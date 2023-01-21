Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: 4-star Tennessee WR commits to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Jeremiah Charles commits to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Huskers land commitment from Georgia lineman Jacob HoodThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Basketball: Emmanuel Bandoumel to miss rest of seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: TE Ismael Smith Flores commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
247Sports
Huskers make cut for four-star twin defenders
Nebraska was among the 10 schools who made the cut for a pair of twin 2024 defenders on Wednesday. 2024 The Loomis Chaffee School (Conn.) defenders Jacob Smith and Jerod Smith announced a Top-10 on Wednesday morning that included Nebraska, Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Penn State, Michigan, Ole Miss, Notre Dame, Iowa and Texas.
The Recruiting Files: Nebraska baseball head coach Will Bolt
Nebraska baseball coach Will Bolt has always been drawn to roster management. Moving pieces and players around and making lineups spoke to Bolt as a youth. During church services a young Bolt filled the time between scripture readings and sermons by writing out lineups for the Houston Astros — tinkering with the best arrangement of skills and players.
247Sports
In-state WR Ethan Black commits to Penn State as PRO
Penn State secured another preferred run-on commitment on Tuesday afternoon, as in-state wide receiver Ethan Black pledged to the Nittany Lions after spending last weekend on campus. Black is Penn State's second preferred run-on commitment of the week after Louisiana running back David Kency Jr. on Monday. Black picked up...
247Sports
Former Penn State LB Jamari Buddin picks transfer destination
Former Penn State linebacker Jamari Buddin is exiting the NCAA Transfer Portal and heading to the southwest, he announced on social media Wednesday. Buddin announced he’ll play at New Mexico State in 2023 after spending the first two years of his college career in State College with the Nittany Lions.
2023 WR Demitrius Bell commits to Nebraska
Nashville (Tenn.) McGavock 2023 athlete Demitrius Bell has announced his commitment to Nebraska following an official visit to Lincoln this past weekend. Bell chose the Huskers over Kentucky and Michigan State among others and becomes commit No. 26 for head coach Matt Rhule and his staff in the 2023 cycle. He will play receiver for Nebraska.
Husker247 Podcast: Commits keep rolling in for Matt Rhule
Another week and more commitments for the Nebraska football team. The Huskers added four commits (three high school, one transfer) in the past few days, so Michael Bruntz and Brian Christopherson discuss the additions and where they fit on Nebraska's roster. The guys also discuss the season-ending injury to Emmanuel...
Gage Wager eager to take on Husker walk-on opportunity
Gage Wager had his own big decision to make. While his father Bob Wager was leaving his post as the head coach at Arlington Martin High School after 17 years to be the Nebraska tight ends coach, Gage was in the midst of his senior year, thinking about his pending college choice.
247Sports
Demitrius Bell brings more Tennessee flavor to Husker roster with commitment
Husker coaches were recently in Nashville and they got more than the pleasant scent of hot chicken from Hattie B's. They earned the attention and a visit from wide receiver Demitrius Bell out of McGavock High, who put an exclamation point on matters by committing to Nebraska Tuesday after checking out Lincoln this weekend.
Texas tight end Ismael Smith Flores commits to Nebraska
Nebraska football continued its hot run on the recruiting trail on by adding a commitment from Arlington Martin (Texas) tight end Ismael Smith Flores. Smith Flores announced the commitment on his instagram page on Monday. The 6-foot-5, 210-pound Smith Flores played for new Nebraska tight ends coach Bob Wager at...
247Sports
Late Kick: Could Penn State be an elite team in 2023?
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate examines Penn State's potential to be an elite team during the 2023 season.
