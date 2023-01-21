Indiana Pacers game preview: Pacers finish off short road trip in Phoenix against the Suns

The Pacers and Suns will battle for the first time of the season tonight

The Indiana Pacers and Phoenix Suns are both struggling right now. The Pacers have lost six games in a row and seven of their last 10 and currently sit at 23-24. The Suns, meanwhile, have lost eight of their last 10 to fall to 22-24. Both teams have seen better days.

Each group is dealing with significant injuries, and health has played a part in the skid of both teams. One of them will walk away with a much-needed victory tonight when they battle in Phoenix.

Pacers center Jalen Smith will go against the Suns for the first time since Phoenix traded him to Indiana last February.

Viewing and Betting Information

Tip off time: 9 p.m. Eastern Time

Location: Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona

Where to watch: NBA League Pass, Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports+, Bally Sports Arizona

Spread and Over/Under: The Pacers are underdogs as they are +5.5 in the SI Sportsbook . The over/under for the game is 229.5.

Pacers vs Suns Injury Report

The Pacers played last night, so they have not released an injury report yet. It is likely that Trevelin Queen will be listed as questionable on his two-way contract while guard Tyrese Haliburton (left knee and left elbow) , center Daniel Theis (right knee) , and wing Kendall Brown (right tibia) will be out.

For the Suns, Devin Booker, Jae Crowder, Cam Johnson, Cam Payne, and Landry Shamet are out. Josh Okogie and Chris Paul are questionable.

Key Matchups

Myles Turner vs Deandre Ayton: Deandre Ayton signed an offer sheet with the Pacers in the offseason. Indiana tried to acquire him to be their starting center, but the Suns matched the offer. This will be Ayton's first time going against the blue and gold since signing the contract.

He is averaging 17.5 points and 9.9 rebounds per game for the Suns. Turner, meanwhile, stayed with the Pacers and has been the team's starting big man all season. He is having a career year, averaging 17.1 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. That battle on the inside will be fascinating tonight.

Aaron Nesmith vs Mikal Bridges: Aaron Nesmith has been a key piece for the Pacers this season. He has become the teams best wing defender and will likely be tasked with guarding Mikal Bridges tonight. The 23-year old had 13 points yesterday against the Denver Nuggets .

Bridges is having a career year at 16.1 points per game, and his defensive abilities are some of the best in the league. This battle on the wing will be crucial tonight.