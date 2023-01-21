Read full article on original website
The Lost Community and Hidden Graveyard In The Heart Of Buckhead AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
This Huge General Store in Georgia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensChattahoochee Hills, GA
Provino's Is Perfect for an Italian Meal and Experience, or Bribing A Politician in a Dark BoothDeanLandKennesaw, GA
New restaurant opens in Georgia, attracting world record-holding competitive eater to grand openingKristen WaltersWoodstock, GA
Atlanta's First Alcohol-Free Bar: The Sober SocialJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Wichita Eagle
Baltimore Ravens Interviewing AFC North Rival’s Assistant for Offensive Coordinator job
Baltimore Ravens are in search of their next offensive coordinator after letting Greg Roman go. That search has led them to Cleveland Browns wide receivers coach Chad O'Shea, who they will interview for the OC job today, multiple reports have confirmed. O'Shea is the passing game coordinator as well as...
Wichita Eagle
Matt Patricia Finally Off Lions Payroll
Former Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia will no longer be paid by the organization. Patricia was still being compensated by the Lions organization despite his involvement with the Patriots offense this past season. Recall, the former defensive coach did not take on the official title of offensive coordinator, as...
Wichita Eagle
Steelers Appear Headed in Three Directions in NFL Draft
PITTSBURGH -- It's NFL Draft season for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and early on, there's a clear consensus about how they'll approach their first-round pick. While some are hammering the table for a wide receiver, there only appears to be one real name in the conversation. Matching Jordan Addison and Kenny Pickett back up seems like the exciting move that could put the Steelers in the ranks of the Joe Burrow-Ja'Marr Chase, Tua Tagovailoa-Jaylen Waddle conversation.
Wichita Eagle
NFL Draft: Florida State TE Camren McDonald is En Fuego
There is a well-known saying or proverb: Strike while the iron is hot!. The importance of momentum is an unheralded factor heading into the early stages of the NFL Draft season. “Dare I say, en Fuego,” a phrase made culturally popular by former ESPN anchor Dan Patrick. It sums...
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Wichita Eagle
Giants’ Multistep Plan to Crush the Off-season Roster Building Process Before Draft
The 2022 New York Giants season was supposed to be in a complete rebuild year. Instead, the Giants, left with enough core pieces to their roster, were able to put together a surprisingly competitive season despite a restrictive salary cap situation and injuries and performance woes that exposed the team's deficiencies.
Wichita Eagle
2022 Giants Position Review: Quarterback
One of the major priorities of the New York Giants when they turned the page on the Joe Judge era was to find a coaching staff that could once and for all determine if quarterback Daniel Jones, the sixth overall pick in the 2019 draft, was worthy of franchise status.
Wichita Eagle
NFL Executive ‘Not Completely Sold’ Jared Goff Keeps Up Play
The Detroit Lions should emerge as the team the majority of NFL pundits pick to win the NFC North in 2023. With the Packers having question marks on offense and the Bears being in a rebuild, the Lions should compete with the Vikings all next year to stay atop the division standings.
Wichita Eagle
Should Rams Start ‘Roster Remodel’ With Ramsey Trade?
Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead may have turned a new leaf in his approach to his roster-building methods after he watched his team hit rock bottom, going 5-12 a year after winning the Super Bowl. "We're probably going to have to, let's call it, not 'press the gas'...
Wichita Eagle
Jonathan Gannon Offers Insight on the 49ers
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles are going to learn how the other half lives this Sunday when the two best teams in the NFC meet for conference supremacy at Lincoln Financial Field. It's almost picking your poison for opposing defenses trying to stop the Philadelphia offense. Play umbrella coverage to limit A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Dallas Goedert, and you might get gashed for 268 yards on the ground like the New York Giants were in the divisional round.
Wichita Eagle
Patrick Mahomes Headlines Five Finalists for NFL MVP Award
The Associated Press announced the five finalists for this year’s AP NFL MVP on Wednesday and one of them isn’t a quarterback. Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, Joe Burrow, Josh Allen and wide receiver Justin Jefferson are being considered for the award. Mahomes is the likely favorite to win...
Alabama football offensive coordinator search: Who will replace Bill O'Brien?
Bill O'Brien has been hired as offensive coordinator for the New England Patriots according to multiple reports after two years as Alabama football's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. He was also listed on the Patriots' staff for the East-West Shrine Bowl. The Crimson Tide will have to hire its third offensive coordinator in five seasons. Texas coach Steve Sarkisian served as the Crimson Tide's offensive coordinator in 2019 and 2020. ...
Wichita Eagle
Vikings Mock Draft Roundup, 1.0: Cam Smith, Joey Porter Jr. Among Options at CB
With the 2023 NFL Draft just over three months away, it's time to start getting acquainted with the players the Vikings could consider selecting in the first round. As Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Kevin O'Connell look to improve the roster in year two of their leadership, their top selection at No. 23 overall is a hugely important piece of that puzzle.
Wichita Eagle
Raiders Rookie Dylan Parham Named to PFWA All-Rookie Team
The Pro Football Writers of America announced their All-Rookie team on Tuesday, and Las Vegas Raiders rookie Dylan Parham was one of the select honorees. The Raiders' third-round pick out of Memphis proved to be a steal for the Silver and Black, as they were able to get the young, talented offensive lineman they wanted even after dealing away their first- and second-round 2022 Draft picks.
Wichita Eagle
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Potential First Round Prospects in NFL Draft
As we make our way through the NFL Playoffs and all star games for the NFL Draft begin it's time to prepare for the final steps of the NFL Draft evaluation process and begin understanding what needs NFL teams have, it's time to start diving deep into how the 2023 NFL Draft might play out. Here is the first round mock draft of the week with players that could be selected with the first 32 picks combined with potential trades we could see in the top ten.
Wichita Eagle
Here’s what could give Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes the most trouble with his ankle injury
The quarterback who will soon win his second NFL MVP award operates outside the position’s intended residence more frequently than any other quarterback in the league. He’s better at it than the rest of them too. By a wide margin. That’s all to say that the out-of-the-pocket, off-script,...
Wichita Eagle
Vikings RB Dalvin Cook Makes Pro Bowl as Injury Replacement For Tony Pollard
Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is headed to his fourth straight Pro Bowl. Cook was originally selected as a first alternate, and Cowboys RB Tony Pollard getting hurt during the divisional round this weekend opened up a spot. Cook will join teammates Justin Jefferson, Kirk Cousins, Za'Darius Smith, T.J. Hockenson,...
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs-Bengals betting-line shift takes Vegas by surprise: ‘That just doesn’t happen’
Jay Kornegay — executive vice president for SuperBook Sports operations — says what’s transpired over the past 72 hours is unprecedented in an AFC or NFC Championship Game. Kornegay’s SuperBook Sports opened its line Sunday night with the Kansas City Chiefs favored by three for Sunday’s home...
Wichita Eagle
Matt Rhule Reveals the One Thing He Regrets During His Time in Carolina
Right now, the Carolina Panthers are busy searching for Matt Rhule's replacement. The team fired Rhule just two years and some change into what was expected to be at least a seven-year marriage. Since his firing, Rhule has made several appearances on podcasts and TV and has been very open...
