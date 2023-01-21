Read full article on original website
The National Weather Service is expecting the cold snap to hang on for a while, with another chance of snowfall coming this week. The NWS in Dodge City said there is a 20 percent to 30 percent chance of freezing fog and snow Tuesday between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m., with highs in the low-30s through Thursday.
A minor earthquake was detected northwest of Hays late Tuesday night. The 2.2-magnitude quake was recorded at 11:38 p.m. Tuesday in southwest Rooks County, the Kansas Geological Survey reported.
Snow and slippery conditions in western Kansas have caused Interstate 70 at Goodland to close.
A minor earthquake was reported Sunday night in Russell County. The 2.0-magnitude quake was detected at 8:27 p.m. Sunday in northwest Russell County, the Kansas Geological Survey reported.
Due to work at transmitter sites Tuesday, there could be occasional disruptions to Eagle Radio of Hays stations throughout the day. Thanks for your patience as our engineering team works to upgrade the signals.
Farmers and ranchers in Ellis, Russell and Ellsworth counties have been protecting local water supplies including Kanopolis Reservoir by implementing sediment and nutrient reduction Best Management Practices (BMPs). Watershed Restoration and Protection Strategies (WRAPS) cost-share assistance for BMPs is currently available to landowners and operators in the targeted areas (see map) through the KSU Big Creek Middle Smoky Hill River Watersheds. Eligible BMPs include: alternative water supplies, riparian fencing, relocating livestock feeding sites, cover crops and cover crop grazing, no-till, and critical area plantings.
The discount tool chain, Harbor Freight, will open a store in Great Bend later this spring. The location will be at 4903 10th Street, the former Ace Hardware store. Once open, Harbor Freight expects to hire 25-30 employees. With more than 1,300 stores around the country, Harbor Freight has locations...
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Wednesday reported 17 new COVID-19 cases had been identified in Ellis County from Jan. 14 and 20. KDHE reports updated case numbers weekly on Wednesdays. Ellis County was moved to the substantial-incidence category, the KDHE reported, and only Trego County in northwest...
The TMP girls will play in the fifth place game of the Mid-Continent League tournament Monday in Norton while the boys will play in the championship game in WaKeeney. The girls 5th place game against Trego is scheduled to start at approximately 6 p.m. at Norton high school. The boys...
The Cottonwood Extension District’s Stay Strong, Stay Healthy program is set to return in 2023, offering area seniors an opportunity to increase their fitness levels in a relaxed group setting. “We're officially getting rolling this year on classes,” said Cottonwood Extension District Family and Community Wellness Agent Monique Koerner....
Farmers and ranchers are some of the most resilient people I know. They weather incredible odds, pun intended, from droughts, to floods, fire, hail, blizzards and more. This doesn’t even touch the volatile input costs, family dynamics, inflation and increased regulations we are seeing. Despite these adversities, we pull ourselves up by the bootstraps and continue to provide for our families while often being the first to give the shirts off our own backs for a neighbor in need.
Gella's Diner and LB Brewing is a go-to in Downtown Hays, KS for amazing food and award-winning craft brewed beers!. When I am in town and planning to meet up with friends, Gella's Diner and LB Brewing is one of our favorite spots to grab dinner and drinks at. Opened in 2005, Gella's Diner and LB Brewing has become a staple in downtown Hays, KS. The restraraunt and brewery takes up four old storefronts in the downtown area.
The TMP-Marian Monarchs boys had to rally from down double digits in the fourth quarter as they claimed their second straight Mid-Continent League title Monday with 51-49 win over Hill City. The TMP girls rallied from down 14 for a 38-36 win over Trego in the fifth place finish in...
Following discussions at previous meetings, Hays USD 489 school board members Monday night unanimously approved a $1.35 million project for a full conversion of the Hays High School football field from grass to field turf, along with installation of a new digital lighting system. The conversion will be done by...
HAYS, Kan. (KWCH) - A Hays home sustained heavy damage, but a mother is grateful after a pickup rolled into her 2-year-old son’s bedroom. She’s relieved because the family wasn’t home when it happened. Hays police said about 10 a.m. Friday, a man was driving his pickup...
Good, old-fashioned detective work. That's how Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir described the recent arrest on a 42-year-old murder in the county. Bellendir shared some more details of the investigation of the crime during an appearance on the "County Edition" show on KVGB 1590 AM/95.5 FM. "In 1981 and 82,...
Tiger Talk with Fort Hays State women's basketball coach Tony Hobson and men's coach Mark Johnson join the program. Tiger Talk airs at noon on KAYS (1400/94.3) at Big Smoke Barbecue in Hays.
STOCKTON — A Stockton man will spend more than three years in prison for a DUI crash that killed a 16 year-old Plainville girl in 2021. Zebulun Thomas Cole, who was 20 at the time of the accident, was sentenced last week in Rooks County Court to 41 months in prison for involuntary manslaughter while under the influence of alcohol.
Oklahoma City Police have made a second arrest in the New Year's Day shooting that left a Fort Hays State University student-athlete dead. Destiny Denise Adams, 21, was taken into custody Jan. 18 by the Oklahoma City Police Department on suspicion of accessory to murder after the fact. According to...
EMPORIA, Kan. – Fort Hays State turned in a sound performance on Sunday, defeating No. 24 ranked Emporia State by 21 at White Auditorium. The Tigers shot 57.7 percent from the field, their season's best against an MIAA opponent, while holding the Hornets to just 32.6 percent, a season-low by an MIAA opponent, in the 74-53 win. The Tigers moved to 13-6 overall, 8-5 in the MIAA, while the Hornets moved to 15-4 overall, 9-4 in the MIAA.
