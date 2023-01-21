ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day

In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Purrfect ending: Video shows cat rescued from busy Ohio highway

A good Samaritan stopped to help a trooper capture a cat found on the side of a busy highway. In a video posted to social media, an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper stopped to help a small cat that was huddled on the side of Interstate 475 in Lucas County. The dark-colored cat tried to run away from the trooper, who put on gloves to try to wrangle the feline.
LUCAS COUNTY, OH

