China Chong
3d ago

more people = more crime. *sigh* I miss my old reno, not so many people, not so much crime, not so much traffic and not so many rude people.

2 teenagers hospitalized in shooting at Carson City

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — Two teenagers were transported to the hospital on serious conditions after a shooting at Carson City Tuesday night, according to Sheriff Ken Furlong with CCSO. At approximately 7:15 p.m. on January 24, a shooting occurred between teenagers in the area of Carmine St. and...
Arrests and Bookings December 26 through Jan 1

All information for the arrest reports provided by the New River Township Justice Court and is considered by law to be public information. All subjects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Warrant Bookings. Sonnie Anzaldua, Fallon Tribal PD; New River Justice Court. Yanira Lopez-Cortez, Churchill SO;...
Driver arrested in Sparks fatal crash

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - An arrest has been made in a fatal crash in Sparks that happened on Jan. 17. As KOLO previously reported, the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. and closed Probasco and East Prater. Investigators determined a woman was crossing the activated crosswalk when she was struck by a driver.
Dayton man arrested after allegedly firing shots among houses

DAYTON, Nev. (KOLO) -The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Dayton man Sunday for allegedly firing shots from a handgun while walking around the Quail Ridge subdivision. Melvin Dewayne Cantrell, 39, was booked into the Lyon County Jail on charges of brandishing a deadly weapon in a threatening manner,...
LCSO warns residents of phone scam

LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a phone scam affecting people in the area. According to the LCSO, the caller identifies themselves as Sheriff Brad Pope, and tells the recipient they have a warrant out for their arrest and that they must “post a bond”.
Reward offered in Sparks robbery

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Secret Witness is offering a reward of $1,500 for the arrest and prosecution of a suspect wanted in the robbery of a store in Sparks. Around 6:15 a.m. Monday, Sparks Police responded to Yum Yums Vapor & Head Shop for a robbery that had just happened.
WCSO reports police dog Akim has died

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday announced that retired police dog Akim died Friday. Born in 2010, Akim worked with Chief Deputy Corey Solferino with the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area task force until 2015. Akim was able to enjoy many years of retirement with...
Woman arrested after alleged suffocation murder in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -A 61-year-old woman was arrested Thursday on a charge she suffocated another person on Jan. 1 in the Sparks industrial area. Suzanne Ehlers was booked in the Washoe County jail on a charge of murder in the death of Kim Rohr. Sparks police did not explain the relationship between Ehlers and Rohr.
Subject of news story admits stealing tools from Stateline casino

STATELINE, Nev. — A Lake Tahoe man, who was caught on video taking a bag containing $1,500 in tools from a Stateline casino last summer, admitted charges of attempted grand larceny and possession of a methamphetamine on Tuesday in Douglas County. Thomas Andrew Pedroli, 36, is facing felonies on...
Second suspect in Reno kidnap, robbery arrested in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Regional Crime Suppression Unit on Wednesday arrested the second suspect in a November 2022 kidnapping and robbery in Reno. Helen Marie Holguin, 47, was booked early Wednesday on two first degree kidnapping charges, two robbery charges and other robbery, assault and battery charges. Brent Michel Martin,...
Carson City attempted kidnapping suspect arrested

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - JAN. 19 UPDATE: A suspect wanted for allegedly trying to kidnap a CVS employee has been arrested. The Carson City Sheriff’s Office said Omar Garcia-Madrigal called them several hours after it was announced he was wanted and surrendered. He was taken into custody at...
Ethics committee investigating Fire Chief Cochran over commercial appearance

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Ethics Commission has opened an investigation into Reno Fire Chief Dave Cochran over his appearance in a commercial for the candidacy of Catherine Cortez Masto. The review is related to his conduct as a public officer, with the review panel of the commission saying...
Who paid to put a tracker in the mayor’s car? We may find out.

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Ever since Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve revealed someone had been tracking her every movement in the lead-up to the November election, the question has been: who ordered and paid for the surveillance?. We may soon find out. It was a creepy epilog to the recent campaign season...
