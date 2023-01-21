Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In Detroit, a 5-year-old kid shoots and kills himself using an unattended gun; his uncle is accused.San HeraldDetroit, MI
Michigan witness describes diamond-shaped object as it glides overheadRoger MarshMichigan State
Leading discount supermarket chain opening another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersMichigan State
Detroit Bikes Release USA-Made, 32lb eBike; Looks Like a Normal BikeBikerumorDetroit, MI
8-year-old Girl Saves Great-Grandmother from Fatal AccidentWilliamWest Bloomfield Township, MI
Related
fox2detroit.com
Armed suspect fatally shot by state police after he allegedly fired on troopers, MSP helicopter
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police fatally shot a man armed with a long gun after he allegedly fired on a MSP helicopter and at troopers in Detroit Tuesday night. Investigators say the suspect first flashed a laser at the helicopter, then shot at it, in the 12850 block of Terry Street near Tyler Avenue at 7:30 p.m. Michigan State Police say that Trooper 2 helicopter personnel said they were being fired on from the second story of the address.
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police kill man who reportedly shined laser at helicopter, shot at troopers
DETROIT (WILX) - A man was killed by Michigan State Police troopers Tuesday night in Detroit. According to authorities, someone was shining a green laser at an MSP helicopter at about 7:30 p.m. from the second story of a building on Terry Street, south of Schoolcraft Road. Police said the helicopter was then shot at from the same location.
Police have leads, but many questions remain in death of man found on Southfield Freeway
Michigan State Police are asking for tips from the public as they continue to investigate the mysterious case of a young man found dead along the Southfield Freeway.
Man out on bond charged with deadly drunk driving crash in Warren, attempted carjacking while fleeing the scene
Demetrius Benson, 36, was arraigned Monday in Warren’s 37th District Court on multiple felony charges, including operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing death, a 15-year felony, after a deadly crash over the weekend on 8 Mile Road.
25-year-old Monroe woman loses control of car on icy road, is killed in head-on crash
A Monroe woman was killed Monday morning, when authorities say she crossed into oncoming traffic and crashed head-on into another vehicle in Frenchtown Township.
Man crashes into home after fatally shot while sitting in his vehicle on Detroit's west side
A man who was fatally wounded by gunfire tried to drive away from the scene on Detroit’s west side and crashed into a home on Tuesday evening.
fox2detroit.com
Shooting suspect who had bond reduced, accused of domestic violence 1 day earlier
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Patrice Young and her family want Torrion Hudson back behind bars. "Then for us to see and hear that he was released, it just opened up the hurt all over again," she said. Hudson is the man accused of choking, shooting and robbing Kyla Moore before...
Detroit's top cop maintains fiery, fatal crash did not involve police chase
The Detroit father was killed just before 10 a.m. Saturday when the Dodge Durango he was a passenger in slammed into a tree at a high rate of speed Woodhall Street near Chandler Park Drive...
New call for tips in Warren shopping center slaying, after police develop person of interest
Police are once again reaching out to the public for help to solve the murder of a Roseville woman in the parking lot of a Warren shopping center.
Washtenaw County man dies along with dog in vehicle fire; Police suspect drunk driving
Alcohol appears to be a factor in a collision and car fire that killed a Dexter man and his dog in Washtenaw County. Michigan State Police responded to the crash in Lima Township on Saturday morning.
wsgw.com
Two People Arrested in Flint after Traffic Stop and Short Standoff
Two suspects were arrested in Flint on Sunday after police say a traffic stop turned up multiple firearms and suspected drugs. According to Michigan State Police, a 40-year-old Mt. Morris woman was arrested during a traffic stop for illegally possessing a handgun, as well as suspected crack cocaine and counterfeit bills.
fox2detroit.com
Activist questions MDOT cameras after body of man shot to death found on Southfield freeway
DETROIT (FOX 2) - There are more questions than answers as Michigan State Police investigates the discovery of a 22-year-old man’s body on the Southfield freeway Monday morning. Was he shot and killed on the highway, or was his life taken somewhere else and his body discarded on M-39?
Cops Shut Down Massive Party Thrown by Teen Who Rented a Utica Home
Cops in Utica put the kibosh on a massive teen party at a home that was rented from a short-term rental company last month. The 19-year-old who rented the house advertised the bash on social media. Party Quickly Gets Out of Control. Police were called to the Macomb County home...
Detroit Police Chief says 5-year-old who shot himself in hand will lose finger; Investigators still working to determine whether charges will be filed
Detroit police are continuing to investigate after a 5-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the hand Saturday with an unsecured gun. Investigators are still working to piece together what happened.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police investigate homicide involving deadly crash on Detroit’s east side
DETROIT – New information was discovered about the driver who died after crashing into multiple cars, causing his SUV to catch fire on Detroit’s east side. The crash occurred Monday (Jan. 23) morning on Lantz Avenue in the area of I-75 and 7 Mile Road. A mother from...
Detroit News
Man, 22, found dead on NB Southfield Fwy. at I-96
Michigan State Police are investigating the death of 22-year-old man whose body was found on the side of Interstate 96 near the Southfield Freeway ramp, forcing officials to shut down the ramp for several hours. Troopers were called at about 3:30 a.m. Monday to the northbound Southfield Freeway ramp to...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Body of man shot, killed found on Southfield Freeway ramp in Detroit
DETROIT – The body of a 22-year-old man who had been shot and killed was found early Monday morning on a freeway ramp in Detroit. Michigan State Police say that at about 3:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, they responded to reports of a body lying on the ground on Southfield Freeway (M-39). When police arrived, they found the body of a 22-year-old man on the northbound M-39 ramp to I-96.
Man pleads no contest to causing Ypsilanti crash that killed woman
YPSILANTI, MI – A man accused of killing a woman in a crash after fleeing a traffic stop in Ypsilanti has taken a plea offer. Cushmeer Muhammad pleaded no contest Jan. 11 to one count each of operating without a license causing death, first-degree fleeing a police officer and concealing a stolen vehicle, court records show.
Detroit police: 2 in custody after series of 20 robberies at dollar stores across the city since Jan. 1
Detroit Police Chief James White on Monday said 20 dollar stores have been robbed over the past three weeks. One person has been charged with armed robbery and felony firearm, while another is in custody awaiting charges.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Driver dies after crashing into multiple cars, causing SUV to catch fire, police say
DETROIT – A driver died Monday morning after he crashed into multiple cars, causing his SUV to catch fire in Detroit, police said. The crash happened before 9 a.m. Monday (Jan. 23) in the area of East Lantz Avenue and Irvington Street, according to authorities. A man crashed into...
Comments / 0