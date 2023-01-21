ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portola Valley, CA

TheAlmanac

Colder temperatures and king tides in the Bay Area's five-day forecast

Dry weather in the Bay Area's forecast is a welcome relief from recent storms, but it will bring chilly temperatures for the next five days and a freeze warning has already been issued for Friday morning. Along with colder temperatures, king tides may bring minor coastal flooding from Thursday morning,...
TheAlmanac

What it's like to do an SB 9 lot split in Atherton

The owners behind the first town-approved project share insights on the process. Historically, Atherton has been known as a single-family home town. In the 1920s, town officials coined the term the "Atherton acre" for its roomy minimum lot size of slightly less than an acre — 0.92, to be exact.
ATHERTON, CA
TheAlmanac

Menlo Park Mayor Jen Wolosin wants to look at the big picture in 2023

When Wolosin's children were young, she didn't know who to contact about making Menlo Park's streets safer, so she sent out an email blast to several different branches of the city government. She heard back from both county and city staff as she tried to navigate the jurisdictions. From there, Wolosin went on to get involved in advocating for pedestrian safety.
MENLO PARK, CA
TheAlmanac

More storms headed to the Bay Area this weekend, with up to four inches of rain expected

After a brief lull in the rain and winds on Thursday, two more storms are forecast to hit California in the next 10 days, according to the National Weather Service. Another 3 to 4 inches of rain is forecast for the Bay Area during those storms, and 2 to 3 inches on the central coast. Those will mark the final of a series of nine storms that hit the state starting Dec. 30.
PALO ALTO, CA
TheAlmanac

San Francisquito Creek flooding averted as water levels drop

City keeps eye on creek as another storm queues up. Heavy rains rapidly pushed up water levels in the San Francisquito Creek to worrisome volumes on Monday morning as a storm swept through the Midpeninsula before dropping off in the afternoon, but the break won't last long as another storm is expected to descend by Tuesday morning.
PALO ALTO, CA
TheAlmanac

Atherton police: Burglary reported at home on Polhemus Avenue

Someone broke into a home on the 200 block of Polhemus Avenue in Atherton on the evening of Friday, Jan. 13, according to the Atherton Police Department. The suspects entered the residence around 8:15 p.m. by smashing a rear window and once inside, rummaged through the residence, according a Tuesday, Jan. 17, news bulletin.
ATHERTON, CA
