This Small Missouri Town was just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenBoonville, MO
The Gray-Wood Buildings in California, Missouri on North High Street remind me of row housesCJ CoombsCalifornia, MO
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Major discount supermarket chain set to open new location in Missouri next weekKristen WaltersMissouri State
Historic Harris-Chilton-Ruble House in Howard County, Missouri is over 190 years oldCJ CoombsHoward County, MO
Alabama Basketball: On No. 1 Poll rankings and more Tide Hoops history
On Monday, when the traditional polls are released, Alabama Basketball will be ranked either No. 1 or No. 2. The Crimson Tide’s elevation will occur because former No. 1 team, Houston was upset by Temple 56-55. The last time Alabama Basketball was ranked No. 1 in either of the...
Who is Alabama offensive coordinator after Bill O’Brien departure?
Bill O’Brien has accepted the New England Patriots’ offensive coordinator role. Who will step up for Alabama football?. Bill O’Brien, who stepped in as Alabama’s offensive coordinator last year as Steve Sarkisian left for a head coaching gig at Texas, is back in the NFL. He and the Patriots, where he worked from 2008-11, have reunited and answered the massive question about how they’ll turn around the offense.
Preliminary hot board: Alabama offensive coordinator
BOL put together a preliminary hot board of potential offensive coordinator candidates to call plays in Tuscaloosa.
Biggest Portal Surprise for Alabama Football: Just a Minute
With the initial transfer portal window closing Jan. 19, there won't be any more players allowed to enter until May 1.
Joe Burrow’s girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has quickly become one of the most popular players in the NFL. He was the first selection in the 2020 NFL Draft after winning a national title at LSU. While his first season was not ideal because of a torn ACL, he exploded in the second one, winning NFL Comeback […] The post Joe Burrow’s girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ole Miss offers stud defensive lineman from Alabama
Ole Miss stepped across the state lines to offer four-star defensive lineman Jeremiah Beaman on Saturday. Cheatham is out of Parker High School in Birmingham, Ala. The 6-4, 265-pounder is rated as the nation's No. 14 defensive lineman and the No. 5 player in the state of Alabama's 2-24 class per the industry-generated 247Sports Composite index. He is rated as the No. 11 defensive lineman and the No. 5 player in the state of Alabama in the 247Sports exclusive rankings.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols’ top SEC rival is in a position to make a huge addition that could be bad for UT
The Tennessee Vols‘ top SEC rival is in a position to make a huge addition that could be bad news for UT. On Tuesday, the New England Patriots hired Bill O’Brien away from the Alabama Crimson Tide to serve as the franchise’s offensive coordinator. O’Brien, who previously...
Alabama football: 3 perfect coordinator pairings to replace Bill O’Brien, Pete Golding
Nick Saban needs to replace both of his Alabama coordinators with Pete Golding and now Bill O’Brien taking other jobs. And once again, Nick Saban will have to replace both of his coordinators at Alabama…. This is getting old, right? While Saban is not getting any younger, he still...
Last Week, Nate Oats Showed Why He's the Perfect Leader for Alabama Basketball
Oats' leadership through a situation impossible to prepare for not only showed his character but also why he should be in Tuscaloosa for far longer than his current contract.
NBA Odds: Hawks vs. Thunder prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/25/2023
The Atlanta Hawks will travel to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder in a Wednesday night matchup at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Hawks-Thunder prediction and pick, laid out below. Atlanta’s up-and-down...
Gutsy performance leads Mississippi State to 77-76 thriller over Kentucky
Mississippi State didn’t bring it’s a game again on Sunday in a matchup with Kentucky, but the Bulldogs brought the guts. After falling behind by 10 points in the first half and facing some adversity along the way, State found a way. A huge second half from Anastasia Hayes and Jessika Carter led the way and a final stop on the last possession gave the Bulldogs a 77-76 win over the Wildcats.
Alabama Skies Bulletin: Parts of the state upgraded to Level 3 severe risk
Parts of Alabama are facing a Level 3 out of 5 severe weather risk overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday morning. Even in areas not expecting severe weather, winds could gust up to 60 miles per hour. The Storm Prediction Center is expecting a very strong cold front to make its...
Alabama Reaches Unique NIL Deal With Sports Marketing Giant
The 15-year agreement will create a hub for NIL activity inside Bryant Denny Stadium.
SEC men's basketball power rankings: Auburn at two
Who are your top five SEC teams right now?
Patrick Ewing gets real after Hoyas win first Big East game in almost two years
After nearly two years of waiting, the Georgetown Hoyas finally netted a win against a Big East opponent when they took down the DePaul Blue Demons at home Tuesday night, 81-76. There aren’t a lot of memorable events Georgetown basketball would remember about the 2022-23 season, but so the Hoyas ending an extremely long Big […] The post Patrick Ewing gets real after Hoyas win first Big East game in almost two years appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jalen Carter goes first overall in Mel Kiper’s latest mock draft
Georgia football junior defensive lineman Jalen Carter went first overall to the Chicago Bears in ESPN analyst Mel Kiper’s latest NFL mock draft. The 6-foot-3-inch lineman earned 32 total tackles, 16 solo, in his third year with the Bulldogs, according to Sports Reference. He added on three sacks, seven tackles for loss, three pass deflections and two forced fumbles as the Georgia football program went 15-0 in the 2022 season.
These Alabama colleges have the best student life, ranking shows
ALABAMA (WKRG) — High school seniors across America are entering their final semester, and many are already looking forward to a potential college career. As college-bound seniors start to settle on their dream school, many put student life among their top priorities. According to a recent survey from Inside Higher Ed, students’ top considerations when […]
Bill Self gets brutally honest on Jayhawks’ losing streak not seen since 1989
The Kansas Jayhawks have their backs against the wall this season following yet another loss in Big 12 play on Monday. Kansas basketball, which won its first five games this season against conference rivals, has now lost three games in a row after falling prey to the Baylor Bears to begin the workweek in Waco, […] The post Bill Self gets brutally honest on Jayhawks’ losing streak not seen since 1989 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jalen Hurts’ best Alabama, Oklahoma football moments, ranked
It’s hard to find a bigger breakout star in the NFL this season than Jalen Hurts. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback has emerged as one of the best in the league this season, accounting for nearly 4,500 yards and 35 touchdowns. He will likely be a MVP finalist, and the Eagles are a Super Bowl contender […] The post Jalen Hurts’ best Alabama, Oklahoma football moments, ranked appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Daily South
The Best Lakes In Alabama
Minnesota is known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but Alabama’s wonderful waterways may give the midwestern state a run for its money. In the South, we live for a lake weekend. All year long, we dream about those hot summer days when we can spend hours of uninterrupted time on the water—fishing off the dock, swimming in the cool lake, and zipping around on jet skis. And the piece de resistance of the ideal lake weekend? A sunset pontoon boat cruise. Bonus points if it involves a bottle of wine, some pimiento cheese, and your music turned up just loud enough. If you score a weekend invite to a friend’s lake house, or are lucky enough to own your own, then pack your overnight bag and hit the road! If not, no sweat. There are plenty of waterfront inns and houses for rent where you can set up your next lake vacation. Ready to dive in? Here are eight of our favorite lakes in Alabama.
