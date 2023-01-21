Read full article on original website
German Tuner Transforms Mercedes-AMG E63 Wagon Into 870-HP Supercar Killer
German tuner Vath has worked its magic on the already potent Mercedes-AMG E63 Wagon, creating a highly powerful sleeper with a supercar-slaying 867 horsepower. This surfeit of additional muscle comes courtesy of several engine refinements, including turbochargers, a reworked intake system, and an uprated intercooler. Aside from this, the tuner has also equipped the menacing wagon with a new exhaust system to provide a throatier V8 rumble.
Crazy Drag Racer With More Than 6,100 HP Reportedly Breaks Hub Dyno Record
Mike Moran is the proud owner of what is being claimed to be the most powerful car ever to hit a hub dyno. Dyno runs are a great way to determine how much power your vehicle is producing at the wheels. But, on the rare occasion that you're packing too much muscle for a regular dynamometer, one has to resort to a hub dyno.
Driven: 2022 Audi S3 Is An Autobahn-Blaster That Blows Away The Competition
The Audi S3 is part of a niche segment for compact sport sedans in the USA, with only rivals like the Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 and BMW M235i Gran Coupe left. The latter isn't even a four-door, showing how poorly represented the segment is due to the rise of crossovers and SUVs.
Aston Martin Takes A Major Step Towards Next-Gen Sports Cars
Aston Martin has quite the year ahead with the upcoming release of its next generation of vehicles, and due to this, the company is going on a hiring spree. The automaker has announced it is increasing employment at its Gaydon headquarters with the creation of 100 jobs, many of which will be automotive technicians.
2024 BMW M3 CS Revealed As 543-HP Special Edition
Following an extraordinary roster of exciting new releases in 2022, BMW is getting 2023 off to a great start with the reveal of the 2024 M3 CS. The basics are as follows: more power, a re-tuned chassis, and less weight all combine to make the most exciting M3 yet. The S58 3.0-liter twin-turbo straight-six has been boosted to 543 horsepower, the same output you get from the limited-edition M4 CSL. But while that car sends power exclusively to the rear axle, this one will also send some to the front, thanks to its M xDrive AWD system.
America's Worst Car Is Officially Dead In Its Home Country
UPDATE: We spoke with Mitsubishi, who had this to say about the fate of the Mirage: "Mirage remains an integral part of our US lineup at this time, along with Outlander Sport, Eclipse Cross, Outlander and the all-new Outlander PHEV just launching now." Overseas in Japan, the Mitsubishi Mirage has...
Tesla Semi That Pepsi Just Bought Already Needs to Be Towed
PepsiCo is one of the earliest adopters of Tesla's creatively named "Semi" all-electric semi-truck. Receiving its first units in December, PepsiCo has already put the Semis to use on the road. But hardly a month later, a sad looking Semi has already been spotted getting towed, raising questions over how the pilot program is going if the machines are already having mechanical difficulties.
Custom Harley-Davidson V-Rod Looks Ludicrous In Its Mercedes AMG F1-Inspired Avatar
If you’re a regular here, you’d know how much we love featuring custom Harley-Davidsons. And in our experience, the craziest builds often come from places you’d least expect. A fitting example of this claim is Estonia’s Marek Kose Custom Garage which has whipped up a bonkers Harley-Davidson V-Rod inspired by the Mercedes-AMG F1 race car. More importantly, it’s ripe with tons of trick parts enthusiasts can drool over all day long.
Fully Loaded Dodge Hornet GT Plus Is A $45,000 Steal
The online configurator for the highly-anticipated 2023 Dodge Hornet has gone live, showcasing the base GT and GT Plus derivatives. The plug-in hybrid models are only slated for sale in spring 2023, so will likely be added to the roster at a later date for you to play around with. In the meantime, we're able to configure what Dodge calls the gateway to Dodge muscle and the models that will likely make up the bulk of the sales for the new crossover.
The World’s First Flying Motorcycle Could Hit the Skies Soon. Here’s Everything We Know.
