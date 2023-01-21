ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Liberty, KY

North Carolina man arrested for impersonating a police officer in Kentucky

By Amanda Barber
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

ELLIOT COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — A North Carolina man was charged with impersonating an officer after he allegedly used blue and red lights to stop people in Kentucky.

Elliot County Sheriff’s Deputies say they got a Jan. 19 call about a suspicious person driving a car with blue and red LED lights while stopping pedestrians near the Elliot-Morgan county line.

Deputies say the West Liberty Police Department helped them find the described car on Kentucky Route 7 in West Liberty.

Investigators say they learned the suspect was Christopher Cook from North Carolina.

He was charged by the Elliot County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) for impersonating an officer.

WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

