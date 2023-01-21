Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Taco Bell price increases get called a scam as a man is shocked at single item charges of a Seattle locationC. HeslopSeattle, WA
Woman hysterical after McDonald's location remained open for 24 hours despite all the machines not workingC. HeslopSeattle, WA
The Gum Wall at The Market Theater in Seattle, WAEast Coast TravelerSeattle, WA
Dick's Drive-In Celebrates Anniversary with Throwback Prices: Get a Burger for Just 19 CentsEden ReportsSeattle, WA
19 Cent Burgers Are Back at Dick’sMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
Related
Washington Examiner
Faulty Seattle dispatch system blamed in death of father who waited for 911 help
A former Seattle 911 dispatcher is blasting the city for causing the death of a resident who didn’t receive timely aid because paramedics sat outside his home waiting for a police escort. William Yurek, 45, died of a heart attack in 2021 after his young son called 911 for...
cwcolumbus.com
Seattle couple explains why they're building a home in the median of and interstate ramp
SEATTLE (KOMO) — Drivers who enter I-5 at Seattle's Mercer Street on-ramp pass by a growing encampment for the unhoused that is obscured behind trees and repurposed 'welcome to South Lake Union' banners. Inside the camp, Kandice and Mark, who asked to be identified only by their first names,...
Security concerns in Seattle sparked by deadly Lunar New Year shooting in California
A deadly mass shooting in southern California sparked security concerns in Seattle at Sunday afternoon’s Lunar New Year celebration on Pier 62. Still, those concerns did not prevent a large crowd from showing up. There was actually a very good turnout, organizers said, especially compared to last year. But...
capitolhillseattle.com
911 | Assault standoff brings SWAT response, Cal Anderson ‘Cop City’ vigil arrests, 23rd and Union gunfire
See something others should know about? Email CHS or call/txt/Signal (206) 399-5959. You can view recent CHS 911 coverage here. Hear sirens and wondering what’s going on? Check out Twitter reports from @jseattle or join and check in with neighbors in the CHS Facebook Group. 10th Ave fall: A...
Suspect surrenders after hours-long standoff in Puyallup
PUYALLUP, Wash. — Two Puyallup officers sustained minor injuries after police exchanged gunfire Tuesday with a barricaded suspect, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department (PSCD). The suspect surrendered after nearly six hours barricaded in the apartment. Police were called to the River Trail Apartments at around 1:17 p.m....
Tri-City Herald
Thief poops in community center sink — and did something even dumber, WA cops say
A thief accused of stealing a laptop, iPad and charging cable from a Tukwila community center chose to provide police with a stinky clue, Washington cops reported. “For reasons unknown, the suspect decided to leave behind a stool sample in a sink rather than dispose of the evidence in the toilet,” Tukwila police said in a Facebook post about the burglary Monday, Jan. 16, dubbing the suspect the “phantom pooper.”
Mayor Harrell: Downtown has made ‘incredible progress,’ still further to go
A new year means a renewed effort to revitalize downtown Seattle, and Mayor Bruce Harrell is optimistic the city can reorient itself in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mayor Harrell just returned from the U.S. Conference of Mayors Winter Meeting in Washington D.C., where a significant focus of the conference was on revitalizing downtown areas, and spoke to Dave Ross and Colleen O’Brien about strategies the city has to get people visiting downtown again.
KING-5
Try traditional Indian food made with Northwest ingredients at new Seattle restaurant
SEATTLE — A new restaurant concept just opened in Seattle: progressive Indian cuisine. Mint Progressive Indian features dishes from around India, prepared with non-traditional ingredients (like Northwest seafood) and served with fine dining plating. "(The ingredients) are accessible here, and you can use those things and create something new...
MyNorthwest.com
Legislation to claim RVs as homesteads muddies Seattle’s homeless problem
Washington’s Senate Housing Committee examined a bill last week aiming to prevent vehicles that are being used as temporary housing from being towed. This additional piece of legislation clouds an already foggy situation for RVs in Seattle. “They’re proposing that if you have an RV and you live in...
