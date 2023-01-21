Read full article on original website
Oceanside- The Most Undervalued Community in San DiegoDan Parker - Best Life Home TeamSan Diego, CA
California's Top Buffet Spots: From Country Clubs to Casino ResortsCalifornia State
4 Amazing Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
California witness snaps image of silent triangle-shaped objectRoger MarshFallbrook, CA
Orange County woman dies months after ex-husband makes seemingly credible threat against herRobert J HansenOrange County, CA
San Diego Post Offices Part of Statewide USPS Job Fair Blitz
SAN DIEGO – What’s 800 miles long, blue and has 4,800 legs? It’s the U.S. Postal Service’s first-ever California statewide job fair blitz!. USPS is hoping to hire 2,400 new employees at simultaneous job fairs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Jan. 26 at 77 post offices across the state. Participating offices in this #USPSCoast2Career effortstretch 800 miles from Arcata in the north to Imperial Beach right here in San Diego County.
Carlsbad City Arts & Cultural Offerings
Showtime @ The Schulman – The Left Coast Quintet. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023 – 7:30 p.m. curtain – Free. Dove Library Complex, 1775 Dove Lane, Carlsbad, 92011. This five-piece has been dazzling audiences with their performances of classic movie soundtracks, classical pieces, and groovy jazz arrangements. More info.
Mexico Viejo Opens in Downtown Historic Vista
TR Robertson -Downtown Historic vista welcomes the newest restaurant to open, Mexico Viejo Mexican Food. Located at 226 Main St., the restaurant takes over the El Ranchero location, next to The Village Pub. This is the second Mexico Viejo to open in Vista, the other location at 3265 Business Park Dr. It is also the fifth Mexico Viejo to open in North County. The other locations are at 1465 Encinitas Blvd. in Encinitas, 2408 El Camino Real in Carlsbad and 815 Birmingham Dr. in Cardiff.
San Marcos Chamber News
The San Marcos Chamber’s spirited mixers bring together a packed house of professionals from a variety of industries and company sizes to network, build relationships and have fun – all while checking out an exciting new location every month. Join us for the Installation of our 2023 Board...
Don Diego Scholarship Foundation 2023 College Scholarships Now Available!
Del Mar, CA …Don Diego Scholarship Foundation is elated to offer $65,500 in 2023 college scholarships to exceptional students who reside in the San Diego area and have participated in the San Diego County Fair and/or other activities associated with the Del Mar Fairgrounds in previous years. The deadline...
Velocity News
The Vista Chamber of Commerce in collaboration with the Vista Education Foundation and Tri-City Medical Center have announced the 12th Annual Heroes of Vista Gala. Where: The Vistonian, 306 S Santa Fe Ave. Time: 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. The Heroes of Vista Gala prides itself for celebrating excellence in...
Leader Jones Chairwoman Nguyen’s Joint Statement on Lunar New Year Mass Shooting in Monterey Park
Sacramento, CA – Senate Minority Leader Brian W. Jones (R-San Diego) and Senate Minority Caucus Chairwoman Janet Nguyen (R-Huntington Beach) issued the following statement:. “In what should have been a weekend filled with smiles and laughter for the Lunar New Year, we are now mourning a senseless tragedy. “The...
Supervisor Jim Desmond – Homeless Success Story
Homelessness is a public health crisis. I say it often, but as a society, we can and should do better! It’s simply inhumane to allow people to live on the street. In North County, we’ve led the way when it comes to helping people into treatment. While there’s...
San Diego Sheriff -Expanding Access to Naloxone
Providing free medication to prevent overdoses. Overdose is the leading cause of accidental death in our county. We all need to do everything we can so this doesn’t happen to another son, daughter, parent, grandparent, wife or husband, partner, sibling, best friend, co-worker or even a stranger. Anyone Can...
Mira Mesa Marauders Win 2023 San Pasqual Wrestling Invitational
David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer-San Pasqual High School-Escondido, CA-January 22, 2023- The Marauders from Mira Mesa High School took the 30th Annual San Pasqual Wrestling Invitational that was held at San Pasqual High School and claimed 3 champions. Mira Mesa Champions at the following weight classes. Jeremy Tajiri at 108. Phong...
North County San Diego Boys and Girls High School Basketball
