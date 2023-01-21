NJ Lottery
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) _ These New Jersey lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Cash4Life
04-21-28-32-36, Cash Ball: 1
(four, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-six; Cash Ball: one)
Powerball
05-14-19-46-64, Powerball: 22, Power Play: 4
(five, fourteen, nineteen, forty-six, sixty-four; Powerball: twenty-two; Power Play: four)
Estimated jackpot: $502,000,000
Pick 3
4-4-1, Fireball: 2
(four, four, one; Fireball: two)
Pick 4
3-6-8-0, Fireball: 2
(three, six, eight, zero; Fireball: two)
Cash 5
14-18-22-28-30, Xtra: 3
(fourteen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty; Xtra: three)
Estimated jackpot: $115,000
Midday Pick 3
3-1-4, Fireball: 3
(three, one, four; Fireball: three)
Midday Pick 4
6-5-6-0, Fireball: 3
(six, five, six, zero; Fireball: three)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 31,000,000
Comments / 0