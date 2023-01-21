Read full article on original website
Uncovered Van Dyck Artwork with Bird Droppings Worth MillionsHerbie J PilatoKinderhook, NY
This Middle-of-Nowhere Massachusetts General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the StateTravel MavenWilliamsburg, MA
NY Advocates for privacy hope to stop the escalating use of cameras and monitoring software in New YorkAbdul GhaniAlbany, NY
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersTroy, NY
Support the new South End Grocery storeCarol DurantAlbany, NY
iBerkshires.com
Williamstown Planning Board Talks 'Cottage Court' Bylaw
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Though its work is not completed for the proposals it hopes to bring to this spring's annual town meeting, the Planning Board recently started talking about an idea it wants to work on for the 2023-24 cycle. Ken Kuttner and Roger Lawrence at the board's January...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Commission Supports Park Square Tree Plan
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Tree talk resumed last Tuesday as the Parks Commission looked into the future of Park Square's canopy. The panel endorsed a plan to remove four trees and plant seven, including an evergreen that will serve as the city's permanent Christmas tree. "Park Square of course is...
iBerkshires.com
North Adams Movieplex Closing 'Indefinitely'
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — North Adams Movieplex is closing its doors at the end of the month. The theater posted on its Facebook page that it "would be closing its doors indefinitely on Jan. 31. "We thank each & every one of our customers for the support in these...
iBerkshires.com
Storm's Extreme Weather Took Pittsfield DPW by Surprise
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The city's administration says the poor road conditions during the Christmas weekend snowstorm that caused more than three dozen collisions were not due to a lack of response. The slick and snow-ridden ways have been attributed to extreme, unexpected weather that took the Department of Public...
Smaller towns in Franklin County may be affected by Greenfield Police’s proposal to cut overnight patrols
Greenfield Police Chief Robert Haigh Jr. proposed at last week's City Council meeting to eliminate officers patrolling the city's streets between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. beginning February 1 to accommodate budget cuts.
iBerkshires.com
North Adams Taxi Service Could Face Suspension
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The police chief is asking the City Council to suspend the license for OTT Taxi over a number of violations of city ordinance. Police Chief Jason Wood told the council at a public hearing on Tuesday night that the taxi service had registered vehicles improperly, that owner John Lord was stopped with a fare and later seen driving taxis despite having a license restriction and that a 16-year-old driver had been stopped by police and found to have a suspended license.
Pittsfield declares snow emergency for Wednesday to Friday
Due to a predicted snow storm, the City of Pittsfield is declaring a snow emergency beginning 7 a.m. Wednesday, January 25 through 7 a.m. Friday, January 27.
Portion of Route 20 in Pittsfield closed due to down trees
A portion of Route 20 in Pittsfield to the New York state line is closed due to fallen trees.
iBerkshires.com
Williamstown Fire Station Committee Defends Size, Cost of Project
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Two members of the Select Board on Wednesday urged the Fire District's Building Committee to use the next month to find cost savings in an estimated $25 million building project. Committee members responded by repeating that the district is committed to delivering the town the fire...
WNYT
FedEx delivery truck totaled in Berkshire County fire
Plenty of packages have gone up in smoke – after a FedEx delivery truck caught on fire in Berkshire County. It happened Sunday afternoon on Wood Duck Road in Lee, reported NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle. The truck engine, and the driver’s cab went up...
Private line water main break at Colonial Gardens
On Sunday, a private line water main break occurred at Colonial Gardens located at Highview Drive, according to the City of Pittsfield.
iBerkshires.com
Wayfair Closing Pittsfield Call Center; Employees Will Go Virtual
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Wayfair opened a $5 million call center in the Clock Tower Building three years ago with plans to bring 300 jobs to the city. It was a pledge by Chairman and CEO Niraj Shah, a Pittsfield High graduate, to ensure his hometown benefited from his burgeoning home goods business.
iBerkshires.com
Second Chance Composting Offers Food, Organic Waste Disposal
ADAMS, Mass. — Second Chance Composting hopes to offer everyone in the Northern Berkshires and Southern Vermont the chance to properly dispose of food and organic waste. Second Chance picks up food scraps and other organic matter and processes it into compost at its facility in Stamford, Vt. It provides service in Adams, Clarksburg, North Adams, Williamstown, Southern Vermont, and other parts of the Berkshires.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: surplus of contaminants in Springfield water
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission released updated data on drinking water earlier this month and test results showed a surplus level of contaminants. Sample results taken on December 1, 2022 found high levels of contaminants of two disinfection byproducts in the drinking water at their...
Three Massachusetts Cities Named Smartest in The Country
Massachusetts is known for many things, including Plymouth Rock, championships sports teams, beautiful landscapes from beaches to mountains, and of course some of the best schools in the country. Not only some of the best colleges in the U.S., but some of the best public and private grade and high schools, so it might not be a big surprise that three Massachusetts cities were deemed some of the most educated in America.
Springfield Schools issues early dismissal for Wednesday
Springfield Public Schools will have an early dismissal on Wednesday, January 25, due to a pending snow storm.
iBerkshires.com
Storm Bringing Upwards of Foot of Snow Over the Region
Another storm moving through the region could mean up to a foot of snow over North Berkshire and the hilltowns through Monday. The National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y., is forecasting anywhere from 2 to 8 inches across Berkshire County, eastern New York and Southern Vermont. Heavy bands of snow beginning around 4 p.m. are expected to drop 6 to 12 inches over Northern Berkshire.
iBerkshires.com
Adams Community Bank Promotes Nine Employees
ADAMS, Mass. — Adams Community Bank (ACB) announced promotions for nine employees in its Operations Center. Becky Crouse has been promoted to Vice President BSA Officer. Becky joined the Bank 22 years ago as a teller. Throughout the years, she's earned various financial certificates and. diplomas and has received...
Yankee Candle owner announces layoffs, closure of Mass. office
SOUTH DEERFIELD - Layoffs hitting Yankee Candle will have an effect on Massachusetts.Parent company Newell Brands announced it is laying off 13% of office employees and they are shutting down the South Deerfield corporate office, where the candle brand is based."We need to cut overhead expenses and adjust our budgets to the reality of the economic environment and the performance of our company," CEO Ravi Saligram said in a statement. The candle village and scent lab in town will stay open.
Westfield vape shop denied tobacco permit at location with history of violations
WESTFIELD — The Board of Health voted 2-0 last week to deny a tobacco license to the new owner of a vape shop, citing the storefront’s history, under different owners, of multiple run-ins with law enforcement. The board denied the application of Heavy Cloud Smokes, owned by Lalitha...
