Tim Tszyu's Promoter: Tony Harrison is Very Dangerous, It's a Massive Risk
As BoxingScene.com recently reported, Tim Tszyu will fight for the WBO's interim-super welterweight world title in Australia on Sunday, March 12. The information was confirmed by Australian-based promoter No Limit Boxing. Tszyu, 28, will attempt to win his maiden world title on home soil in his first fight back in...
Adrien Broner To Now Face Michael Williams Atop Feb. 25 BLK Prime Pay-Per-View
A new opponent has been secured for the next BLK Prime Pay-Per-View extravaganza. BoxingScene.com has learned that former four-division titlist Adrien Broner will now face Michael Williams Jr. atop the scheduled February 25 show from Gateway Park Arena in the College Park section of Atlanta, Georgia. The development marks the third scheduled opponent for Broner, all coming in a span of just over a week.
Tim Tszyu-Tony Harrison Interim WBO Title Fight Set, March 12 In Australia
Tim Tszyu and Tony Harrison were eager to get back in the ring in lieu of waiting out separate shots at the undisputed junior middleweight championship. The pair of top-rated contenders now turn to each other to satisfy that itch. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that plans are in place for Tszyu...
Liam Smith: They Said Eubank Could Not Be Hurt; That Was The Best Way To Answer It
Liam Smith never gave any thought to the betting odds considerably in favor of Chris Eubank Jr. The former WBO 154-pound titlist was equally dismissive of any claims that he couldn’t eventually break the second-generation middleweight. Smith did just that, as he dropped and stopped Eubank in the fourth-round of their middleweight battle last Saturday at AO Arena in Manchester, England. A barrage of punches, accentuated by a left hookercut as he had Eubank cornered, led to the bout’s first knockdown before eventually forcing a stoppage.
Artur Beterbiev on Dmitry Bivol: 'Of Course, I Want This Fight'
Artur Beterbiev finally expressed some enthusiasm for one of the most intriguing matchups in boxing. The WBC, WBO, and IBF light heavyweight champion Russia has usually responded to queries about fighting countryman Dmitry Bivol, the WBA titlist, for the undisputed championship with brusque indifference. But in a recent interview, Beterbiev...
Liam Smith: If It's Chris Next, It's Chris; I'm In Good Position; Brook Fight Huge, Talks Of Golovkin
If Chris Eubank Jr. wants his rematch next, Liam Smith acknowledged that he’ll have no choice but to honor that contractual clause. If not, Smith pointed out during his post-fight press conference late Saturday night that he’ll have plenty of other appealing options now that he has become the first fighter to knock out Eubank. Liverpool’s Smith (33-3-1, 20 KOs) dropped Eubank twice in the fourth round and stopped the favored fighter in a Sky Sports Box Office main event at AO Arena in Manchester, England.
Chris Eubank Jr: I Got Up, I Recovered; Ref Decided It Was Enough; I Felt Like I Could Go On
Chris Eubank Jr. was so disoriented Saturday night that he attempted to fight Liam Smith even after referee Victor Loughlin stopped the action during the fourth round. Smith’s trainer, Joe McNally, pulled Eubank away from Smith before he could throw a punch several seconds after Loughlin declared Smith the winner by technical knockout at 1:09 of the fourth round. Eubank was knocked down twice and appeared utterly unfit to continue in their 12-round middleweight match, but he told Sky Sports during a post-fight interview in his locker room that he was ready to keep fighting in this Sky Sports Box Office main event at a sold-out AO Arena in Manchester, England.
Rey Vargas Hasn't Decided If He'll Stay At 130 After Foster Fight Or Return To 126 Pounds
Rey Vargas could hold the WBC featherweight and super featherweight titles simultaneously if he beats O’Shaquie Foster on February 11. Vargas won the WBC featherweight championship from Mark Magsayo in his last bout, but he didn’t need to relinquish it to move up, perhaps temporarily, to the 130-pound limit to fight Foster for the WBC’s unclaimed super featherweight belt. Mexico’s Vargas (36-0, 22 KOs) and Houston’s Foster (19-2, 11 KOs), the WBC’s number one contender in the super featherweight division, will fight for the aforementioned championship in a “Showtime Championship Boxing” main event at Alamodome in San Antonio.
Hearn Believes Callum Smith Will Be Next to Fight Winner of Beterbiev-Yarde
Eddie Hearn adamantly believes that one of his top light heavyweight charges will soon be in a position to fight for three of the four 175-pound belts. Hearn, the head of Matchroom Boxing, insisted in a recent interview that he believes Liverpool’s Callum Smith will eventually be mandated by the WBC to take on the winner of the upcoming light heavyweight unification bout between Russia’s Artur Beterbiev, the WBC, WBO, and IBF champion, and Britain’s Anthony Yarde, the WBO mandatory challenger. The two will square off Jan. 28 at OVO Arena Wembley in London.
