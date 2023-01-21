Kuna Rural Fire District to hire assistant chief

The Kuna Rural Fire District is accepting applications for a newly created position.

On Friday, the district began the hiring process for an assistant chief, according to an announcement on KRFD’s Facebook page. This position is being added as a result of the passage of an operating levy in November, per the announcement.

As previously reported by the Idaho Press , the levy will also allow for the hiring of six new firefighters. Chief T.J. Lawrence told the Idaho Press in November that the levy funding wouldn’t kick in until 2024 but the district was working to see what funds could be moved around in an effort to bring some of the new hires on early.

According to KRFD spokesperson Krystal Hinkle, KRFD is hoping to make the additional firefighter hires in June.

The application period runs from Jan. 20 to Feb. 10. According to the district’s website, the job will pay $98,000 to $110,000 a year. Applicants must have a minimum of 10 years of firefighting experience and a rank of captain or higher.

Those interested can find more information on qualifications, benefits, and applying on kunafire.com/2023-assistant-fire-chief-recruitment .