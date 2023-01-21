MI Lottery

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

DETROIT (AP) _ These Michigan lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Classic Lotto 47

01-02-11-26-34-41

(one, two, eleven, twenty-six, thirty-four, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $1,200,000

Fantasy 5 Double Play

06-08-21-30-35

(six, eight, twenty-one, thirty, thirty-five)

Lotto Double Play

02-30-34-36-41-46

(two, thirty, thirty-four, thirty-six, forty-one, forty-six)

Lucky For Life

06-10-11-29-35, Lucky Ball: 7

(six, ten, eleven, twenty-nine, thirty-five; Lucky Ball: seven)

Poker Lotto

JC-AC-KD-4D-6D

(JC, AC, KD, 4D, 6D)

Midday Daily 3

8-5-8

(eight, five, eight)

Midday Daily 4

7-1-6-3

(seven, one, six, three)

Daily 3

0-3-1

(zero, three, one)

Daily 4

7-8-9-0

(seven, eight, nine, zero)

Fantasy 5

02-15-18-26-30

(two, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-six, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $105,000

Keno

02-05-09-21-22-23-25-31-32-33-34-35-38-43-50-51-52-55-62-72-73-77

(two, five, nine, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-eight, forty-three, fifty, fifty-one, fifty-two, fifty-five, sixty-two, seventy-two, seventy-three, seventy-seven)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 31,000,000

Powerball

05-14-19-46-64, Powerball: 22, Power Play: 4

(five, fourteen, nineteen, forty-six, sixty-four; Powerball: twenty-two; Power Play: four)

Estimated jackpot: $502,000,000

