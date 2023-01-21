ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

fox2detroit.com

Armed suspect fatally shot by state police after he allegedly fired on troopers, MSP helicopter

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police fatally shot a man armed with a long gun after he allegedly fired on a MSP helicopter and at troopers in Detroit Tuesday night. Investigators say the suspect first flashed a laser at the helicopter, then shot at it, in the 12850 block of Terry Street near Tyler Avenue at 7:30 p.m. Michigan State Police say that Trooper 2 helicopter personnel said they were being fired on from the second story of the address.
wsgw.com

Two People Arrested in Flint after Traffic Stop and Short Standoff

Two suspects were arrested in Flint on Sunday after police say a traffic stop turned up multiple firearms and suspected drugs. According to Michigan State Police, a 40-year-old Mt. Morris woman was arrested during a traffic stop for illegally possessing a handgun, as well as suspected crack cocaine and counterfeit bills.
Detroit News

Man, 22, found dead on NB Southfield Fwy. at I-96

Michigan State Police are investigating the death of 22-year-old man whose body was found on the side of Interstate 96 near the Southfield Freeway ramp, forcing officials to shut down the ramp for several hours. Troopers were called at about 3:30 a.m. Monday to the northbound Southfield Freeway ramp to...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Body of man shot, killed found on Southfield Freeway ramp in Detroit

DETROIT – The body of a 22-year-old man who had been shot and killed was found early Monday morning on a freeway ramp in Detroit. Michigan State Police say that at about 3:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, they responded to reports of a body lying on the ground on Southfield Freeway (M-39). When police arrived, they found the body of a 22-year-old man on the northbound M-39 ramp to I-96.
