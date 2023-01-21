Read full article on original website
Suspect in Half Moon Bay shootings was employee of farm where 5 where shot
Corpus held a press conference Tuesday with county District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe, who said potential charges against Chunli Zhao, 67, were still being determined and his arraignment would likely take place on Wednesday afternoon. "We've never had one in this county with this many deaths," Wagstaffe said. He said the...
Five men, two women die in Half Moon Bay mass shooting
A community is in mourning this week after a gunman allegedly walked onto two farms, including one where he is said to have worked, and killed seven people. He also critically injured one other before he apparently turned himself in to authorities. Five men and two women died in Monday's...
Seven dead in Half Moon Bay mass shooting, 67-year-old man in custody
Seven people are dead, one is in critical condition and a 67-year-old man is in custody after he allegedly opened fire in two separate shootings in an unincorporated area of Half Moon Bay on Monday, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office. Responding to the first major incident in...
President Biden flying into Mountain View to visit storm-ravaged Capitola, Aptos Thursday afternoon
President Joe Biden will visit Santa Cruz and Santa Clara counties Thursday, Jan. 19, to see first-hand the damage from a series of atmospheric river storms in the past three weeks. During the trip, the president plans to meet with business owners and residents affected by recent storms, as well...
Colder temperatures and king tides in the Bay Area's five-day forecast
Dry weather in the Bay Area's forecast is a welcome relief from recent storms, but it will bring chilly temperatures for the next five days and a freeze warning has already been issued for Friday morning. Along with colder temperatures, king tides may bring minor coastal flooding from Thursday morning,...
President Joe Biden makes a stop in Mountain View before heading to Santa Cruz County to survey storm damage
President Joe Biden touched down aboard Air Force One at Moffett Federal Airfield in Mountain View just before noon on Thursday, Jan. 19. It was the president's first stop on a packed schedule of visiting Santa Clara and Santa Cruz counties to survey storm-damaged areas. Air Force One landed around...
Atherton: Planning Commission recommends town dump rezoning along El Camino for more expansive overlays
After hearing the wrath of Atherton neighbors who live along a corridor of El Camino Real whose properties could be rezoned for multifamily housing, the town Planning Commission is proposing to ditch its rezoning plans and instead create a larger "overlay." It's the latest switch up in plan that's soon due to the state.
What it's like to do an SB 9 lot split in Atherton
The owners behind the first town-approved project share insights on the process. Historically, Atherton has been known as a single-family home town. In the 1920s, town officials coined the term the "Atherton acre" for its roomy minimum lot size of slightly less than an acre — 0.92, to be exact.
Menlo Park man arrested after high-speed chase down Middlefield Road
Deputies from the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office are looking for a man who fled on foot from officers Sunday morning after a pursuit ended with the suspect's vehicle crashing into a parked car. Officers tried pulling over the vehicle for alleged vehicle code violations at 3:14 a.m. Sunday, according...
No vacation, no pension, no bonus: San Mateo County's 'extra help' workers allege unequal treatment
Flex employees make up more than a fourth of the county workforce but receive few benefits. Two years ago, 36-year-old Jude Devilla was eager to begin a new position as a full-time registered dental assistant at the Fair Oaks Health Center. Devilla, who was previously working in a private dental...
Community briefs: library seeks poster submissions for Black History Month, Boy Scouts recruiting and more
Learn more about Boy Scouts Troop 109, which serves Menlo Park, Atherton, Redwood City, and the surrounding communities, at a meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 7, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Hillview Middle School library at 1100 Elder Ave. in Menlo Park. Visit mptroop109.com to learn more about activities....
Menlo Park Mayor Jen Wolosin wants to look at the big picture in 2023
When Wolosin's children were young, she didn't know who to contact about making Menlo Park's streets safer, so she sent out an email blast to several different branches of the city government. She heard back from both county and city staff as she tried to navigate the jurisdictions. From there, Wolosin went on to get involved in advocating for pedestrian safety.
More storms headed to the Bay Area this weekend, with up to four inches of rain expected
After a brief lull in the rain and winds on Thursday, two more storms are forecast to hit California in the next 10 days, according to the National Weather Service. Another 3 to 4 inches of rain is forecast for the Bay Area during those storms, and 2 to 3 inches on the central coast. Those will mark the final of a series of nine storms that hit the state starting Dec. 30.
Referring to themselves as the 'poverty pocket' of Atherton, some residents facing upzoning threaten legal action
Wearing red shirts saying "#Not Going Anywhere," Atherton residents who live along El Camino Real told the Atherton City Council on Wednesday, Jan. 18, that they were surprised to be targeted in the town's housing element draft. The council voted 4-1 last week, with Rick DeGolia opposed, to rezone 17...
Three clerks in Menlo Park cited for selling alcohol to minors
Three clerks and servers in Menlo Park were cited Friday, Jan. 20, for the sale of alcohol to minors following a decoy operation by the California Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) and Menlo Park Police, according to a press release. The decoy operation targeted six retail licensees in Menlo Park, in...
Facing mounting pressure, Atherton adds multifamily housing back into its housing plans
After hearing feedback from town consultants, local housing advocates, some residents and even a former council member, the Atherton City Council opted to add multifamily housing back into its state-mandated housing element plan, but some sites were left on the cutting room floor. The council opted to include a swath...
San Francisquito Creek flooding averted as water levels drop
City keeps eye on creek as another storm queues up. Heavy rains rapidly pushed up water levels in the San Francisquito Creek to worrisome volumes on Monday morning as a storm swept through the Midpeninsula before dropping off in the afternoon, but the break won't last long as another storm is expected to descend by Tuesday morning.
Menlo Park Planning Commission seeks to curb displacement and fill city-owned lots with affordable homes
Menlo Park's Planning Commission wants the city to focus on putting affordable homes on city-owned parking lots and find ways to reduce displacement, agreeing on at a Jan. 12 meeting that both should be an emphasis in the city's housing element. The meeting marked the final meeting before the draft...
Atherton police: Burglary reported at home on Polhemus Avenue
Someone broke into a home on the 200 block of Polhemus Avenue in Atherton on the evening of Friday, Jan. 13, according to the Atherton Police Department. The suspects entered the residence around 8:15 p.m. by smashing a rear window and once inside, rummaged through the residence, according a Tuesday, Jan. 17, news bulletin.
Another storm causes power outages, flooding and fallen trees on the Midpeninsula
Like last week's historic storms, fallen trees and flooding again plagued the area, but fewer are without power than during the Wednesday, Jan. 4, storm. As of 9 a.m. 4,771 customers on the Peninsula were without power, according to PG&E. On Jan. 4, some 41,189 Peninsula customers were without power that evening.
