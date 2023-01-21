ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon’s drawing of the Georgia Lottery’s “Cash 4 Midday” game were:

0-9-2-7

(zero, nine, two, seven)

Comments / 0

Related
Red and Black

Georgia receiver arrested on two charges

On Jan. 23, Georgia wide receiver Rara Thomas was arrested and booked into Athens-Clarke County jail at 4:04 a.m. Thomas was arrested for a charge of misdemeanor battery-family violence and a felony charge of false imprisonment. As of this writing, his bond has not been placed. Further details of the incident aren’t immediately available.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Text of Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s State of the State speech

ATLANTA (AP) — Text of Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s State of the State speech given on Jan. 25, 2023. Remarks as prepared:. Lt. Governor Jones, Speaker Burns, President Pro Tem Kennedy, Speaker Pro Tem Jones, members of the General Assembly, Constitutional Officers, Mayor Dickens, members of the judiciary, members of the consular corps, and my fellow Georgians:
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Georgia WR Rara Thomas arrested on felony false imprisonment charge

Rara Thomas, a wide receiver who recently transferred to Georgia from Mississippi State, was arrested early Monday morning. According to Athens-Clarke County jail records, Thomas is facing a felony charge of false imprisonment and a misdemeanor charge of family violence. He was arrested by University of Georgia police and then booked into Athens-Clarke County jail at 4:04 a.m. Monday.
ATHENS, GA
WJTV 12

Nearly 200 snakes seized in Georgia, Florida illegal trafficking ring

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Nearly 200 snakes were seized and eight individuals were charged in Operation Viper, a multi-state venomous snake trafficking operation. Several of the snakes are listed in the top 10 deadliest in the world. The operation began in 2021 by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division (DNR LED) and […]
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta News First requests public release of special grand jury report

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta News First is joining media organizations from Georgia, and across the country, to request the public release of the final Fulton County Special Grand Jury report on possible election interference in the state’s 2020 presidential election. The report, which was finalized on...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
The Veracity Report - Georgia Edition

Former Georgia Chief Justice: Sports Betting Can be Legalized Without a State Constitutional Amendment – Take Our Poll

While there are still some that disagree, this, and Gov. Kemp’s change of heart on the topic, could mean that legalized sports betting in Georgia is a matter of when, not if. That’s right, according to the opinion of former Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice Harold D. Melton, a constitutional amendment is not needed for the state to allow legal online sports betting and should be considered an extension of the lottery.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
626K+
Post
665M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy