Read full article on original website
Related
WJCL
Severe thunderstorms, isolated tornado possible for Coastal Georgia and Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- Impact Weather Day… There is a good chance for rain and thunderstorms today with a cold front approaching the southeast. The best chance for rain will be inland areas by 11 am and along and near I-95 at 3 pm- 5 pm. There...
WJCL
Impact Weather Day: Another round of strong to severe thunderstorms possible Wednesday
The next round of showers and thunderstorms is lurking for midweek. Wednesday is a WJCL 22 Impact Weather Day with a chance of isolated strong to severe thunderstorms. A warm front will lift north through southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry Wednesday morning. This will allow warmer and more humid air to arrive ahead of an advancing cold front. By late morning to early afternoon, temperatures will reach the low 70s in and around Savannah.
WJCL
'This turkey has literally taken over our life': Wild turkey terrorizing neighbors in Minnesota
COON RAPIDS, Minn. — "This turkey has literally taken over our life," Coon Rapids resident Rachael Gross said. Rachael Gross says she lives in fear of going outside, thanks to her neighbor, a wild turkey, who seems to have taken a liking to her property. "This turkey attacks me...
WJCL
WJCL Special Report: The Trial of Alex Murdaugh
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — It began with a 911 call on June 7, 2021. It's now led to a once-prominent South Carolina attorney being put on trial for the murders of his wife and son. Watch WJCL's special report 'The Trial of Alex Murdaugh' above.
WJCL
Murdaugh Murder Mystery Interactive Map: Dates and locations surrounding 5 Lowcountry deaths
Above video: WJCL Special Report: The Trial of Alex Murdaugh. This interactive map spotlights locations throughout the Lowcountry of South Carolina relevant to the death investigations of Paul and Maggie Murdaugh, Stephen Smith, Gloria Satterfield and Mallory Beach between 2015 and 2021. Many of the points on the map include...
WJCL
Murdaugh Murder Trial: Jury pool of 600 people narrowed to 120; final selection expected Wednesday
It was June 7, 2021 when two members of the prominent Murdaugh family in South Carolina were found shot to death on their property. Since that time, the investigation into the deaths of Paul and Maggie Murdaugh and the arrest of the man who called 911 that night, disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh, has led to international headlines.
WJCL
Firefighters: Driver of pickup truck injured in Beaufort County crash
BURTON, S.C. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. One person suffered injuries after their pickup truck left the road and hit a cement object in Beaufort County. It happened Sunday night in Burton, according to the Burton Fire District. Burton Fire and Beaufort County EMS responded to the crash,...
WJCL
New developments in Alzheimer’s disease medications
SAVANNAH, Ga. — New Alzheimer’s research and new medications are giving the community new hope. “It’s so just overwhelming that this is something that we are experiencing,” Catherine Colcombe, Alzheimer’s Association program manager in coastal Georgia, said. “My grandmother actually passed from Alzheimer’s so to know that this medication is potentially going to help so many families that were or are in the same shoes that mine were in. It just gives you such a feeling of joy.”
Comments / 0