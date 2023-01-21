Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Hear from the experts on collard, plus health benefits, and recipes
Slide 1 of 9: Benefits by Faith SekeCollard helps in blood clotting. It contains vitamin k which plays a major role in blood clotting.Collard helps in weight loss. It's high in fiber which plays a good role in suppressing the urge to eat as it makes one to feel fuller for longer. Fiber also assist with bowel movement health.Collard contains a significant amount of folate and may help reduce the risk of depressive symptoms.Collard contains choline which may help to maintain the structure of cellular membrane and reduce chronic inflammation.→ Collard: How much should you eat? Experts weigh in.→ Love Collard? Get nutritional facts, tips from health experts, and moreThis is for information purpose only, and should not be considered as a substitute for medical expertise. These are opinions from an external panel of individual doctors, and not to be considered as opinion of Microsoft. Please seek professional help regarding any health conditions or concerns.
msn.com
‘Thanks, Pfizer’ becomes a meme as anti-vaxxer tries to blame vaccine for spasms
A resurfaced video in which a US woman appears to suggest the Pfizer vaccine against coronavirus has caused her legs to shake violently and uncontrollably, has gone viral on Twitter this weekend, with many mocking the American’s assertion. User Angelia Desselle, who considers herself an “advocator for the [vaccine]...
msn.com
Humanity May Reach Singularity Within Just 7 Years, Trend Shows
By one unique metric, we could approach technological singularity by the end of this decade, if not sooner. A translation company developed a metric, Time to Edit (TTE), to calculate the time it takes for professional human editors to fix AI-generated translations compared to human ones. This may help quantify the speed toward singularity.
msn.com
Earth's Core Spinning in Opposite Direction May Lead to Slightly Shorter Days, Scientists Found
Earth's core may have slowed its rotation before completely switching directions around more than a decade ago, scientists suggested in a new study. In a report published in Nature Geoscience this week, seismologists Xiaodong Song and Yi Yang of Peking University in China said that the Earth's iron core slowed its rotation in 2009. It briefly fell in sync with the planet's overall rotation during this time.
msn.com
Can diabetics eat honey? Find out what the experts say
Masters of Science in Nutritional Science and Didactic Program in Dietetics · 10 years of experience · Canada. Diabetics should treat honey just like how they would treat sugar. Honey has carbohydrates and it can affect blood sugar, therefore make sure to use in moderation. → See more...
Fortune
Tech layoffs are setting off a desperate scramble for foreign workers to find new jobs in 60 days before being forced to leave the U.S.: ‘I am always in fear of what will happen’
Mayur Oza is among the Google workers with H-1B visas who were recently laid off. Mayur Oza, a technical program manager at Google, was surprised by the email he received on Friday that told him he had just been laid off as part of a huge bloodletting of 12,000 workers.
techvisibility.com
Satisfy Japanese Girls: An effective way to See, Their Advantages and you can Choice
Numerous research has verified one Western women are extremely talented when you look at the China. For people who enjoy dreams intensely about Japanese brides, you might winnings the heart out of a fairly bride-to-be. Within this publication, you are going to find out more throughout the brides while the novel situations affecting your sex-life with these people. Asians keeps the ultimate blend of innocence and wild charm. Tips conquer him or her? We will also provide your that have complete information to help you support your own close knowledge.
Comments / 0