San Diego, CA

Cucina Migrante Teams Up with Madison on Park for New Restaurant

By Jeannine Boisse
 4 days ago
The culinary teams behind Cucina Migrante and Madison on Park are planning a gourmet pizzeria and bar focused on Amaro, an Italian herbal liqueur as reported by San Diego Tribune . The still-unnamed restaurant and bar made the Tribune’s list of most anticipated restaurants of 2023.

The two businesses will install the new restaurant and bar in a 3,500-square-foot space at Madison and Park Boulevard in University Heights . The sister restaurant is just steps from Madison on Park.

Founded in 2016, Cucina Migrante is co-owned by Francesco Bonsinetto and Adisa Ziric . Cucina Migrante has built their business on providing farm-to-fork experiences through culinary classes and social events intended to bring together the local food-loving community and aimed at inspiring wanderlust and continued food education.

The new woodfired-pizza spot is reportedly projected to open by Summer 2023 . Get to know the teams by visiting the Cucina Migrante Website and follow Madison on Park on Instagram .



