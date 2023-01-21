SC Lottery
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) _ These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Lucky For Life
06-10-11-29-35, Lucky Ball: 7
(six, ten, eleven, twenty-nine, thirty-five; Lucky Ball: seven)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 31,000,000
Palmetto Cash 5
14-18-22-27-34, Power-Up: 2
(fourteen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty-four; Power, Up: two)
Pick 3 Evening
5-2-6, FB: 6
(five, two, six; FB: six)
Pick 3 Midday
3-7-8, FB: 8
(three, seven, eight; FB: eight)
Pick 4 Evening
8-3-9-1, FB: 6
(eight, three, nine, one; FB: six)
Pick 4 Midday
6-6-7-6, FB: 8
(six, six, seven, six; FB: eight)
Powerball
05-14-19-46-64, Powerball: 22, Power Play: 4
(five, fourteen, nineteen, forty-six, sixty-four; Powerball: twenty-two; Power Play: four)
Estimated jackpot: $502,000,000
