ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon’s drawing of the South Carolina Lottery’s “Pick 4 Midday” game were:

6-6-7-6, FB: 8

(six, six, seven, six; FB: eight)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WYFF4.com

South Carolina Powerball player wins big by adding Double Play

LAURENS, S.C. — In Monday night's Powerball drawing, a player in South Carolina, who added Double Play to their Powerball ticket in Laurens, won $50,000. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) The ticket was sold at the Hot Spot #2019 at 4036 Hwy. 221 S. in Laurens...
LAURENS, SC
WYFF4.com

Big lottery wins in Anderson, Bennettsville in Powerball drawing

ANDERSON, S.C. — In Saturday’s Powerball drawing, two players in South Carolina came within one number of winning the jackpot. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) A Powerball with PowerPlay ticket worth $200,000 was sold at the V Go Mart at 1508 E. River St. in...
ANDERSON, SC
thecoastlandtimes.com

North Carolina woman scores $200,000 win on $5 scratch-off ticket

The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported a six-figure win on a scratch-off ticket by an Edgecombe County woman. Patricia Weathersbe, of Tarboro, took a chance on a $5 scratch-off ticket and won a $200,000 prize. Weathersbe bought her lucky Ruby Red 7’s ticket from the Speedway on North Main...
TARBORO, NC
AOL Corp

South Carolina signee, local standout picked for McDonald’s All-American game

MiLaysia Fulwiley added another honor to her accomplished career — McDonald’s All-American. The Keenan High standout and South Carolina signee was one of the 24 girls picked for the nation’s top all-star game. The announcement was made during Tuesday’s edition of the “NBA Today” on ESPN. The game will be held in Houston on March 28 and televised on one of ESPN’s family of networks.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Associated Press

Text of Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s State of the State speech

ATLANTA (AP) — Text of Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s State of the State speech given on Jan. 25, 2023. Remarks as prepared:. Lt. Governor Jones, Speaker Burns, President Pro Tem Kennedy, Speaker Pro Tem Jones, members of the General Assembly, Constitutional Officers, Mayor Dickens, members of the judiciary, members of the consular corps, and my fellow Georgians:
GEORGIA STATE
WBTW News13

SCBCA high school baseball preseason rankings released

COLUMBIA (WBTW) – The South Carolina Baseball Coaches Association (SCBCA) released their preseason high school baseball rankings on Monday. A number of our Grand Strand and Pee Dee squads find themselves in the top 10. Below is the statewide list. SCBCA Class 5A: 1. Berkeley2. Summerville3. River Bluff4. Fort Mill5. Lexington6. Clover7. Blythewood8. Carolina Forest9. Boiling SpringsT10. JL Mann/West Ashley SCBCA Class 4A: […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WBTW News13

SCBCA state basketball rankings, January 24

COLUMBIA (WBTW) – The latest South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association state rankings are out. Below are the boys & girls Top 10 across the state with our local teams in BOLD. 5A Boys Top 10 1. Dorman 2. Conway 3. Lexington 4. Summerville 5. Goose Creek 6. Woodmont 7. TL Hanna 8. Cane Bay 9. […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WYFF4.com

Upstate area of South Carolina seeing heavy, soaking rain

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Upstate area is seeing a heavy, soaking rain Wednesday morning. (Watch the full forecast above) Track rain, storms on interactive radar here. The rain is expected to move out around lunchtime. Drivers can expect ponding on area roads and some minor flooding is possible. Live...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Motley Fool

The Best Cheap South Carolina Homeowners Insurance for 2023

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that pay us a commission. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page. Homeowners insurance is rarely easy...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
626K+
Post
665M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy