Is Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United on TV? Time, channel and how to watch Carabao Cup semi-final
Nottingham Forest host Manchester United in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-finals tonight, as Erik ten Hag sets his sights on ending the Old Trafford club’s six-year trophy drought.United are a resurgent force under the Dutchman and had won nine games in a row before being held at Crystal Palace and losing away to Premier League leaders Arsenal last week.“It’s the best feeling you can have winning a trophy," Ten Hag said. "I had the luck in my career to win some trophies and it’s magnificent, especially for the fans."It’s so great and I think the fans...
Man Utd’s next six Premier League fixtures compared with Arsenal, Man City and rivals
Manchester United's upcoming Premier League schedule and how it compares to their closest rivals in the table.
Sabri Lamouchi: Ex-Nottingham Forest boss in frame for Cardiff City job
Former Nottingham Forest manager Sabri Lamouchi has emerged as a potential candidate for the Cardiff City vacancy. Former Barnsley and West Bromwich Albion boss Valerien Ismael is also thought to be high on the shortlist drawn up by the club. Ismael is currently third favourite for the post with bookmakers,...
When is the FA Cup final 2023?
The FA Cup final 2023 takes place at Wembley at the end of the season, as is tradition of the competition
Chelsea report: Blues dealt blow as key target agrees to join Premier League rivals
Chelsea look set to miss out on one on of their main January transfer targets
Report: Manchester United Tell Chelsea Target Malo Gusto To Wait
Manchester United have told Chelsea target Malo Gusto to wait to make a decision on his future.
Premier League team of the week: Arsenal dominate, plus Man City & Tottenham stars
The latest Premier League team of the week from BBC Sport is here, with four Arsenal players making the line up after their hugely impressive 3-2 win over Manchester United. BBC pundit Garth Crooks named Bukayo Saka, Eddie Nketiah, Thomas Partey and Oleksandr Zinchenko in his latest team of the week, and there’s no doubt he could probably have round room for a few more of Arsenal’s players as well.
Football transfer rumours: Leicester or Leeds to land Azzedine Ounahi?
With Dean Henderson sidelined and the transfer window inching inexorably shut, Nottingham Forest are eager to sign a replacement goalkeeper on loan. A peripheral figure at Paris Saint-Germain these days, Keylor Navas has been identified as their main target. A three-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid, the Costa Rica international plays second fiddle to Gianluigi Donnarumma at PSG and has yet to start a Ligue 1 or Champions League game for the French club this season.
Fulham vs. Tottenham Hotspur: How to watch Premier League online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
The Premier League returns to action on Monday as two London teams face off. Current Records: Tottenham Hotspur 10-7-3; Fulham 9-7-4 Tottenham Hotspur is headed to Craven Cottage to take on Fulham with hopes of sweeping the series. They will face off against one another at 3 p.m. ET on Monday. Given that both clubs suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.
Harry Kane Equals Tottenham's All-Time Scoring Record By Netting Winning Goal At Fulham
Kane scored the 266th goal of his Spurs career at Craven Cottage.
Tottenham boost attacking options with signing of Arnaut Danjuma
Tottenham have signed forward Arnaut Danjuma on loan from Villarreal until the end of the season.The Netherlands international had been expected to join Premier League rivals Everton before Spurs hijacked the move.His arrival in north London boosts Antonio Conte’s attacking options, with Son Heung-min, Dejan Kulusevski, Richarlison and Lucas Moura each having experienced injury issues this term.To dare is to do. Let’s get to work! 👊🏽🫡 #COYS pic.twitter.com/5pe7fvtjaZ— Arnaut Danjuma (@Danjuma) January 25, 2023Danjuma, who will turn 26 next week, spent two years playing in England with Bournemouth between 2019 and 2021.While he starred for the Cherries in the Sky...
Premier League team of the week: Gameweek 21
90min's team of the week for gameweek 21 of the 2022/23 Premier League season.
Saudi-owned Newcastle beats Southampton, closes on cup final
Newcastle is close to reaching a first cup final since being bought by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund. Joelinton scored a 73rd-minute winner as Newcastle beat Southampton 1-0 away in the first leg of the English League Cup semifinals on Tuesday. The second leg is next week at Newcastle's St....
Soccer-Kane equals Greaves record to seal Tottenham win
LONDON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane scored against Fulham in the Premier League on Monday to equal the club's all-time scoring record of 266 goals held by the late Jimmy Greaves.
Everton Fires Manager Frank Lampard
The Toffees are back in the relegation battle, sitting tied for last on points in the Premier League table after 20 games.
Arsenal showed the qualities of Premier League champions in waiting by putting Manchester United to the sword
For the first time in a generation Arsenal and Manchester United delivered the sort of titanic contest that is carved into the foundation stones of the Premier League, a match fit to stand alongside the Marc Overmars game in 1998, the thrilling 2-2 draw of five years later and Pizzagate. At almost any stage you could have convinced yourself that this game was bound to tilt dramatically in one side's favor.
William Troost-Ekong: Nigeria defender confirms Watford departure
Nigeria defender William Troost-Ekong has confirmed he will leave Watford after three seasons with the Hornets to play for Serie A side Salernitana. Troost-Ekong made 68 appearances for Watford after joining from Udinese in September 2020. The Super Eagles vice-captain announced the news on Instagram, where he thanked the Pozzo...
