Read full article on original website
Related
Autoblog
Cadillac adding 'Blackwing' badge to hi-po V-Series sedans
Most luxury buyers like the world to know they spent the extra money to get the bigger engine with the extra power. Sure, you'll see the occasional S-Class or 7 Series without a decklid badge, but most proclaim how much displacement they're working with. In fact, you're more likely to see luxury sedans with fake badging and exhaust tips overstating potency than no badging. So it was strange when Cadillac reworked the meaning of V-Series for the CT4-V and CT5-V, then it was more strange there'd be no badging to differentiate the standard V-Series cars from the more powerful and much more expensive V-Series Blackwing cars. This is, after all, a brand that puts approximate torque figures in Newton-meters on its SUVs, the result being that other American drivers have no idea how much torque your XT5 has but they know your number is larger than the number on a nearby XT5.
Autoblog
2024 Polestar 2 switches to rear-wheel-drive as part of major update
Polestar is making significant changes to the 2 for the 2024 model year. The entry-level version of the electric sedan makes the switch from front- to rear-wheel-drive, and all variants regardless of drivetrain configuration get a new-look design, more range, and additional features. Going from front- to rear-wheel-drive is a...
Autoblog
Corvette C9 could debut as 2029 model with internal combustion power - report
It feels like the eighth-generation Corvette just arrived, but it’s been three years since the mid-engine icon landed. Since then, we’ve seen the Z06 and E-Ray variants, but the rumor mill’s already churning about the ninth-generation car (C9), which GM Authority said is scheduled for debut in 2029.
Why a green and orange dot on your phone can indicate someone listening and watching
The orange and green dots you see at the top of your iPhone screen are enhanced security precautions as a result of the new security update for IOS 14 or better.
GM Just Announced An All-New Small-Block V8 Is Coming
GM just announced there will be an all-new small-block V8. Here's what we know. The post GM Just Announced An All-New Small-Block V8 Is Coming appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Harley-Davidson Will ‘Exclusively’ Sell Electric Motorcycles, According to CEO
Big news from one of the top motorcycle brands. Harley-Davidson CEO, Jochen Zeitz, announced that the company is going to exclusively sell electric motorcycles in the future. While speaking to Dezeen, the Harley-Davidson CEO stated that at some point, the brand will be all-electric. “But that’s a long-term transition that needs to happen,” he explained. “It’s not something you do overnight.”
Autoblog
Junkyard Gem: 2006 Dodge Charger Daytona R/T
The Dodge Charger story has been through quite a few fascinating plot twists since the first 1966 models appeared in showrooms to lead the "Dodge Rebellion" against the similar-looking Rambler Marlins that had beaten the Coronet-based fastback Mopars to the marketplace by a year. You had the B-Body Chargers through 1978, which resembled first their Plymouth Satellite and then Chrysler Cordoba siblings, then a few years off before the introduction of a Simca-derived front-wheel-drive Charger for 1982 through 1987. All those Chargers had two doors apiece, but DaimlerChrysler's Charger revival for the 2006 model year featured four doors … and more available horsepower than any production Charger ever seen before*. Here's one of those '06 Chargers, Hemi and all, found in a Denver-area self-service car graveyard a few months back.
Shipping Company Stops Carrying Electric Cars Due To Safety
According to NRK Nordland, the shipping company Havila Kystruten will no longer transport electrified vehicles on its route between the coastal cities of Bergen and Kirkenes. That includes hybrids, all-electric, and hydrogen vehicles like the Toyota Mirai. Havila Kystruten is one of just two companies that transport passengers and goods on the popular route.
brytfmonline.com
Revolutionary solar panels fit any roof
In a perfect world, all roofs, regardless of buildings, would have to be covered with solar panels, in order to get the most out of this kind of clean, renewable and inexhaustible energy. Unfortunately, this is not possible, and among the various factors that impose this impossibility is the shape...
Autoblog
2024 BMW M3 CS revealed with more power, less weight and big price
Now that the current generation BMW M3 and M4 have been out for a few years, the high-performance variants are officially in full swing. Last year saw the M4 CSL be revealed, but this year BMW adds the 2024 M3 CS to the lineup. “CS” stands for Competition Sport, and...
Autoblog
2024 GMC Sierra HD prices start at $46,295, increasing $100 to $2,500
After an online reveal in October of last year, prices for the 2024 GMC Sierra HD have crept online thanks to GM Authority. The upscale heavy duty pickup gains a new-look design and a more powerful turbodiesel V8 that boosts the tow ratings every HD buyer likes to keep up their sleeves like aces. The optional 6.6-liter turbodiesel Duramax V8 increases horsepower 25 ponies to 470 and torque by 65 twists to 975 pound-feet, both numbers matching the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD's diesel output. The torque comes with more useful delivery as well, GMC saying it increased low-end twist by about 25% thanks to a new turbocharger. Buyers who go for the 6.6-liter gas V8 will command 401 hp and 464 lb-ft. Both engines run output through a ten-speed automatic. One the gasser, the new gearbox replaces a six-speed auto.
Ugly Cars: These Puppies Aren’t so Ugly That They’re Cute
Some cars just look wrong. These are the ugly cars that shouldn't have made it to the market. Sit back and enjoy some oddities of the auto world. The post Ugly Cars: These Puppies Aren’t so Ugly That They’re Cute appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The first car in the history
The first car in history was invented in 1885 by Karl Benz. Benz was a German engineer who had been working on designing and building engines for several years before he decided to put one on wheels. His invention was called the "Benz Patent-Motorwagen," and it was powered by a single-cylinder gasoline engine.
yankodesign.com
The unique hinge mechanism on this EDC pocket knife makes it an absolute delight
Inspired by the hinge detail on their popular Provoke Karambit line, the Provoke EDC by Joe Caswell for CRKT brings the same opening mechanism to the traditional spear-point pocket knife. The knife features an aluminum handle with an anodized finish, a D2 steel blade, and CRKT’s signature Kinematic™ opening style that makes the Provoke such an object of beauty.
roofingexteriors.com
5 Accessories to Improve Metal Roofing Performance
From harsh winters to sweltering summers, metal roofs are proven to withstand extreme elements and hold up for a long time. However, even the best metal roofs benefit from accessories and maintenance products that help maintain their durability, safety, and functionality. Across the country, metal roofs are gaining popularity at...
ZDNet
Are you a heavy phone hotspot user? Get this mobile hotspot router instead
No matter whether you use an Android smartphone or an iPhone, chances are that your phone has a built-in hotspot feature that allows you to share your internet connection with other devices. It's a great feature, but if this is something that you're using a lot, then what you really...
Flying Magazine
Bede XBD-2 an Experimental Prototype for Unique Technologies
Most aircraft engineers, tasked with designing a new STOL aircraft, wouldn’t opt to drill 160,000 holes in the wing and utilize two piston engines to drive a single pusher propeller. But then again, most engineers aren’t Jim Bede. While still enrolled in the aeronautical engineering program at Wichita...
Autoblog
It'll be just fine if we never get digital camera side mirrors | Opinion
Digital side-view mirror tech is one of those technologies that U.S.-market cars haven’t been allowed to enjoy just yet. A number of manufacturers offer vehicles in Europe or Asia with the aero-improving tech, but current American vehicle regulations mean cars here need to be sold with old fashioned mirrors. And let me tell you folks — after trying out digital side view mirrors on a Euro-market car, I’d be completely fine if they never make it here.
scaffoldmag.com
Cummins to display fuel-agnostic 15 L engines at ConExpo
Cummins Inc. announced it will highlight its fuel-agnostic 15 L engine platform with hydrogen, biogas and advanced diesel engines at ConExpo-Con/Agg, which will take place March 14-18 in Las Vegas. Below the head gasket, the fuel-agnostic architecture utilizes a common base engine, while above the head gasket, the cylinder heads and fuel systems are specifically tailored for hydrogen, natural gas, diesel and biofuels, including HVO.
Autoblog
Nissan Z split grille rumored for production in Japan
Japanese Nostalgic Car says Nissan Z fans are about to have another request fulfilled — in Japan, at least. At last year's Tokyo Auto Salon, Nissan showed a concept called the Fairlady Z Customized Proto (pictured) adorned with edgy add-ons. The one that got everyone's attention was the split grille, part of a more pointed and far crisper front fascia than was affixed to the production car. At this year's Tokyo Auto Salon, Nissan trucked in a more refined version of the Fairlady Z Customized Proto lacking the bits such as the two-tone hood, fender flares, and white letter tires. It still sported the split grille, though, which Nostalgic Car tells us is headed for production. The fascia will become a dealer-installed option in Japan about midway through this year. There's no word on the mod making it here, a U.S. Nissan spokesperson telling several outlets some version of, 'We haven't said anything about anything.'
Comments / 0