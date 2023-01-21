Read full article on original website
WBOC
UPDATE: Victim in Monday's Fatal Accident in Seaford Identified
SEAFORD, Del. - Police have identified the victim in Monday's fatal accident on Sussex Highway as George Jefferson, 69, of Hebron, Maryland. Police say Jefferson was killed in a crash while stopped for a school bus. According to Delaware State Police, on Monday, Jan. 23 around 7:11 a.m., a 2012...
WBOC
Bridgeville Woman Arrested for Assaulting Trooper
BRIDGEVILLE, Del.- A Bridgeville woman has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a trooper and resisting arrest Saturday afternoon. Delaware State Police say that a Honda Civic was being driven recklessly in a neighborhood near Abbys Way and Valene Drive around 1:30 p.m. Troopers found the car parked at a home in the 11000 block of Valene Drive.
Troopers Arrest Man for Sixth Offense DUI
The Delaware State Police have arrested 51-year-old Douglas Hall of Milford, Delaware for his sixth offense DUI following an investigation that occurred in Georgetown yesterday evening. On January 23, 2023, […] The post Troopers Arrest Man for Sixth Offense DUI appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
Cape Gazette
Milford man faces sixth DUI
A Milford man faces his sixth driving under the influence charge after he drove his Jeep into a ditch near Georgetown Jan. 23. Police were called about 5 p.m. to a home in the 25000 block of Bethesda Road for a report of a disorderly man who was apparently drunk, said Sr. Cpl. Leonard DeMalto of the Delaware State Police.
Cape Gazette
Man in custody after carjacking Seaford woman in her driveway
A Salisbury, Md., man faces charges after police say he carjacked an 80-year-old woman Jan. 13 in the driveway of her Seaford home and then kidnapped her. About 10 a.m., Ralph Harmon, 23, physically assaulted the woman before tying her up and putting her inside her vehicle, Seaford police said. Harmon then took the woman to a Salisbury residence, where she was found and taken to a hospital, police said. The woman was treated for her injuries and released.
WBOC
Fatal Crash Claims One Life in Seaford
SEAFORD, Del. - Police say a driver was killed in a crash while stopped for a school bus. According to Delaware State Police, on Monday, Jan. 23 around 7:11 a.m., a 2012 Hyundai Sonata was driving north on Sussex Highway toward the intersection at Lakeside Road. Police say, at the same time, a 2000 Chevrolet Cavalier was stopped on Sussex Highway for a school bus that was picking up children, displaying its flashing red lights and stop sign.
WDEL 1150AM
Carnage continues on Delaware roads
Two people were killed, none of them students, in two separate accidents in Sussex County in which school buses were involved on Monday, January 23, 2023. Meanwhile in New Castle County Monday night, EMS and firefighters were scrambling between four serious wrecks in a three-and-a-half hour time frame, three of the crashes along the Route 13 corridor.
NBC Philadelphia
9 Students in Bus Hospitalized, Person in Other Vehicle Killed in Crash
Nine students were hurt and another person was killed in a crash involving a school bus and another vehicle in Delaware Monday afternoon. The crash occurred around 3:45 p.m. at Hardscrabble and East Trap Pond roads in Laurel, Delaware. Nine students on the school bus, which overturned, were injured. Police...
YAHOO!
2 separate crashes in Sussex County about 12 hours apart leave 2 people killed
In a matter of 12 hours, two people were killed in separate crashes on opposite sides of Sussex County, Delaware State Police said. The first fatal crash occurred about 7:20 p.m. Sunday as a 40-year-old Rehoboth Beach man was driving a 2013 Nissan Altima south on Coastal Highway (Route 1), police said.
Driver Killed In Fiery Crash Outside Maryland Firehouse
One person was found dead in the burning wreckage of a pick-up truck that went up in flames just outside of a Maryland firehouse. Maryland State Fire Marshals and state police officials were called to investigate a fatal motor vehicle crash at approximately 12 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23 in Wicomico County, authorities announced.
WBOC
Over a Dozen Students Injured, One Person Killed in Laurel Crash Involving Bus
LAUREL, Del.- A crash involving a school bus killed one person and injured over a dozen students Monday afternoon in Sussex County. Delaware State Police say a 2013 Honda Civic was going southbound on East Trap Pond Road approaching a stop sign at the intersection of Hardscrabble in Laurel. A school was going eastbound on Hardscrabble Road nearing the same intersection; there is no stop sign on Hardscrabble Road.
WDEL 1150AM
Two dead in separate downstate accidents
Members of the Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit are working a pair of fatal accidents, one in Sussex County and the other in Kent County, about five hours apart. The first incident happened on Route 1 at the Rehoboth Avenue Extension just before 7:30 Sunday night, January 22, 2023.
Cape Gazette
Bicyclist dies following crash near Rehoboth Beach
A Rehoboth Beach bicyclist died following a crash Jan. 22 on Route 1 and Rehoboth Avenue Extended. The crash happened at 7:23 p.m. when a Rehoboth Beach man, 54, was riding a bicycle in the southbound shoulder of Route 1 and crossed eastbound into the southbound lanes, moving from the right side of the roadway to the left, said Sr. Cpl. Leonard DeMalto of the Delaware State Police.
State Police Investigating Fatal Morning Crash
The Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal two-car collision that occurred in Seaford earlier this morning. On January 23, 2023, at approximately 7:11 a.m., a 2012 Hyundai Sonata was […] The post State Police Investigating Fatal Morning Crash appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
firststateupdate.com
Police: Bicyclist Struck And Killed, Drive Fled The Scene
The Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal accident involving a bicyclist that occurred yesterday evening in Rehoboth Beach. Officials said on January 22, 2023, at approximately 7:23 p.m., a white 2013 Nissan Altima was traveling southbound on Coastal Highway approaching the intersection at Rehoboth Avenue Extension. At the same time, a bicyclist was traveling eastbound from the southbound shoulder of Coastal Highway into the southbound lanes of the road (from the right side of the road to the left side).
WDEL 1150AM
13 students hurt, one driver dead following crash between car, school bus downstate
One driver is dead following a crash downstate involving a car and a school bus. Delaware State Police said the car's driver went through a stop sign at East Trap Pond Road at Hardscrabble Road near Laurel Monday afternoon, and drove into the path of the school bus. The bus driver swerved to try to avoid a collision, but struck the car, which overturned. The bus also overturned onto its left side.
WMDT.com
Md. Fire Marshal’s Office working to identify person of interest
CRISFIELD, Md. – The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in numerous fire and other related investigations in Crisfield. We’re told the incidents took place between September and December 2022. Officials say the pictures above were...
Delaware State Police Investigating Single Vehicle Fatal Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal single motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Smyrna area early this morning. On January 23, 2023, at approximately 12:17 a.m., a 2010 […] The post Delaware State Police Investigating Single Vehicle Fatal Collision appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
WBOC
Dorchester County Man Sentenced to 40 Years Behind Bars for Murder of His Father
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A Dorchester County man has been sentenced to 40 years behind bars in the murder of his father. 50-year-old Douglas McKnight was found guilty of first degree murder in the shooting death of his father, who was 77-years-old at the time of his murder in November of 2021.
WBOC
Afternoon Fire Damages Chicken House In Willards
WILLARDS, Md. - A chicken house, that was used for storage, burned down Tuesday afternoon. Homeowners Ralph and Connie Adkins say the chicken house held agricultural equipment like tractors and grass cutters. No animals were inside or harmed. But the Willards Volunteer Fire Company says there was an estimated amount of $50,000 in damage.
