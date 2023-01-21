MI Lottery
DETROIT (AP) _ These Michigan lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Classic Lotto 47
01-02-11-26-34-41
(one, two, eleven, twenty-six, thirty-four, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $1,200,000
Fantasy 5 Double Play
06-08-21-30-35
(six, eight, twenty-one, thirty, thirty-five)
Lotto Double Play
02-30-34-36-41-46
(two, thirty, thirty-four, thirty-six, forty-one, forty-six)
Lucky For Life
06-10-11-29-35, Lucky Ball: 7
(six, ten, eleven, twenty-nine, thirty-five; Lucky Ball: seven)
Poker Lotto
JC-AC-KD-4D-6D
(JC, AC, KD, 4D, 6D)
Midday Daily 3
8-5-8
(eight, five, eight)
Midday Daily 4
7-1-6-3
(seven, one, six, three)
Daily 3
0-3-1
(zero, three, one)
Daily 4
7-8-9-0
(seven, eight, nine, zero)
Fantasy 5
02-15-18-26-30
(two, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-six, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $105,000
Keno
02-05-09-21-22-23-25-31-32-33-34-35-38-43-50-51-52-55-62-72-73-77
(two, five, nine, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-eight, forty-three, fifty, fifty-one, fifty-two, fifty-five, sixty-two, seventy-two, seventy-three, seventy-seven)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 31,000,000
Powerball
05-14-19-46-64, Powerball: 22, Power Play: 4
(five, fourteen, nineteen, forty-six, sixty-four; Powerball: twenty-two; Power Play: four)
Estimated jackpot: $502,000,000
