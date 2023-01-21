ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa, CA

Police: Homeless man dead after catching fire in Santa Rosa

By COLIN ATAGI THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
 4 days ago
A homeless man died early Saturday after catching fire behind a Santa Rosa business, police said.

The fire was reported about 12:45 a.m. in the 1200 block of Santa Rosa Avenue, directly south of Highway 12, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department. It appeared to be accidental and no foul play was suspected, police said.

Using surveillance footage, an early investigation showed the man may have been doing drugs, possibly methamphetamine or fentanyl, when he fell into a relaxed state and passed out.

During his relaxed state, it appeared the flame from a lighter came into contact with a flammable gel that was on the man’s hands or clothing, Santa Rosa police Sgt. Chris Mahurin said Saturday.

The gel was chafing fuel, which comes in small cans and is typically used to heat food, like during buffets, Mahurin said.

Officials found the man on fire and he was pronounced dead after flames were extinguished.

“By the time he woke up, he was halfway engulfed in flames,” Mahurin said.

Investigators are attempting to identify him, and he’s only described as a man in his 40s or 50s.

The scene was cleared Saturday morning and surrounding businesses were able to open as scheduled, Mahurin said.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi

Mague
3d ago

All those who are perfect & judgmental always come out of the woodwork to leave their uppity comments as they look down their noses at the tragic end to a soul that probably lived in enormous pain & sadness..yet was stronger, kinder & a better person than they cuz the life he suffered. They could never endure even a portion of what he did daily.God Bless him, may he finally have peace in his mind & no more torment in his soul 🙏🏻

