Asheville, NC

FOX Carolina

Razor blades being placed in gas pump handles, police warn

FOREST CITY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Police in western North Carolina are warning the community after they discovered multiple instances of razor blades being placed in gas pump handles. The Forest City Police Department said they are actively investigating the instances along with the state Department of Agriculture. The community...
FOREST CITY, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Surveillance footage from inside the home of a Murphy, North Carolina, man provides an inside look at a December raid that left the homeowner shot multiple times. On Dec. 12, 2022, the Cherokee Indian Reservation police SWAT Team fired shots into Jacob Harley Kloepfer’s camper. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, the suspected shooter "confronted officers." A newly released video may show a different series of events and is stirring up controversy about the incident.
MURPHY, NC
Mountain Xpress

Driver dies following collision, APD investigating

Asheville Police Department Patrol Officers are continuing to investigate the death of a driver, three days following the crash on Riverside Drive. The preliminary investigation indicated a 2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee operated by Kayden Lucian Sellers (10/27/2004) traveling south on Riverside Drive on Jan. 19 around 7:31 p.m. left the roadway at a high rate of speed. Sellers then lost control of the vehicle while attempting to come back into the roadway, became airborne, and then struck a pole.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WSPA 7News

18-year-old dies days after crash in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – An 18-year-old died Sunday days after a single-vehicle crash in Asheville. The Asheville Police Department said the driver was traveling south on Riverside Drive around 7:31 p.m. at a high rate of speed. Police said the driver lost control of the vehicle, became airborne while attempting to return to the road […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Residents' concerns over new development

An Upstate hospital is celebrating a huge milestone. A former patient at Mission Hospital is happy to be alive after a serious crash with his 18-wheeler. FOX Carolina's Hayley Spitler has the details. Day 2: Jury selection continues in Murdaugh murder trial. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. FOX Carolina's Grace...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Suspect wanted for road rage shooting on the run in Polk County, deputies say

POLK COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said a man accused of shooting at another vehicle fled from deputies and is now on the run. According to deputies, dispatch received a 911 call on Jan. 13 around 7:15 p.m. from a victim reporting that he was being shot at by a pursuing vehicle in the area of Lynn Road. The pursuing vehicle was identified by the caller as a white Volkswagen bug.
POLK COUNTY, NC
avlwatchdog.org

Duke Energy substation on Patton Avenue still a go? Is recycling really recycled?

Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: Wasn’t that lot at the end of Patton Avenue before it went down the hill to Bowen Bridge, which was a Volvo dealership before it was demolished, going to be where Duke was putting their substation? Now, and for a while, it’s just been an empty lot.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Upstate student hit by car crossing the road to get on bus

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools said a Berea Middle School student was hit by an oncoming car near their house Tuesday morning. Officials said the student was hit while trying to cross the road to get on the bus to school. According to officials, the student...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Actor Chris Pratt also stops by Greenville church while in town

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Actor Chris Pratt visited a Greenville church and had brunch at a Greenville restaurant on Sunday. We first told you Sunday night about Pratt having brunch and taking pictures with the staff at Southern Culture. Pratt told folks at the restaurant that he was in town...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

2 injured, trapped after crash in Asheville on Brevard Road

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Fire Department said two people were injured and trapped in a vehicle after a crash on Brevard Road. According to the department, the two people were taken to the hospital for treatment. However, northbound Brevard Road will be impacted in that area as...
ASHEVILLE, NC
wnctimes.com

Women Save Dog in the French Broad River

We want to give a HUGE Shoutout to the women who saved this little dog drowning in the French Broad River!. On January 9th, a scruffy dog was struggling to stay afloat in the French Broad River. Two women had spotted the small dog run past them as if something had scared him, and watched as he tumbled into the river, terrified. He was quickly swept up by turbulent currents.
ASHEVILLE, NC

