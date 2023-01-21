ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
Suspect surrenders after hours-long standoff in Puyallup

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Two Puyallup officers sustained minor injuries after police exchanged gunfire Tuesday with a barricaded suspect, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department (PSCD). The suspect surrendered after nearly six hours barricaded in the apartment. Police were called to the River Trail Apartments at around 1:17 p.m....
PUYALLUP, WA
Thief poops in community center sink — and did something even dumber, WA cops say

A thief accused of stealing a laptop, iPad and charging cable from a Tukwila community center chose to provide police with a stinky clue, Washington cops reported. “For reasons unknown, the suspect decided to leave behind a stool sample in a sink rather than dispose of the evidence in the toilet,” Tukwila police said in a Facebook post about the burglary Monday, Jan. 16, dubbing the suspect the “phantom pooper.”
TUKWILA, WA
Mayor Harrell: Downtown has made ‘incredible progress,’ still further to go

A new year means a renewed effort to revitalize downtown Seattle, and Mayor Bruce Harrell is optimistic the city can reorient itself in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mayor Harrell just returned from the U.S. Conference of Mayors Winter Meeting in Washington D.C., where a significant focus of the conference was on revitalizing downtown areas, and spoke to Dave Ross and Colleen O’Brien about strategies the city has to get people visiting downtown again.
SEATTLE, WA
Legislation to claim RVs as homesteads muddies Seattle’s homeless problem

Washington’s Senate Housing Committee examined a bill last week aiming to prevent vehicles that are being used as temporary housing from being towed. This additional piece of legislation clouds an already foggy situation for RVs in Seattle. “They’re proposing that if you have an RV and you live in...
SEATTLE, WA
SODO business owners concerned over ongoing criminal activity

SEATTLE — Property crime is overwhelming some businesses in Seattle’s SODO neighborhood. Landlords and business owners say they are filing police reports, but the criminal activity is not slowing down. Dan Byrne owns four buildings and has tenants in SODO. "This is the location where the lock was...
SEATTLE, WA
Four show dogs stolen along with van during theft

PORTLAND - A Woodinville family is scrambling for answers after four show dogs were stolen along with their van on Saturday morning. The van was stolen in Portland from the Jantzen Beach Oxford Suites. The van, a 2022 Mercedes-Benz Metris cargo van, was left idling around 7:45 a.m. when a thief jumped into the van and took off.
WOODINVILLE, WA
Tacoma's historic Rust Mansion will be sold in an online auction on Valentine's Day

TACOMA, Wash. — Valentine's Day is truly going to be an epic holiday to remember for Tacoma's most famous private home. That's the day the Rust Mansion will be sold to the highest bidder in an online auction designed to attract buyers from all over the world. Bidding opens Feb. 9. There is no reserve so the mansion will sell regardless of the price.
TACOMA, WA
