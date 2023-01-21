Slide 1 of 9: Benefits by Faith SekeCollard helps in blood clotting. It contains vitamin k which plays a major role in blood clotting.Collard helps in weight loss. It's high in fiber which plays a good role in suppressing the urge to eat as it makes one to feel fuller for longer. Fiber also assist with bowel movement health.Collard contains a significant amount of folate and may help reduce the risk of depressive symptoms.Collard contains choline which may help to maintain the structure of cellular membrane and reduce chronic inflammation.→ Collard: How much should you eat? Experts weigh in.→ Love Collard? Get nutritional facts, tips from health experts, and moreThis is for information purpose only, and should not be considered as a substitute for medical expertise. These are opinions from an external panel of individual doctors, and not to be considered as opinion of Microsoft. Please seek professional help regarding any health conditions or concerns.

1 DAY AGO