disneyfoodblog.com
Why You Should Be Careful Staying at These Disney World Hotels in 2023
Disney World is always a FLURRY of activity. That means that there is always some kind of construction going on, whether that be for new attractions, new restaurants, ride refurbishments, and more. If you don’t know about these things in advance, it could catch you by surprise and affect your...
Disney Closing Legendary Roller Coaster for a Long Time
Whenever a Disney ride closes, it creates speculation on what will happen to the ride. Will Disney just perform routine maintenance, or will it add to the theme or completely retheme the ride? Walt Disney himself knew before opening any theme park it would take constant updating. Walt Disney World...
Inside the Magic
Splash Mountain Closed, Completely Drained At Disney’s Magic Kingdom
Looks like Br’er Fox and Br’er Bear are causing some kind of commotion downstream. Splash Mountain is a beloved, yet problematic ride found at multiple Disney Parks and Resorts. One version can be found in Disneyland, another in Walt Disney World, and the third version can be found at the Tokyo Disney Resort.
disneyfanatic.com
Disney Travel Agent Shares One Resort to Avoid
While the Walt Disney World Resort is a magical vacation destination, a Disney travel agent shared one Resort-hotel that Guests should avoid. The Walt Disney World Resort holds its own as one of the best places in the world to enjoy a Disney vacation. Whichever Theme Park you pick within the Disney Resort—Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, or Disney’s Animal Kingdom—every Disney Park has something unique to offer Guests with many a world-class attraction and ride that gives you the ultimate Disney experience.
I worked at Disney World and Disneyland. Here are 7 things I never buy at the parks.
After working at the theme parks in California and Florida, I learned a few tricks for how to save money on things like food and merchandise.
Universal Studios Theme Park Closer to Banning Popular Activity (Disney Already Has)
Theme parks have to balance the needs and wishes of their customers carefully. That's especially true when some people want to do something that's widely understood to be bad for them and those around them. But changing social standards are beginning to have an impact. Smoking is nowhere near as...
disneyfoodblog.com
What Disney DIDN’T Tell You About Their New Dining Deal
Lots of DFB readers are excited about the new dining deal at Disney World!. Thanks to Disney’s new Dining Card Promo, you can get what is essentially a gift card that you can only use at select Disney World restaurants. If you’re staying at a Disney hotel, you might be eligible to receive one!
Disneyland Closing Another Fan Favorite Venue
Disneyland's closures and renovations will not stop at Splash Mountain as another closing is added to its long list for 2023.
disneyfanatic.com
Disney Getting Desperate? Cancelling Voyages, Giving Away Resort Stays for ‘Star Wars’ Hotel
The Walt Disney World Resort is canceling “low occupancy voyages” and offering an insane discount to get Guests aboard Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser. Built as an ultra-immersive extension of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Galactic Starcruiser takes Guests on a two-night cruise through a Galaxy Far, Far Away where you can truly become a character in the Star Wars Cinematic Universe. While the experience has received praise, the price for the experience and the need to Resort hop after two days have continued to keep people away. Now, Disney Parks is unleashing a discount for what was supposed to be a real money winner for The Most Magical Place On Earth.
disneyfanatic.com
Disney Disturbs Guests By Gutting Attraction In Plain View After Controversial Closure
Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, and Disney Parks worldwide are typically associated with organization and efficiency. After all, systems like the Utilidor are in place to help keep Disney magical for Guests and hide ‘unsightly’ factors in a theme park, such as trash or repairs. However, Disney has been flagging a bit lately — or quite a bit, if Disney visitors’ complaints are anything to go by — when it comes to these factors in the customer experience.
disneyfanatic.com
Disney’s Newest Hotel CANCELING Reservations Due to Low Occupancy!
In March 2022, Disney opened a new, one-of-a-kind immersive hotel at the Walt Disney World Resort — the Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser. The Starcruiser is unlike anything Disney has ever done. Guests stay in the hotel for two nights, only leaving to visit Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. While on the Starcruiser, Guests will dine in a galactic supper club, complete with out-of-this-world entertainment. They can also choose to join the Resistance or the First Order and go on secret missions, and even engage in lightsaber training.
I stayed in a 187-square-foot tiny home near Disneyland for $92 a night, and I'd totally do it again
On my latest trip to the California theme parks, I couldn't find an affordable hotel, so I opted to book a surprisingly spacious Airbnb nearby.
Disney World May Be Postponing Skyliner Closure
Walt Disney World Resort has been warning Guests to prepare for upcoming work on the Disney Skyliner transportation system, scheduled for January 22-29, 2023. Now, however, all mention of the closure has been suddenly removed from the official Skyliner webpage. It is worth noting that closure details remain on individual resort hotel and theme park pages.
Inside the Magic
Disney World Guests Overrun Dated Ride, Break Attraction
Walt Disney World Resort just found itself down another ride. Splash Mountain permanently closed after its final day on Sunday. The popular Disney Park attraction has been open for more than 30 years and featured characters Br’er Rabbit, Br’er Fox, and Br’er Bear. The attraction was based on themes from the controversial movie Song of the South, which ultimately led Disney to the decision to close it permanently and change it to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.
disneytips.com
Donald Duck Just Opened His Own Restaurant at This Disney Park
Isn’t it about time for Donald Duck to have a restaurant of his own? Disney fans already have the opportunity to dine at restaurants hosted by other favorite characters, like Chef Mickey’s at Disney’s Contemporary Resort in Walt Disney World and Goofy’s Kitchen at the Disneyland Hotel.
Inside the Magic
Disney Mysteriously Cancels ALL Fantasmic! Shows For Extended Closure
Disney has seemingly canceled multiple performances of the fan-favorite show Fantasmic! Is the coming Disney100 celebration to blame?. Fantasmic! has been a fan-favorite nighttime spectacular at Disneyland Park for over 30 years, mesmerizing millions of fans and generations as they journey into Mickey Mouse’s imagination. However, it would seem that the hit Disney show will take an abrupt break at the Southern California theme park.
‘Authentic’ Splash Mountain water sells on eBay after ride closes at Walt Disney World
While Disney fans enjoyed one last ride aboard Splash Mountain ahead of its closure at Walt Disney World Monday, some eBay sellers aimed to cash in on the somber moment by claiming to have water from the famous log ride. Multiple sellers on the e-commerce website are selling small quantities of “genuine Splash Mountain water” […]
disneyfoodblog.com
A Complete Guide to Disney Dream Rooms
There are plenty of ways to have your perfect Disney vacation. For some, it might be heading to Disney World. For others, Disneyland is the ticket. But if your perfect Disney vacation includes traveling to different destinations and hanging poolside — then setting sail with the Disney Cruise Line might be for you! We recently sailed on the Disney Dream and have been bringing you reviews, and if you’re thinking about sailing on this ship you’re in luck! We’re taking a look at all the different categories of staterooms on the Disney Dream to help you plan your trip!
disneyfoodblog.com
Construction Walls Are Already UP at Splash Mountain in Disney World
Yesterday was a busy day in Magic Kingdom — it was the last day to ride Splash Mountain before it closed for retheming as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. The closure is planned to last almost two years. But Disney is wasting no time! While Tiana’s Bayou Adventure isn’t scheduled to open until at least late 2024, that hasn’t stopped Disney from preparing for construction already.
The best part of my family's 7-night trip to Disney World was our day at Universal Orlando — next time we'll stay there, too
My kids,12 and 13, said a day at Universal Studios was the best part of our seven-night trip to Disney World, where we stayed at a Disney resort.