SODO business owners concerned over ongoing criminal activity
SEATTLE — Property crime is overwhelming some businesses in Seattle’s SODO neighborhood. Landlords and business owners say they are filing police reports, but the criminal activity is not slowing down. Dan Byrne owns four buildings and has tenants in SODO. "This is the location where the lock was...
King County taxpayers paying roughly $330k a month for empty hotel in Renton
RENTON, Wash. — Renton’s Red Lion Hotel, which once housed hundreds of people in need, now sits empty and abandoned. Homeless people living there during the pandemic were relocated to another shelter over a year ago, but the county’s property lease never ended. Turns out, King County...
q13fox.com
Kia Boyz TikTok Challenge: Pierce County warns public after robbery suspects fled in stolen Kia
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help to identify two robbery suspects who threatened a store employee with a taser. On Jan 15, 2023 at 9:41 a.m., the got out of a stolen Kia Forte and entered the store at 16500 Pacific Ave S, Spanaway.
610KONA
Officials- Fentanyl Surge Causing King County To Run Out of Body Storage
A shocking fact was unveiled by the King County Medical examiner's office recently. The county is running out of space to store fentanyl overdose victims. According to information released by AM 770 KTTH talk show host and commentator Jason Rantz, the King County Medical examiner's office is having a crisis.
Demolition permit delays leave squatter homes in Seattle neighborhood until Jesse Jones steps in
Two million-dollar-plus homes in Seattle were expected to be demolished more than a month ago to make room for townhomes, but the city stopped their work once they discovered the owners didn’t have a permit. “I think it’s World War Three. I mean, it’s devastating,” said neighbor Jesse Angelo....
Police investigating Sunday morning drive-by shooting in Belltown
Police are investigating a Sunday morning drive-by shooting in Belltown that damaged a residential building. At 4:50 a.m., multiple 911 callers reported hearing gunfire near Fifth Avenue and Bell Street. Officers arrived in the area and found ballistic damage to a residential building in the 500 block of Battery Street.
Death of teenager found along SR 509 near Burien ruled a homicide
BURIEN, Wash. — The death of a teenager whose body was found along State Route 509 near Burien in October has been ruled a homicide, according to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office. The body of sixteen-year-old Keyeleas Brewer was discovered at 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 7,...
q13fox.com
Police investigate armed carjacking, robberies in Seattle's Beacon Hill neighborhood
SEATTLE - Police are investigating after a group of suspects stole a man’s car at gunpoint, and later used the car to commit a series of crimes in Seattle’s Beacon Hill neighborhood on Monday. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD) at around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to...
q13fox.com
Four show dogs stolen along with van during theft
PORTLAND - A Woodinville family is scrambling for answers after four show dogs were stolen along with their van on Saturday morning. The van was stolen in Portland from the Jantzen Beach Oxford Suites. The van, a 2022 Mercedes-Benz Metris cargo van, was left idling around 7:45 a.m. when a thief jumped into the van and took off.
KING-5
Tacoma's historic Rust Mansion will be sold in an online auction on Valentine's Day
TACOMA, Wash. — Valentine's Day is truly going to be an epic holiday to remember for Tacoma's most famous private home. That's the day the Rust Mansion will be sold to the highest bidder in an online auction designed to attract buyers from all over the world. Bidding opens Feb. 9. There is no reserve so the mansion will sell regardless of the price.
Puyallup police arrest 2 teens with guns at South Hill Mall
Puyallup police arrested two teenagers with guns at the South Hill Mall on Sunday afternoon, the department announced. According to police, officers were called to the mall around 2:10 p.m. for reports of two males wearing full masks carrying a shotgun in the parking lot of the mall’s movie theater.
MyNorthwest
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news, breaking news, sports, weather, traffic, talk and community for Seattle, Tacoma, Bellevue and the Pacific Northwest.https://mynorthwest.com/
Comments / 1