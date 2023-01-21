ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carole Baskin's Claim Her Husband Is Still Alive Inspires Colorful Response From Joe Exotic

"Tiger King" star Joe Exotic has a fiery response to Carole Baskin following the animal activist's claim that her ex-husband Don Lewis is still alive after all. Baskin spoke about Lewis in her recently resurfaced interview on the British ITV show "This Morning" in 2021, saying she believes that her husband is alive and that the Department of Homeland Security knows of his whereabouts. She said (via People), "They said my husband, Don Lewis, is alive and well in Costa Rica. And yet all of this drama has been made about me having something to do with his disappearance, when Homeland Security has known where he is."
Carole Baskin's First Husband Still Missing Despite Resurfaced Interview

The feds finding Carole Baskin's first husband alive is all the buzz on the internet -- but that would be news to local authorities, who tell TMZ they haven't heard from the feds, and still consider Don Lewis missing. Here's the deal ... Twitter users started chirping Wednesday when a...
Hunter Biden Asks Judge To Stop 4-Year-Old Daughter Navy From Taking His Famous Surname

Hunter Biden asked a judge to stop his 4-year-old daughter, Navy, from taking his famous surname, as he claims it would be impossible for her to have a "peaceful existence." Joe Biden's son filed the request on January 6 as he's fighting to lower his child-support payments to baby mama Lunden Roberts, Radar reported. Roberts claimed having the surname would help their daughter because the is "synonymous with being well educated, successful, financially acute and politically powerful."“To the extent, this is misconduct or neglect, it can be rectified by changing her last name to Biden so that she may undeniably...
Maya Devi

Woman who helped deliver best friend's baby discovers her husband is the father from an identical birthmark

An Arizona woman helped her best friend deliver a baby and, upon seeing the child, realized her husband was the father. Hailey Custer was happily married to her husband of six years when she got to know that her best friend, who wants to remain anonymous, was pregnant and homeless. The mother-of-four reached out to her bestie and was excited to deliver the baby, while she was clueless that the baby was her husband’s.
Cheryl E Preston

Paula White Cain continues to be accused of profiting from the pain of others

Paula White Cain is no stranger to the controversy and has been called a con artist and false prophet by many in the Christian community. shocked the world when she married her third husband Jonathan Cain the keyboardist for the rock band Journey. She also made the news when her Without Walls church in Florida shut down after filing bankruptcy and she immediately became pastor of New Destiny Church after pastor Zachary Tims died.
Missing Mom Ana Walshe's Kids Are in State Custody. Her Friends Want Them to Stay with People They Know

Ana Walshe is mom to three young boys, ages 2, 4, and 6 Friends of missing mom Ana Walshe are pleading with the state to keep her young children together and place them with people they already know. Following the arrest of their father Brian Walshe, in connection to their mother Ana Walshe's disappearance, the couple's kids were handed over to Brian's mom, Ana's friend Pamela Bardhi tells PEOPLE. Bardhi says shortly after, Massachusetts authorities stepped in and took the children, ages 2, 4, and 6, from Brian's mother...
Victoria Gotti’s Long Island Mansion Goes to the Bank

Victoria Gotti’s abandoned 7,000-square-foot columned mansion has a new owner: the bank, Page Six reports. Real estate records show JP Morgan Chase National Bank paid $2.65 million for the spread in Westbury, Long Island, in an auction last year after it was subject to foreclosure. The opulent home was featured prominently on the reality show Growing Up Gotti, but the family moved out after the feds raided, reportedly as part of a tax investigation, in 2016. Victoria Gotti, the daughter of “Teflon Don” John Gotti, had no immediate comment.Read it at Page Six
Ana Walshe’s final chilling note to husband revealed: ‘Courage, love, perseverance…’

COHASSET, Mass. — An eerie note written in bright red letters by Ana Walshe looking forward to the year ahead from a New Year’s Eve party just hours before she disappeared can exclusively be revealed by The Post. “Wow! 2022…What a year! And yet, we are still here and together! Let’s make 2023 the best one yet! We are the authors of our lives…courage, love, perseverance, compassion, and joy. Love, Ana,” reads the ominous message, written on the side of a Lanson Noble Cuvee champagne box. The champagne sits in the kitchen of Ana and husband Brian Walshe’s family home, which appears to be...
