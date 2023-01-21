Read full article on original website
Proposal reimagines strolling Colfax Avenue in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Father-daughter dances in Castle Rock and Highlands RanchNatasha LovatoCastle Rock, CO
Voters to decide future of Park Hill Golf CourseDavid HeitzGlendale, CO
Parking worries expressed about Castle Rock projectMike McKibbinCastle Rock, CO
California in Shock After Two Consecutive Mass Shootings Leave Multiple DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinCalifornia State
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Wichita Eagle
Baltimore Ravens Interviewing AFC North Rival’s Assistant for Offensive Coordinator job
Baltimore Ravens are in search of their next offensive coordinator after letting Greg Roman go. That search has led them to Cleveland Browns wide receivers coach Chad O'Shea, who they will interview for the OC job today, multiple reports have confirmed. O'Shea is the passing game coordinator as well as...
Wichita Eagle
Matt Patricia Finally Off Lions Payroll
Former Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia will no longer be paid by the organization. Patricia was still being compensated by the Lions organization despite his involvement with the Patriots offense this past season. Recall, the former defensive coach did not take on the official title of offensive coordinator, as...
Wichita Eagle
Steelers Appear Headed in Three Directions in NFL Draft
PITTSBURGH -- It's NFL Draft season for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and early on, there's a clear consensus about how they'll approach their first-round pick. While some are hammering the table for a wide receiver, there only appears to be one real name in the conversation. Matching Jordan Addison and Kenny Pickett back up seems like the exciting move that could put the Steelers in the ranks of the Joe Burrow-Ja'Marr Chase, Tua Tagovailoa-Jaylen Waddle conversation.
Wichita Eagle
NFL Draft: Florida State TE Camren McDonald is En Fuego
There is a well-known saying or proverb: Strike while the iron is hot!. The importance of momentum is an unheralded factor heading into the early stages of the NFL Draft season. “Dare I say, en Fuego,” a phrase made culturally popular by former ESPN anchor Dan Patrick. It sums...
Wichita Eagle
Vikings Mock Draft Roundup, 1.0: Cam Smith, Joey Porter Jr. Among Options at CB
With the 2023 NFL Draft just over three months away, it's time to start getting acquainted with the players the Vikings could consider selecting in the first round. As Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Kevin O'Connell look to improve the roster in year two of their leadership, their top selection at No. 23 overall is a hugely important piece of that puzzle.
Wichita Eagle
Jonathan Gannon Offers Insight on the 49ers
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles are going to learn how the other half lives this Sunday when the two best teams in the NFC meet for conference supremacy at Lincoln Financial Field. It's almost picking your poison for opposing defenses trying to stop the Philadelphia offense. Play umbrella coverage to limit A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Dallas Goedert, and you might get gashed for 268 yards on the ground like the New York Giants were in the divisional round.
Wichita Eagle
Can Falcons Pass on Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud If He Falls in Draft?
The Atlanta Falcons will search high and low for their future franchise quarterback this offseason and possibly beyond. That guy could be Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud. Stroud is considered to be among the top three quarterback prospects alongside Alabama's Bryce Young and Kentucky's Will Levis. Just a year after...
Wichita Eagle
Should Rams Start ‘Roster Remodel’ With Ramsey Trade?
Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead may have turned a new leaf in his approach to his roster-building methods after he watched his team hit rock bottom, going 5-12 a year after winning the Super Bowl. "We're probably going to have to, let's call it, not 'press the gas'...
Wichita Eagle
Giants’ Multistep Plan to Crush the Off-season Roster Building Process Before Draft
The 2022 New York Giants season was supposed to be in a complete rebuild year. Instead, the Giants, left with enough core pieces to their roster, were able to put together a surprisingly competitive season despite a restrictive salary cap situation and injuries and performance woes that exposed the team's deficiencies.
Wichita Eagle
Report: Colts Grant Jeff Saturday Second Interview for HC Job
The Colts are planning to interview interim coach Jeff Saturday a second time as they proceed in their coaching search, according to the Associated Press. He is among six or seven other candidates who have reached this stage. Saturday, who had no college or professional coaching experience before this year,...
Wichita Eagle
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Potential First Round Prospects in NFL Draft
As we make our way through the NFL Playoffs and all star games for the NFL Draft begin it's time to prepare for the final steps of the NFL Draft evaluation process and begin understanding what needs NFL teams have, it's time to start diving deep into how the 2023 NFL Draft might play out. Here is the first round mock draft of the week with players that could be selected with the first 32 picks combined with potential trades we could see in the top ten.
Wichita Eagle
Vikings RB Dalvin Cook Makes Pro Bowl as Injury Replacement For Tony Pollard
Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is headed to his fourth straight Pro Bowl. Cook was originally selected as a first alternate, and Cowboys RB Tony Pollard getting hurt during the divisional round this weekend opened up a spot. Cook will join teammates Justin Jefferson, Kirk Cousins, Za'Darius Smith, T.J. Hockenson,...
Wichita Eagle
Raiders Rookie Dylan Parham Named to PFWA All-Rookie Team
The Pro Football Writers of America announced their All-Rookie team on Tuesday, and Las Vegas Raiders rookie Dylan Parham was one of the select honorees. The Raiders' third-round pick out of Memphis proved to be a steal for the Silver and Black, as they were able to get the young, talented offensive lineman they wanted even after dealing away their first- and second-round 2022 Draft picks.
Wichita Eagle
Patrick Mahomes Headlines Five Finalists for NFL MVP Award
The Associated Press announced the five finalists for this year’s AP NFL MVP on Wednesday and one of them isn’t a quarterback. Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, Joe Burrow, Josh Allen and wide receiver Justin Jefferson are being considered for the award. Mahomes is the likely favorite to win...
Wichita Eagle
Bengals Left Off AP Coach, Assistant Coach Of The Year Finalist Lists; Joe Burrow Named MVP Finalist
CINCINNATI — No Bengals coaches were named finalists for the AP's Coach of the Year, or Assistant Coach of the Year. The NFL released a graphic naming Nick Sirianni, Kyle Shanahan, Brian Daboll, Sean McDermott, and Doug Pederson as finalists. But the AP cleared that up and said Daboll, Shanahan, and Pederson are the final three.
Wichita Eagle
NFL Executive ‘Not Completely Sold’ Jared Goff Keeps Up Play
The Detroit Lions should emerge as the team the majority of NFL pundits pick to win the NFC North in 2023. With the Packers having question marks on offense and the Bears being in a rebuild, the Lions should compete with the Vikings all next year to stay atop the division standings.
Wichita Eagle
Bills High-Octane Passing Game: How’d Josh Allen Run Out of Playoff Gas?
The Buffalo Bills are waking up a day after being knocked out of the playoffs on their home turf by the Cincinnati Bengals in a 27-10 loss. ... wondering where their high-octane offense disappeared to. "Everything (positive) that happened this year is kind of null and void in our minds,''...
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs-Bengals betting-line shift takes Vegas by surprise: ‘That just doesn’t happen’
Jay Kornegay — executive vice president for SuperBook Sports operations — says what’s transpired over the past 72 hours is unprecedented in an AFC or NFC Championship Game. Kornegay’s SuperBook Sports opened its line Sunday night with the Kansas City Chiefs favored by three for Sunday’s home...
Wichita Eagle
Ravens Claim Cowboys Cornerback Who Is Also Lamar Jackson’s Cousin
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are turning their locker room into a family affair. The team claimed cornerback Trayvon Mullen off waivers from the Dallas Cowboys. Mullen is also the cousin of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Mullen could also provide valuable depth at cornerback. He was a second-round...
