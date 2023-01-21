Read full article on original website
2-vehicle crash along Powers in Colorado Springs under investigation
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Early into the investigation, police didn’t believe there were any life-threatening injured tied to a two-vehicle crash on the east side of Colorado Springs Monday. Colorado Springs Police are reporting they received the call at about 3:37 p.m. for the crash at Powers Boulevard...
Woman in wheelchair hit at Colorado Springs intersection
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Drivers are advised avoid the area of Bijou and Swope Wednesday morning as police investigate a crash at the intersection. A witness called 911 around 6:30 a.m. reporting that a woman in a wheelchair was hit by a car. Police tell 11 News that the woman’s exact injuries unknown but that has she has been taken to the hospital. The injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has confirmed that a 69-year-old man was killed in a traffic crash on Austin Bluffs Parkway that closed the roadway for hours on Friday, Jan. 20. According to CSPD, officers responded around 11:33 a.m. to the intersection of Austin Bluffs and Rangewood Drive on a reported […]
1 injured in southeast Springs shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are searching for the person who pulled the trigger after a man was shot in southeast Colorado Springs Tuesday night. Officers responded to the area of South Academy and Astrozon Boulevard just after 10 p.m. on reports of shots fired. They found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive.
WATCH: Car thefts are on the rise
Fire in southern Colorado destroys family's business and history. As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 11 official candidates for the mayor of Colorado Springs. New start/end times announced for D-20 schools starting in the 2023-24 school year. Updated: 7 hours ago. KKTV 11 News at 5:30 (Recurring) Updated: 7 hours...
WATCH: Puppy reportedly stolen in Colorado Springs, suspect sought
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Pet City in Colorado Springs is hoping for help from the public with locating a person suspected of stealing a puppy. The crime was carried out just before 2 p.m. on Monday at the business in the Citadel Mall. Photos of the suspect can be viewed at the top of this article.
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after they found a man with a gunshot wound late Tuesday night, Jan. 24. According to CSPD, around 10:12 p.m. officers were called to the 2400 block of South Academy Boulevard near Astrozon Boulevard about a shooting. When officers arrived they found a man […]
Colorado Springs police say social media is a big part of auto theft
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A spokesperson with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says Colorado holds the record for the most motor vehicle thefts in the country. Last week, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and Colorado Springs Police served multiple search warrants in connection with an 18-month investigation...
Thieves strike Colorado Springs home twice in same day, taking items valued at $10,000
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)) -- Once apparently was not enough for thieves who stole a truck from a north side home Monday morning, then returned Monday afternoon to break into the residence and steal a number of valuable items. The victims, the Bang family, contacted KRDO Tuesday to explain what happened after saying that they The post Thieves strike Colorado Springs home twice in same day, taking items valued at $10,000 appeared first on KRDO.
Pueblo Zoo: Sign hit by gunfire twice, suspects unknown
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — “Vandalized by gunfire,” the Pueblo Zoo said its sign at the corner of Pueblo Boulevard and Goodnight Avenue was apparently hit for a second time. The Pueblo Zoo posted to its Facebook page on Tuesday, Jan. 24, that it hopes to have the sign repaired soon, “in order to provide the community […]
KKTV 11 News at 5:30 (Recurring) Residents lay out hopes ahead of police plan to address crime in Colorado Springs park. KKTV 11 News at 5:30 (Recurring) 11 News' Katie Pelton talks to experts on how to TRULY get a good night's sleep. Updated: 9 hours ago. The mayoral candidates...
Colorado Springs police investigate armed robbery reported on northeast side of city
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An investigation is underway following a reported armed robbery near Dublin Blvd. and Austin Bluffs Pkwy. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 7000 block of Austin Bluffs Pkwy. at 10:05 p.m. Monday regarding an armed robbery call for service. Police weren't able to find The post Colorado Springs police investigate armed robbery reported on northeast side of city appeared first on KRDO.
Staff at a Colorado Springs middle school credited with quick response helping to detain trespassing suspect
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Staff members at a Colorado Springs middle school are being credited with helping to detain a trespassing suspect. The incident happened on Tuesday at Mann Middle School. The school is located north of the Patty Jewett Golf Course near Van Buren Street and Templeton Gap Road.
Two hospitalized after crash on Academy & Meadowland
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Two drivers were taken to the hospital following a crash Saturday evening on Jan. 21, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). At approximately 7:15 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of North Academy Boulevard and Meadowland Boulevard regarding an injury crash. Officers discovered that an Audi sedan was traveling […]
Help Cañon City Police identify truck from hit-and-run
(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is requesting the community’s assistance in identifying a truck involved in a hit-and-run traffic crash in the Fremont County Court parking lot. CCPD posted about the incident on Facebook with an accompanying photo of a pickup truck. The truck has material, what possibly appears to […]
9-week-old puppy stolen from the Citadel Mall, theft and suspect caught on camera
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police (CSPD) are investigating the theft of a 9-week-old, charcoal-colored Labrador retriever from the Pet City at the Citadel Mall. Security camera footage from the pet shop shows a man walking past the front desk at 1:47 p.m. Monday. At 1:58, the man is seen picking up the The post 9-week-old puppy stolen from the Citadel Mall, theft and suspect caught on camera appeared first on KRDO.
WATCH: Police, city officials outline plan to combat crime in Colorado Springs park
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police have unveiled a three-prong plan aimed at lowering crime at one of the city’s largest and busiest parks. Memorial Park has been a point of controversy, especially among those who live near it, as neighbors say criminals frequent the area. Police tell 11 News they have responded to a disproportionately high number of calls in the area just in the past three years.
Pueblo Search & Rescue and Dive team spend weekend brushing up on training
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Members of the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office's Search and Rescue and dive teams took part in monthly training exercises to ensure crews are prepared for real-world rescues. According to the sheriff's office, the teams were in the classroom over the weekend to brush up on their knowledge of equipment and technology. The post Pueblo Search & Rescue and Dive team spend weekend brushing up on training appeared first on KRDO.
New details about SWAT raids in southern Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A series of search warrants were served on Thursday as apart of an 18 month long investigation. Colorado Springs Police said it unveiled multiple crimes including motor vehicle theft, fuel theft, and drug seizures. The four areas police said they raided, along with SWAT, spanned...
Firefighters help evacuate 100+ residents from Colorado Springs senior living facility following power outage
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - More than 100 seniors had to be evacuated from their homes after their building lost power Monday afternoon. Firefighters responded to the Regency Tower Apartments near 8th Street and Cheyenne Boulevard about 3:30 p.m. on reports of a structure fire. Instead of finding flames, they found the entire 11-story building pitch black.
