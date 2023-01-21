FRAMINGHAM – Framingham State University is advertising for a director for its health center. The Director will plan and direct the personnel and operational activities of Health Services. To provide episodic and primary care to Framingham State University students. To provide health education in relation to health maintenance, preventive health care and specific disease processes to students. To conduct preventive and outreach programming for the campus community. To serve as liaison with faculty, other staff and community resources.

