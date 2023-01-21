ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

WJCL

Impact Weather Day: Another round of strong to severe thunderstorms possible Wednesday

The next round of showers and thunderstorms is lurking for midweek. Wednesday is a WJCL 22 Impact Weather Day with a chance of isolated strong to severe thunderstorms. A warm front will lift north through southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry Wednesday morning. This will allow warmer and more humid air to arrive ahead of an advancing cold front. By late morning to early afternoon, temperatures will reach the low 70s in and around Savannah.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

WJCL Special Report: The Trial of Alex Murdaugh

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — It began with a 911 call on June 7, 2021. It's now led to a once-prominent South Carolina attorney being put on trial for the murders of his wife and son. Watch WJCL's special report 'The Trial of Alex Murdaugh' above.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WJCL

New developments in Alzheimer’s disease medications

SAVANNAH, Ga. — New Alzheimer’s research and new medications are giving the community new hope. “It’s so just overwhelming that this is something that we are experiencing,” Catherine Colcombe, Alzheimer’s Association program manager in coastal Georgia, said. “My grandmother actually passed from Alzheimer’s so to know that this medication is potentially going to help so many families that were or are in the same shoes that mine were in. It just gives you such a feeling of joy.”
GEORGIA STATE

