7 MetroWest Students on Lehigh University’s Fall 2022 Dean’s List
BETHLEHEM, PENNSYLVANNIA – Students at Lehigh University attained Dean’s List in Fall 2022. This status is granted to students who earned a scholastic average of 3.6 or better while carrying at least 12 hours of regularly graded courses. Seven MetroWest students from Wayland, Marlborough, & Sudbury made the...
Trio of Framingham Students Earn Dean’s List For Fall 2022
EASTON – – Stonehill College is proud to recognize the students named to the Dean’s List for Fall 2022. To qualify for this honor, students must have a semester grade point average of 3.50 or better and must have successfully completed all courses for which they were registered.
Perry on Fall 2022 Dean’s List at Stonehill College
EASTON – – Stonehill College is proud to recognize the students named to the Dean’s List for Fall 2022. To qualify for this honor, students must have a semester grade point average of 3.50 or better and must have successfully completed all courses for which they were registered.
Rabidou Makes Fall 2022 Dean’s List at McDaniel College
WESTMINSTER, MARYLAND – Kevin Rabidou of Ashland has been recognized for outstanding achievement by being named to the McDaniel College Fall 2022 Dean’s List with Honors. Highest honors are earned for a semester grade point average of 3.90 or higher, high honors for a grade point average of 3.70-3.89, and honors for a 3.50-3.69 grade point average.
Coye & Crisafulli Make Stonehill Fall 2022 Dean’s List
EASTON – – Stonehill College is proud to recognize the students named to the Dean’s List for Fall 2022. To qualify for this honor, students must have a semester grade point average of 3.50 or better and must have successfully completed all courses for which they were registered.
Anderson & Trainor Make Fall 2022 Dean’s List
BETHLEHEM, PENNSYLVANNIA – Students at Lehigh University attained Dean’s List in Fall 2022. This status is granted to students who earned a scholastic average of 3.6 or better while carrying at least 12 hours of regularly graded courses. Two students from Framingham made the list. They are:. Maya...
Trio of Framingham Public School Employees To Exhibit at Project B Gallery
FRAMINGHAM – A trio of Framingham Public School employees are opening a new art exhibit at Project B Gallery in the Saxonville Mills this weekend. Framingham High art teacher Lauren Comerato, Framingham High art teacher Katie Lee Mansfield, and Framingham Public School District K-12 Coordinator of Fine and Performing Arts Allison Wolf are part of a new exhibit that opens on January 27.
Canhoto Installed as Junior Grand Warden of Freemasons in Massachusetts
BOSTON – Alfredo Jorge Rodrigues Canhoto of Framingham was installed Junior Grand Warden for 2023 in a ceremony at the fraternity’s Boston headquarters. Junior Grand Warden is the third highest elected officer of the Grand Lodge of Massachusetts. The Grand Lodge of Masons in Massachusetts was chartered in...
Louis E. Merloni, 84. Army Veteran
FRAMINGHAM – Louis E. Merloni, 84, a lifelong resident of Framingham passed away Monday, January 23, 2023, from complications due to Alzheimer’s Disease. He was the son of the late Louis and Catherine (Datti) Merloni and the husband of Sandra (Langley) Merloni. Lou worked several jobs in his...
Nola Jean (Lewis) Clark, 63, 30-Year Walgreens Pharmacy Employee
FRAMINGHAM – Nola Jean (Lewis) Clark, 63, died suddenly, Sunday, January 22, 2023. Born in Framingham, she was the daughter of the late Vincent L. and Winifred (Raftery) Lewis. Nola was a graduate of Framingham High School. For over 30 years she worked at Walgreens Pharmacy in both bookkeeping...
MAPS Offering Health Insurance Enrollment Assistance in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – The Massachusetts Alliance of Portuguese Speakers (MAPS) has recently partnered with the Massachusetts Health Connector to offer health insurance enrollment assistance and information to uninsured community members. In December of 2022, the state’s health insurance marketplace attributed a $154,196 two-year grant to MAPS, which will allow the...
Wooters Named to University of Iowa Fall Dean’s List
IOWA CITY – Ciara Wooters of Sudbury, was among the more than 7,500 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa named to the dean’s list for the 2022 fall semester. Wooters is a first year student in Iowa’s College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and is majoring in English and Creative Writing.
Charles River Regional Chamber & Get Konnected! Seeking Nominations of Business Leaders of Color in Natick & Framingham
NEEDHAM – Do you know an outstanding business leader of color, or emerging leader of color, who works and/or sits on a board for a business or nonprofit that is physically located in Newton, Needham, Watertown,bWaltham, Wellesley, Natick or Framingham?. If so, please consider nominating that person for the...
Framingham State University Advertising For Health Center Director
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham State University is advertising for a director for its health center. The Director will plan and direct the personnel and operational activities of Health Services. To provide episodic and primary care to Framingham State University students. To provide health education in relation to health maintenance, preventive health care and specific disease processes to students. To conduct preventive and outreach programming for the campus community. To serve as liaison with faculty, other staff and community resources.
Powell Inducted Into Omicron Delta Kappa
NORTH ANDOVER – Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, welcomed 1,085 new initiates from 45 universities during November 2022. Students initiated into the Society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors, or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars, and embrace the ODK ideals.
Framingham Cultural Council Awards 33 Grants
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Cultural Council (FCC) announced today, January 21, it has awarded 33 grants to individuals, groups, and institutions for projects that will promote the cultural life of the city in the year ahead. The total amount of funds awarded for 2023 was $48,194. The grants will...
CEO at MetroWest Medical Resigns
FRAMINGHAM – The CEO of MetroWest Medical Center has resigned. David Elgarico. started as CEO at the end of June of 2022. He replaced Ava Collins, who resigned in April 2022. Collins announced her resignation a week after Tenet Healthcare announced the cancer center at MetroWest Medical Center would close.
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Wednesday, January 25, 2023
1 The National Weather Service is forecasting 2 to 4 inches of snow and ice today. Framingham Public Schools announced last night it is dismissing students early today due to the forecasted storm. 2. City of Framingham launched its redesigned website yesterday. 3. Framingham Public Library will hold a snow...
Healey-Driscoll Administration Appoints Boston Medical Center CEO as Massachusetts Secretary of Health & Human Services
BOSTON – Governor Maura T. Healey and Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll today, January 26, announced they are appointing Kate Walsh, the current Chief Executive Officer of the Boston Medical Center (BMC) health system, as Secretary of the Executive Office of Health and Human Services. BMC Health System includes Boston...
Ashland Dismissing Mindess & Warren Students Early Due To Storm
ASHLAND – Ashland Public Schools is dismissing many of its students early today, January 23, due to the storm. Mindess will be dismissing at 11:55 a.m. Warren School will be dismissing all students at 1:30 pm. No afternoon activities, including EDP, will be held, said the public school district.