One of the smallest jet aircraft ever designed could be several years away from becoming the first sky-legal motorcycle. When it’s certified by the FAA, the Jetpack Aviation Speeder will be a flying street bike that uses eight tiny-but-powerful jet engines to cruise 60 mph for about 30 minutes. “We’re working on a special airworthiness certificate for experimental certification,” says Jetpack Aviation CEO David Mayman. “It’s taking longer than expected because this is a significantly different animal than the FAA has ever had to deal with before.” While the original design had four turbines (as shown in the renderings), the final product...
Elon Musk Left Bewildered By Peculiar Davos 2023 Rule Of Not Allowing EVs To Drive Around VIPs: 'Ironic Indeed'
The World Economic Forum 2023 — a gathering of world leaders, top business executives and civil society, got underway in Davos, Switzerland on Monday. What Happened: A piece of news out of Davos, an Alpine resort town, left Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk bewildered. A YouTube video shared...
Here's How Long A Tesla Model S Battery Will Actually Last
The Tesla Model S is one of the more popular Teslas on the market, and it has been on the road long enough so we can tell you. We have all the details.
This Is What A $3 Million Chevrolet Corvette Looks Like
This one-of-one 1969 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray ZL-1 Convertible, on auction through RM Sotheby's, is expected to reach an eye-watering $3 million. Chevy's Corvette has always been a massively collectible sports car. It has done well at auction, but at this level of investment, the humble Corvette is nearing classic European demand levels.
A Tesla owner says he knows people who tie weights to the steering wheel to trick the system into thinking they are actively driving
A Tesla feature monitoring if drivers are holding the wheel can be tricked with weights, users say. Tesla's Autopilot requires constant human supervision, as it can't handle all driving situations. CEO Elon Musk may remove the monitor for drivers with over 10,000 miles under their belts. Tesla's Autopilot and "Full...
One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping
Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
This VW-Powered Cruiser Was A Nightmare For Harley-Davidson
The 1950s were tough times for Harley-Davidson as the brand’s Panhead-powered cruisers were nowhere near as robust, reliable, or efficient as other bikemakers. At the same time, the cruiser market was flouring in America, and enthusiasts direly needed a powerful cruiser to enjoy. The solution came in the form of the Webley-Vickers cruiser that looked as gorgeous as any American cruiser but employed a Volkswagen boxer engine with better power and efficiency.
Can You Buy a Car Directly From an Automaker to Avoid a Dealer Markup?
Some car manufacturers are challenging the conventional dealership model—but it’s not as simple as it sounds. A Tesla store in Paramus, N.J. Anyone who has tried buying a car in the past few years knows it’s not an easy process. Between low inventory due to parts shortages and high dealer markups, a trip to the dealership can become a real headache. Instead of haggling with sales managers, is it possible to purchase your next vehicle directly from the manufacturer to avoid a markup?
'58 Ford Parked Over 50 Years Ago: Will It Run?
Even in 2023, the US is still full of plenty of abandoned, classic vehicles. Hagerty is among the automotive media outlets that most focus on old-timers, and recently, their YouTube channel attempted to resurrect a 1958 Ford after 50 years of sitting in a forest. The long and grueling process of attempting to bring a forsaken barn find back from the dead takes more than just time and effort from the committed classic car enthusiasts, but the adventurous duo took all the steps you would need to take in order to assess if a car can be saved. But exactly what do we have here? Is it worth saving? And how to go about deciding how big of a hassle it would be to resurrect a barn find?
Tesla Model Y At 50,000 Miles: Here's What You Should Expect
YouTube influencer and Tesla Model Y owner Gjeebs fills us in about his overall ownership experience after 50,000 miles. The video goes into detail about the 2020 Model Y's maintenance and wear and tear so far. He also provides information about some aftermarket parts he's put on the electric crossover.
Here's An Insane Lambretta Scooter With More Horsepower Than A Kawasaki Ninja 650
When you think of scooters, you think of two-wheelers that get you from point A to point B effortlessly and comfortably, but going fast is almost never a priority. That’s just how scooters have always been marketed, and there’s no real problem with this approach. However, this doesn’t mean scooters can’t be fast. For proof, this 1960 Lambretta scooter shows scooters can be plenty quick, too. In fact, this custom scooter belts out 76 horsepower on the dyno, which, by the way, is more than a Kawasaki Ninja 650!
