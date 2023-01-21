ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update

The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Matt Patricia Finally Off Lions Payroll

Former Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia will no longer be paid by the organization. Patricia was still being compensated by the Lions organization despite his involvement with the Patriots offense this past season. Recall, the former defensive coach did not take on the official title of offensive coordinator, as...
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

Steelers Appear Headed in Three Directions in NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH -- It's NFL Draft season for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and early on, there's a clear consensus about how they'll approach their first-round pick. While some are hammering the table for a wide receiver, there only appears to be one real name in the conversation. Matching Jordan Addison and Kenny Pickett back up seems like the exciting move that could put the Steelers in the ranks of the Joe Burrow-Ja'Marr Chase, Tua Tagovailoa-Jaylen Waddle conversation.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

NFL Draft: Florida State TE Camren McDonald is En Fuego

There is a well-known saying or proverb: Strike while the iron is hot!. The importance of momentum is an unheralded factor heading into the early stages of the NFL Draft season. “Dare I say, en Fuego,” a phrase made culturally popular by former ESPN anchor Dan Patrick. It sums...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Wichita Eagle

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Potential First Round Prospects in NFL Draft

As we make our way through the NFL Playoffs and all star games for the NFL Draft begin it's time to prepare for the final steps of the NFL Draft evaluation process and begin understanding what needs NFL teams have, it's time to start diving deep into how the 2023 NFL Draft might play out. Here is the first round mock draft of the week with players that could be selected with the first 32 picks combined with potential trades we could see in the top ten.
GEORGIA STATE
Wichita Eagle

Can Falcons Pass on Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud If He Falls in Draft?

The Atlanta Falcons will search high and low for their future franchise quarterback this offseason and possibly beyond. That guy could be Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud. Stroud is considered to be among the top three quarterback prospects alongside Alabama's Bryce Young and Kentucky's Will Levis. Just a year after...
ATLANTA, GA
Wichita Eagle

Vikings Mock Draft Roundup, 1.0: Cam Smith, Joey Porter Jr. Among Options at CB

With the 2023 NFL Draft just over three months away, it's time to start getting acquainted with the players the Vikings could consider selecting in the first round. As Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Kevin O'Connell look to improve the roster in year two of their leadership, their top selection at No. 23 overall is a hugely important piece of that puzzle.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Tuscaloosa News

Alabama football offensive coordinator search: Who will replace Bill O'Brien?

Bill O'Brien has been hired as offensive coordinator for the New England Patriots according to multiple reports after two years as Alabama football's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. He was also listed on the Patriots' staff for the East-West Shrine Bowl. The Crimson Tide will have to hire its third offensive coordinator in five seasons. Texas coach Steve Sarkisian served as the Crimson Tide's offensive coordinator in 2019 and 2020.  ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Wichita Eagle

Report: Panthers Focused on Experienced Head Coaches for Opening

Three names have reportedly impressed the Panthers as they look to fill their head coaching vacancy with someone who is experienced. Interim coach Steve Wilks and former Colts coach Frank Reich meet the team’s criteria, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore also impressed during his interview.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Wichita Eagle

Giants’ Multistep Plan to Crush the Off-season Roster Building Process Before Draft

The 2022 New York Giants season was supposed to be in a complete rebuild year. Instead, the Giants, left with enough core pieces to their roster, were able to put together a surprisingly competitive season despite a restrictive salary cap situation and injuries and performance woes that exposed the team's deficiencies.
Wichita Eagle

Patrick Mahomes Headlines Five Finalists for NFL MVP Award

The Associated Press announced the five finalists for this year’s AP NFL MVP on Wednesday and one of them isn’t a quarterback. Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, Joe Burrow, Josh Allen and wide receiver Justin Jefferson are being considered for the award. Mahomes is the likely favorite to win...
Wichita Eagle

Should Rams Start ‘Roster Remodel’ With Ramsey Trade?

Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead may have turned a new leaf in his approach to his roster-building methods after he watched his team hit rock bottom, going 5-12 a year after winning the Super Bowl. "We're probably going to have to, let's call it, not 'press the gas'...
Wichita Eagle

2022 Giants Position Review: Quarterback

One of the major priorities of the New York Giants when they turned the page on the Joe Judge era was to find a coaching staff that could once and for all determine if quarterback Daniel Jones, the sixth overall pick in the 2019 draft, was worthy of franchise status.
Wichita Eagle

UCLA Football Offers Class of 2024 Offensive Tackle Isaiah Garcia

The Bruins have sent out an offer to another one of the top offensive linemen in the West region. Class of 2024 offensive tackle Isaiah Garcia became the latest recruit to receive an offer from UCLA football, the Cypress High School (UT) product announced Monday on Twitter. The Under Armour All-American measures in at 6-foot-6, 280 pounds and has been a target for numerous programs across the western half of the United States.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Ravens Claim Cowboys Cornerback Who Is Also Lamar Jackson’s Cousin

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are turning their locker room into a family affair. The team claimed cornerback Trayvon Mullen off waivers from the Dallas Cowboys. Mullen is also the cousin of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Mullen could also provide valuable depth at cornerback. He was a second-round...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wichita Eagle

NFL Executive ‘Not Completely Sold’ Jared Goff Keeps Up Play

The Detroit Lions should emerge as the team the majority of NFL pundits pick to win the NFC North in 2023. With the Packers having question marks on offense and the Bears being in a rebuild, the Lions should compete with the Vikings all next year to stay atop the division standings.
DETROIT, MI

