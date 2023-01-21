Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
Firing range endangers lives, property, some Rutherford County homeowners say
RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (WLOS) — Some homeowners in rural Rutherfordton said a nearby shooting range has them fearing for their lives. And, they said, they’ve lost their tranquil existence in the rural countryside amid what they characterize as incessant gunfire five days a week. “I called Rutherford County,” Randy...
FOX Carolina
Razor blades being placed in gas pump handles, police warn
FOREST CITY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Police in western North Carolina are warning the community after they discovered multiple instances of razor blades being placed in gas pump handles. The Forest City Police Department said they are actively investigating the instances along with the state Department of Agriculture. The community...
WYFF4.com
18-year-old in Asheville dies after SUV goes airborne, crashes into pole, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — An 18-year-old has died after a crash in Asheville, according to police. Police said Kaydon Lucian Sellers, 18, was driving a 2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee south on Riverside Drive on Jan. 19 around 7:30 p.m. They said the SUV left the roadway at a high rate...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Surveillance footage from inside the home of a Murphy, North Carolina, man provides an inside look at a December raid that left the homeowner shot multiple times. On Dec. 12, 2022, the Cherokee Indian Reservation police SWAT Team fired shots into Jacob Harley Kloepfer’s camper. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, the suspected shooter "confronted officers." A newly released video may show a different series of events and is stirring up controversy about the incident.
Police warn of razor blades on gas pumps handles in one North Carolina city
Police are warning the public after finding razor blades on gas pumps in Forest City and surrounding areas.
Mountain Xpress
Upstate man sentenced to 25 years for armed robbery in Spartanburg Co.
A Greenville man has been sentenced to 25 years for an armed robbery that happened in Spartanburg County.
FOX Carolina
Residents' concerns over new development
An Upstate hospital is celebrating a huge milestone. A former patient at Mission Hospital is happy to be alive after a serious crash with his 18-wheeler. FOX Carolina's Hayley Spitler has the details. Day 2: Jury selection continues in Murdaugh murder trial. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. FOX Carolina's Grace...
FOX Carolina
Suspect wanted for road rage shooting on the run in Polk County, deputies say
POLK COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said a man accused of shooting at another vehicle fled from deputies and is now on the run. According to deputies, dispatch received a 911 call on Jan. 13 around 7:15 p.m. from a victim reporting that he was being shot at by a pursuing vehicle in the area of Lynn Road. The pursuing vehicle was identified by the caller as a white Volkswagen bug.
Man accused of breaking into home, sleeping in a truck in McDowell Co.
The McDowell County Sheriff's Office said that a man has been charged after they found him asleep in the back of a truck.
North Carolina City Named One Of The 'Most Beautiful' In America
Forbes compiled a list of the 30 most beautiful cities in the country, including one town in North Carolina.
North Carolina Police Warn Drivers Of Razor Blades At Gas Stations
Officers are urging caution as the gas pump.
avlwatchdog.org
Duke Energy substation on Patton Avenue still a go? Is recycling really recycled?
Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: Wasn’t that lot at the end of Patton Avenue before it went down the hill to Bowen Bridge, which was a Volvo dealership before it was demolished, going to be where Duke was putting their substation? Now, and for a while, it’s just been an empty lot.
WLOS.com
No charges filed after school employee allegedly taped an elementary student to a chair
MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Macon County Sheriff’s Office says, following an investigation, no charges will be filed against a teacher who reportedly taped an elementary student to a chair. On Jan. 12, Macon County Schools Superintendent Dr. Chris Baldwin confirmed with News 13 that a now-former...
Man charged in road rage shooting along U.S. 29 in Spartanburg Co.
A man is facing attempted murder charges after deputies said he fired shots into another vehicle during a fit of road rage Sunday afternoon in Spartanburg.
FOX Carolina
Upstate student hit by car crossing the road to get on bus
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools said a Berea Middle School student was hit by an oncoming car near their house Tuesday morning. Officials said the student was hit while trying to cross the road to get on the bus to school. According to officials, the student...
WYFF4.com
Actor Chris Pratt also stops by Greenville church while in town
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Actor Chris Pratt visited a Greenville church and had brunch at a Greenville restaurant on Sunday. We first told you Sunday night about Pratt having brunch and taking pictures with the staff at Southern Culture. Pratt told folks at the restaurant that he was in town...
FOX Carolina
2 injured, trapped after crash in Asheville on Brevard Road
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Fire Department said two people were injured and trapped in a vehicle after a crash on Brevard Road. According to the department, the two people were taken to the hospital for treatment. However, northbound Brevard Road will be impacted in that area as...
wnctimes.com
Women Save Dog in the French Broad River
We want to give a HUGE Shoutout to the women who saved this little dog drowning in the French Broad River!. On January 9th, a scruffy dog was struggling to stay afloat in the French Broad River. Two women had spotted the small dog run past them as if something had scared him, and watched as he tumbled into the river, terrified. He was quickly swept up by turbulent currents.
