Michigan State

Winning numbers drawn in 'Midday Daily 3' game

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

DETROIT (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon’s drawing of the Michigan Lottery’s “Midday Daily 3” game were:

8-5-8

(eight, five, eight)