Hearn: I Make Jake Paul a Big Favorite With Tommy Fury, But It's Dangerous Fight
Promoter Eddie Hearn of Matchroom has tabbed Jake Paul as the favorite in his upcoming showdown with unbeaten light heavyweight prospect Tommy Fury. Paul, a Youtube star turned boxer, has an undefeated record of 6-0, with 4 wins by knockout. However, Paul has never faced an actual boxer. Fury, 8-0...
Tim Tszyu: Tony Harrison Was Next Best Available Option; It’s All On The Line, A Gamble
Tim Tszyu didn’t shy away from fighting the only opponent who has beaten Jermell Charlo before Tszyu could get his own shot at the fully unified 154-pound champion. Tszyu, who will face former WBC champ Tony Harrison on March 12, told FOX Sports Australia on Monday that he is ready to “take them all out.”
Deontay Wilder: Andy Ruiz Doesn't Have Enough To Beat Me!
Deontay Wilder’s confidence is reigning supreme once again. The former WBC heavyweight champion got back into the win column in October when he crushed former sparring partner Robert Helenius in one round. The victory stopped a two-fight losing streak for Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KOs), who’d suffered consecutive stoppage defeats...
Gary Russell Jr: "I Would Fight Isaac Cruz, I'll Burn His Ass Up"
Gary Russell Jr. felt invincible as his title reign stretched past the five year mark. With the speedy featherweight champion confident that Mark Magsayo would become yet another victim, Russell (31-2, 18 KOs) appeared flustered as a bothersome shoulder injury forced him to battle for most of their contest with just one hand.
Anthony Joshua-Jermaine Franklin Finalized For April 1 At O2 Arena In London
Jermaine Franklin has secured another opportunity to try to ruin Dillian Whyte’s plans. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that Franklin and former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua have agreed to terms for an April 1 bout at O2 Arena in London. The Daily Mail, a London tabloid, first reported that the Joshua-Franklin fight is set.
Tennis-Tsitsipas sends cheeky invite to actress Margot Robbie after reaching semis
MELBOURNE, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Stefanos Tsitsipas produced a blockbuster performance to reach the Australian Open semi-final on Tuesday then sent out an invitation to actress Margot Robbie to come and support him.
Jake Paul’s MVP Promotions Signs Shadasia Green, To Face Elin Cederroos On Serrano-Cruz Card
One of women’s boxing’s best-kept secrets finally has a promoter and a big fight. Jake Paul announced Wednesday that Shadasia Green, one of the sport’s most powerful punchers among women, has signed a multi-fight contract with his company, MVP Promotions. Green (11-0, 10 KOs) also has been added to the Amanda Serrano-Erika Cruz undercard February 4 at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater in New York.
Josh Taylor Issued Medical Certification Notice By WBO, Requiring Proof Of Injury
The timetable is not immediately known for the oft-rescheduled Josh Taylor-Jack Catterall rematch. A hard deadline is in place, however, for Taylor to justify why he should remain champion. Scotland’s Taylor must comply with the WBO’s official Interim Medical Certification notice, with the lineal and WBO junior welterweight champion required...
Ryan Farrag is Set To Make Comeback on February 25 in Malta
The Liverpool – and British – fight scene just got more interesting with the announcement that Ryan Farrag is back on the comeback trail. The former star amateur hasn’t fought since 2019 but makes a welcome return on February 25th. The Liverpudlian will appear on the undercard of fellow Scouse fighter Connor Butler’s Commonwealth Flyweight Title fight with Craig Derbyshire, LIVE on Fightzone, from Malta.
Deontay Wilder Wants Andy Ruiz Final Eliminator To Come Off
Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder is hoping that everything comes together for a planned final eliminator against former unified champion Andy Ruiz. In 2022, the WBC ordered a four-man tournament to establish a new mandatory challenger to current champion Tyson Fury. Ruiz won a twelve round unanimous decision over...
Alexis Rocha To Now Face Ghana's George Ashie, Who Replaces Anthony Young In DAZN Main Event
Alexis Rocha has a new opponent for his 2023 debut. BoxingScene.com has learned that Ghana’s George Ashie has been tabbed to face Rocha atop Saturday’s DAZN show from YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California. Ashie was brought in as a very late replacement for Atlantic City’s Anthony Young (24-2, 8KOs), who originally accepted the fight but was since removed from the main event for undisclosed reasons.
