After a brief lull in the rain and winds on Thursday, two more storms are forecast to hit California in the next 10 days, according to the National Weather Service. Another 3 to 4 inches of rain is forecast for the Bay Area during those storms, and 2 to 3 inches on the central coast. Those will mark the final of a series of nine storms that hit the state starting Dec. 30.

PALO ALTO, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO