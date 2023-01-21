ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesville, NC

WCNC

1 person dies in northeast Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a shooting on Tuesday in northeast Charlotte that left one person dead. According to a release, the shooting happened on W Sugar Creek Road near Cinderella Road on Tuesday. CMPD says they were called to the scene around 10:30 p.m. and found one person dead from a gunshot wound.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Statesville man caught after Jan. 19 Mooresville break-in

STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Iredell County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Statesville man after he allegedly broke into a Mooresville-area house. On Jan. 19, Iredell County deputies went to Deerwood Lane after getting a service call about a breaking-in. When they arrived, they learned the suspect was still in the house. Witnesses said the same suspect pointed a pistol at citizens in a nearby neighborhood earlier.
MOORESVILLE, NC
qcnews.com

Deputy’s hunch turns into arrest at Indian Trail dealership

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Union County deputy’s hunch turned into an arrest at one Indian Trail car dealership. In a Facebook post, the Union County Sheriff’s Office reported that one of its deputies conducted a “proactive, self-initiated” business check because of an uptick of break-ins in the area.
INDIAN TRAIL, NC
WBTV

Targeted attack on Rowan County Dollar General Worker

Remembering the life and career of Charlotte FC defender Anton Walkes. The Charlotte community continues to mourn the loss of 25-year-old Charlotte Football Club defender Anton Walkes. Charlotte mail carriers falling victim to robberies. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. $50,000 reward for information after mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

1 man dies in Kannapolis shooting

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — An investigation is underway after police say a person was killed in a shooting on Sunday. According to the Kannapolis Police Department, officers were called to a parking lot on Pacific Court on Sunday around 1:15 p.m. At the scene, police found Isaiah Lorenzo Martinez, 18,...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WCNC

Man in custody after SWAT agents respond to domestic violence call

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man who was allegedly threatening to harm himself after a fight with a family member was taken into custody late Monday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. CMPD responded to a reported domestic violence call on Rockwell Boulevard, near the intersection of West Sugar Creek Road and Mallard...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Hickory Police Chief receives 2022 Outstanding Service Award

HICKORY, N.C. — Last week, Hickory Police Chief Thurman Whisnant received the 2022 Outstanding Service Award at the annual conference banquet for the North Carolina Association of Chiefs of Police. The association, made up of state law enforcement executives, gives the award to a police chief whose dedication and...
HICKORY, NC
FOX8 News

Juvenile killed in North Carolina shooting; suspect in custody

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A juvenile was killed and a homicide investigation is underway in east Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident Sunday morning in a residential area by 7400 Williams Reynolds Drive in east Charlotte. Major Jackie Briley briefed the media and confirmed a male juvenile had […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Charlotte transportation leaders to discuss proposed I-77 tolls

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte transportation leaders are expected to discuss proposed tolls on Interstate 77 that would run from south of Uptown to the South Carolina state line during a meeting Wednesday evening. Board members with the Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization (CRTPO) are scheduled to meet at the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

CMPD presents year-end report to Charlotte City Council

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department gave an update on its crime stats in 2022 as well as its recruitment efforts for Charlotte City Council on Monday night. CMPD said violent crime is down 12.5%, and they are very proud of that, but there were 110 homicides last...
CHARLOTTE, NC
