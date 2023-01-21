Read full article on original website
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in North Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensWinston-salem, NC
Sharpe House presents its Annual Robert Burns NightKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
Statesville Celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. DayKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
Martin Luther King Jr. Day Activities Begin this WeekendKim McKinneyIredell County, NC
Lightning Strikes Truck in Mooresville & Battery Sparks Fly Leaving the Headlights on, & Dale Earnhardt Jr. is Co-ownerZack LoveMooresville, NC
Fill-in teacher was drunk on the job, Iredell County deputies say
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A fill-in teacher working at a Mooresville elementary school is now facing charges after deputies say she was caught not only intoxicated but still drinking on the job. The Iredell County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that 41-year-old Melissa Sue Proctor was working at...
1 person dies in northeast Charlotte shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a shooting on Tuesday in northeast Charlotte that left one person dead. According to a release, the shooting happened on W Sugar Creek Road near Cinderella Road on Tuesday. CMPD says they were called to the scene around 10:30 p.m. and found one person dead from a gunshot wound.
Statesville man caught after Jan. 19 Mooresville break-in
STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Iredell County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Statesville man after he allegedly broke into a Mooresville-area house. On Jan. 19, Iredell County deputies went to Deerwood Lane after getting a service call about a breaking-in. When they arrived, they learned the suspect was still in the house. Witnesses said the same suspect pointed a pistol at citizens in a nearby neighborhood earlier.
Man hurt in drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem on North Dunleith Avenue, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was hurt in a drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem on Tuesday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. At 3:58 P.m., Officers with the WSPD investigated a shooting at the 500 block of North Dunleith Avenue. Investigators say a 71-year-old Winston-Salem man was outside when an unknown burgundy vehicle […]
Raleigh man accused of planning to go to Davidson County to take indecent liberties with child
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Raleigh man is accused of planning to go to Davidson County and commit sexual acts with a child, according to a Davidson County Sheriff’s Office news release. On Wednesday, Sept. 28, detectives with the DCSO began investigating a man communicating with a 12-year-old through an electronic media device. The […]
Deputy’s hunch turns into arrest at Indian Trail dealership
INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Union County deputy’s hunch turned into an arrest at one Indian Trail car dealership. In a Facebook post, the Union County Sheriff’s Office reported that one of its deputies conducted a “proactive, self-initiated” business check because of an uptick of break-ins in the area.
Winston-Salem man arrested in Kernersville after pursuit with officers, crash, K-9 search
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man was arrested on Monday after a pursuit with officers and crash near I-40, according to a Kernersville Police Department news release. Around 9:20 a.m., the Kernersville officers stopped a vehicle at Justice Street near East Bodenhamer Street. The driver was the only person in the vehicle and was […]
Targeted attack on Rowan County Dollar General Worker
Remembering the life and career of Charlotte FC defender Anton Walkes. The Charlotte community continues to mourn the loss of 25-year-old Charlotte Football Club defender Anton Walkes. Charlotte mail carriers falling victim to robberies. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. $50,000 reward for information after mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in...
1 man dies in Kannapolis shooting
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — An investigation is underway after police say a person was killed in a shooting on Sunday. According to the Kannapolis Police Department, officers were called to a parking lot on Pacific Court on Sunday around 1:15 p.m. At the scene, police found Isaiah Lorenzo Martinez, 18,...
Man in custody after SWAT agents respond to domestic violence call
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man who was allegedly threatening to harm himself after a fight with a family member was taken into custody late Monday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. CMPD responded to a reported domestic violence call on Rockwell Boulevard, near the intersection of West Sugar Creek Road and Mallard...
'We will all be in better hands' | How a Charlotte group is connecting with youth to promote anti-violence work, building bridges
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Despite what it seems like, the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department said the city is seeing an overall drop in violent crimes. It comes as several local organizations are committed to pushing violence out of their communities. Heal Charlotte is one of them. Group leaders say they...
Hickory Police Chief receives 2022 Outstanding Service Award
HICKORY, N.C. — Last week, Hickory Police Chief Thurman Whisnant received the 2022 Outstanding Service Award at the annual conference banquet for the North Carolina Association of Chiefs of Police. The association, made up of state law enforcement executives, gives the award to a police chief whose dedication and...
Mooresville man arriving at work held up in stolen vehicle attempt: PD
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man in Mooresville arrived at work only to be found by two suspects who attempted to steal his vehicle, Mooresville Police said Tuesday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 7:18 a.m. Tuesday at 119 Super Sport Drive in Mooresville. A victim said that when they arrived […]
Juvenile killed in North Carolina shooting; suspect in custody
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A juvenile was killed and a homicide investigation is underway in east Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident Sunday morning in a residential area by 7400 Williams Reynolds Drive in east Charlotte. Major Jackie Briley briefed the media and confirmed a male juvenile had […]
CMPD catches 2 juveniles after stolen Hyundai drives erratically, crashes by Meck Co. jail
CHARLOTTE — A stolen Hyundai SUV was driving recklessly through west Charlotte Tuesday morning, speeding down the shoulder of Interstate 77 and nearly crashing into several cars. Its driver and passenger escaped the vehicle after it crashed near the Mecklenburg County jail. Police apprehended two juveniles in the incident.
Family accused of ‘exorcisms,’ food restriction before 4-year-old died in Surry County, warrants reveal
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — New details are emerging in the death of 4-year-old Skyler Wilson. According to warrants, Joseph Wilson, who is charged along with his wife Jodi in the death of their adopted child Skyler Wilson, got a text from his wife that there was a “problem” with “swaddling” Skyler on Jan. 5. […]
Charlotte transportation leaders to discuss proposed I-77 tolls
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte transportation leaders are expected to discuss proposed tolls on Interstate 77 that would run from south of Uptown to the South Carolina state line during a meeting Wednesday evening. Board members with the Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization (CRTPO) are scheduled to meet at the...
CMPD presents year-end report to Charlotte City Council
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department gave an update on its crime stats in 2022 as well as its recruitment efforts for Charlotte City Council on Monday night. CMPD said violent crime is down 12.5%, and they are very proud of that, but there were 110 homicides last...
Woman charged after having 49 mini horses seized
Officials in North Carolina shared that they have seized 88 animals, 49 of which are miniature horses, from a woman who is being investigated for animal cruelty.
‘Sounded really close.’ Neighbors describe scene of North Carolina officer-involved shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – “We just got back in the house maybe two hours prior and uh just heard some shots.. some loud bangs as I can pretty much call it, and then after the second one I was like yeah that’s a gunshot… so you know like it sounded pretty close and […]
