DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police fatally shot a man armed with a long gun after he allegedly fired on a MSP helicopter and at troopers in Detroit Tuesday night. Investigators say the suspect first flashed a laser at the helicopter, then shot at it, in the 12850 block of Terry Street near Tyler Avenue at 7:30 p.m. Michigan State Police say that Trooper 2 helicopter personnel said they were being fired on from the second story of the address.

DETROIT, MI ・ 16 HOURS AGO