Aaron Chastain
3d ago

I’ll stick to my GM vehicles. Matter of a fact all my vehicles have lasted to 200k+ miles. 1976 ford f150 200k+ before selling1991 GMC Sierra 230k before a deer totaled it. 2003 GMC Sierra 315k+ still running great everyday.2010 Chrysler T/C 235k+ still running great when we traded it in for a newer model. 2015 Chrysler T/C 140k+ and counting.2 2013 Chevy Cruzes 140k+ running great2010 Ford Focus 160k+ before trade inAnd the baby of the family is my 1999 Ford Ranger 22k. All this bull about Toyota is just that bs. My American branded vehicles drive by a lot of Toyota’s, Honda’s, and kia’s. Change my Valvoline oil and gram extra guard filters every 2-3K and use a can of Seafoam in gas tank each oil change. Most any car will run longer than you want to look at it.

