyo Disney Resort.
disneyfanatic.com

Disney Travel Agent Shares One Resort to Avoid

While the Walt Disney World Resort is a magical vacation destination, a Disney travel agent shared one Resort-hotel that Guests should avoid. The Walt Disney World Resort holds its own as one of the best places in the world to enjoy a Disney vacation. Whichever Theme Park you pick within the Disney Resort—Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, or Disney’s Animal Kingdom—every Disney Park has something unique to offer Guests with many a world-class attraction and ride that gives you the ultimate Disney experience.
disneyfoodblog.com

What Disney DIDN’T Tell You About Their New Dining Deal

Lots of DFB readers are excited about the new dining deal at Disney World!. Thanks to Disney’s new Dining Card Promo, you can get what is essentially a gift card that you can only use at select Disney World restaurants. If you’re staying at a Disney hotel, you might be eligible to receive one!
disneyfanatic.com

Disney Getting Desperate? Cancelling Voyages, Giving Away Resort Stays for ‘Star Wars’ Hotel

The Walt Disney World Resort is canceling “low occupancy voyages” and offering an insane discount to get Guests aboard Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser. Built as an ultra-immersive extension of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Galactic Starcruiser takes Guests on a two-night cruise through a Galaxy Far, Far Away where you can truly become a character in the Star Wars Cinematic Universe. While the experience has received praise, the price for the experience and the need to Resort hop after two days have continued to keep people away. Now, Disney Parks is unleashing a discount for what was supposed to be a real money winner for The Most Magical Place On Earth.
disneyfanatic.com

Disney Disturbs Guests By Gutting Attraction In Plain View After Controversial Closure

Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, and Disney Parks worldwide are typically associated with organization and efficiency. After all, systems like the Utilidor are in place to help keep Disney magical for Guests and hide ‘unsightly’ factors in a theme park, such as trash or repairs. However, Disney has been flagging a bit lately — or quite a bit, if Disney visitors’ complaints are anything to go by — when it comes to these factors in the customer experience.
disneyfanatic.com

Disney’s Newest Hotel CANCELING Reservations Due to Low Occupancy!

In March 2022, Disney opened a new, one-of-a-kind immersive hotel at the Walt Disney World Resort — the Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser. The Starcruiser is unlike anything Disney has ever done. Guests stay in the hotel for two nights, only leaving to visit Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. While on the Starcruiser, Guests will dine in a galactic supper club, complete with out-of-this-world entertainment. They can also choose to join the Resistance or the First Order and go on secret missions, and even engage in lightsaber training.
Rebekah Barton

Disney World May Be Postponing Skyliner Closure

Walt Disney World Resort has been warning Guests to prepare for upcoming work on the Disney Skyliner transportation system, scheduled for January 22-29, 2023. Now, however, all mention of the closure has been suddenly removed from the official Skyliner webpage. It is worth noting that closure details remain on individual resort hotel and theme park pages.
Inside the Magic

Disney World Guests Overrun Dated Ride, Break Attraction

Walt Disney World Resort just found itself down another ride. Splash Mountain permanently closed after its final day on Sunday. The popular Disney Park attraction has been open for more than 30 years and featured characters Br’er Rabbit, Br’er Fox, and Br’er Bear. The attraction was based on themes from the controversial movie Song of the South, which ultimately led Disney to the decision to close it permanently and change it to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.
disneytips.com

Donald Duck Just Opened His Own Restaurant at This Disney Park

Isn’t it about time for Donald Duck to have a restaurant of his own? Disney fans already have the opportunity to dine at restaurants hosted by other favorite characters, like Chef Mickey’s at Disney’s Contemporary Resort in Walt Disney World and Goofy’s Kitchen at the Disneyland Hotel.
Inside the Magic

Disney Mysteriously Cancels ALL Fantasmic! Shows For Extended Closure

Disney has seemingly canceled multiple performances of the fan-favorite show Fantasmic! Is the coming Disney100 celebration to blame?. Fantasmic! has been a fan-favorite nighttime spectacular at Disneyland Park for over 30 years, mesmerizing millions of fans and generations as they journey into Mickey Mouse’s imagination. However, it would seem that the hit Disney show will take an abrupt break at the Southern California theme park.
disneyfoodblog.com

A Complete Guide to Disney Dream Rooms

There are plenty of ways to have your perfect Disney vacation. For some, it might be heading to Disney World. For others, Disneyland is the ticket. But if your perfect Disney vacation includes traveling to different destinations and hanging poolside — then setting sail with the Disney Cruise Line might be for you! We recently sailed on the Disney Dream and have been bringing you reviews, and if you’re thinking about sailing on this ship you’re in luck! We’re taking a look at all the different categories of staterooms on the Disney Dream to help you plan your trip!
disneyfoodblog.com

Construction Walls Are Already UP at Splash Mountain in Disney World

Yesterday was a busy day in Magic Kingdom — it was the last day to ride Splash Mountain before it closed for retheming as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. The closure is planned to last almost two years. But Disney is wasting no time! While Tiana’s Bayou Adventure isn’t scheduled to open until at least late 2024, that hasn’t stopped Disney from preparing for construction already.

Comments / 0

Community Policy