Nottingham Forest host Manchester United in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-finals tonight, as Erik ten Hag sets his sights on ending the Old Trafford club’s six-year trophy drought.United are a resurgent force under the Dutchman and had won nine games in a row before being held at Crystal Palace and losing away to Premier League leaders Arsenal last week.“It’s the best feeling you can have winning a trophy," Ten Hag said. "I had the luck in my career to win some trophies and it’s magnificent, especially for the fans."It’s so great and I think the fans...

5 HOURS AGO