Natick, MA

Rabidou Makes Fall 2022 Dean’s List at McDaniel College

WESTMINSTER, MARYLAND – Kevin Rabidou of Ashland has been recognized for outstanding achievement by being named to the McDaniel College Fall 2022 Dean’s List with Honors. Highest honors are earned for a semester grade point average of 3.90 or higher, high honors for a grade point average of 3.70-3.89, and honors for a 3.50-3.69 grade point average.
Anderson & Trainor Make Fall 2022 Dean’s List

BETHLEHEM, PENNSYLVANNIA – Students at Lehigh University attained Dean’s List in Fall 2022. This status is granted to students who earned a scholastic average of 3.6 or better while carrying at least 12 hours of regularly graded courses. Two students from Framingham made the list. They are:. Maya...
Trio of Framingham Public School Employees To Exhibit at Project B Gallery

FRAMINGHAM – A trio of Framingham Public School employees are opening a new art exhibit at Project B Gallery in the Saxonville Mills this weekend. Framingham High art teacher Lauren Comerato, Framingham High art teacher Katie Lee Mansfield, and Framingham Public School District K-12 Coordinator of Fine and Performing Arts Allison Wolf are part of a new exhibit that opens on January 27.
Louis E. Merloni, 84. Army Veteran

FRAMINGHAM – Louis E. Merloni, 84, a lifelong resident of Framingham passed away Monday, January 23, 2023, from complications due to Alzheimer’s Disease. He was the son of the late Louis and Catherine (Datti) Merloni and the husband of Sandra (Langley) Merloni. Lou worked several jobs in his...
MAPS Offering Health Insurance Enrollment Assistance in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM – The Massachusetts Alliance of Portuguese Speakers (MAPS) has recently partnered with the Massachusetts Health Connector to offer health insurance enrollment assistance and information to uninsured community members. In December of 2022, the state’s health insurance marketplace attributed a $154,196 two-year grant to MAPS, which will allow the...
Wooters Named to University of Iowa Fall Dean’s List

IOWA CITY – Ciara Wooters of Sudbury, was among the more than 7,500 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa named to the dean’s list for the 2022 fall semester. Wooters is a first year student in Iowa’s College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and is majoring in English and Creative Writing.
Framingham State University Advertising For Health Center Director

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham State University is advertising for a director for its health center. The Director will plan and direct the personnel and operational activities of Health Services. To provide episodic and primary care to Framingham State University students. To provide health education in relation to health maintenance, preventive health care and specific disease processes to students. To conduct preventive and outreach programming for the campus community. To serve as liaison with faculty, other staff and community resources.
Powell Inducted Into Omicron Delta Kappa

NORTH ANDOVER – Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, welcomed 1,085 new initiates from 45 universities during November 2022. Students initiated into the Society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors, or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars, and embrace the ODK ideals.
Framingham Cultural Council Awards 33 Grants

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Cultural Council (FCC) announced today, January 21, it has awarded 33 grants to individuals, groups, and institutions for projects that will promote the cultural life of the city in the year ahead. The total amount of funds awarded for 2023 was $48,194. The grants will...
CEO at MetroWest Medical Resigns

FRAMINGHAM – The CEO of MetroWest Medical Center has resigned. David Elgarico. started as CEO at the end of June of 2022. He replaced Ava Collins, who resigned in April 2022. Collins announced her resignation a week after Tenet Healthcare announced the cancer center at MetroWest Medical Center would close.
