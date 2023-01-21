Read full article on original website
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Wichita Eagle
Baltimore Ravens Interviewing AFC North Rival’s Assistant for Offensive Coordinator job
Baltimore Ravens are in search of their next offensive coordinator after letting Greg Roman go. That search has led them to Cleveland Browns wide receivers coach Chad O'Shea, who they will interview for the OC job today, multiple reports have confirmed. O'Shea is the passing game coordinator as well as...
Wichita Eagle
Matt Patricia Finally Off Lions Payroll
Former Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia will no longer be paid by the organization. Patricia was still being compensated by the Lions organization despite his involvement with the Patriots offense this past season. Recall, the former defensive coach did not take on the official title of offensive coordinator, as...
Wichita Eagle
Steelers Appear Headed in Three Directions in NFL Draft
PITTSBURGH -- It's NFL Draft season for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and early on, there's a clear consensus about how they'll approach their first-round pick. While some are hammering the table for a wide receiver, there only appears to be one real name in the conversation. Matching Jordan Addison and Kenny Pickett back up seems like the exciting move that could put the Steelers in the ranks of the Joe Burrow-Ja'Marr Chase, Tua Tagovailoa-Jaylen Waddle conversation.
Wichita Eagle
NFL Draft: Florida State TE Camren McDonald is En Fuego
There is a well-known saying or proverb: Strike while the iron is hot!. The importance of momentum is an unheralded factor heading into the early stages of the NFL Draft season. “Dare I say, en Fuego,” a phrase made culturally popular by former ESPN anchor Dan Patrick. It sums...
Wichita Eagle
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Potential First Round Prospects in NFL Draft
As we make our way through the NFL Playoffs and all star games for the NFL Draft begin it's time to prepare for the final steps of the NFL Draft evaluation process and begin understanding what needs NFL teams have, it's time to start diving deep into how the 2023 NFL Draft might play out. Here is the first round mock draft of the week with players that could be selected with the first 32 picks combined with potential trades we could see in the top ten.
Wichita Eagle
Can Falcons Pass on Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud If He Falls in Draft?
The Atlanta Falcons will search high and low for their future franchise quarterback this offseason and possibly beyond. That guy could be Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud. Stroud is considered to be among the top three quarterback prospects alongside Alabama's Bryce Young and Kentucky's Will Levis. Just a year after...
Wichita Eagle
Vikings Mock Draft Roundup, 1.0: Cam Smith, Joey Porter Jr. Among Options at CB
With the 2023 NFL Draft just over three months away, it's time to start getting acquainted with the players the Vikings could consider selecting in the first round. As Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Kevin O'Connell look to improve the roster in year two of their leadership, their top selection at No. 23 overall is a hugely important piece of that puzzle.
Alabama football offensive coordinator search: Who will replace Bill O'Brien?
Bill O'Brien has been hired as offensive coordinator for the New England Patriots according to multiple reports after two years as Alabama football's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. He was also listed on the Patriots' staff for the East-West Shrine Bowl. The Crimson Tide will have to hire its third offensive coordinator in five seasons. Texas coach Steve Sarkisian served as the Crimson Tide's offensive coordinator in 2019 and 2020. ...
Wichita Eagle
Report: Panthers Focused on Experienced Head Coaches for Opening
Three names have reportedly impressed the Panthers as they look to fill their head coaching vacancy with someone who is experienced. Interim coach Steve Wilks and former Colts coach Frank Reich meet the team’s criteria, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore also impressed during his interview.
Wichita Eagle
Giants’ Multistep Plan to Crush the Off-season Roster Building Process Before Draft
The 2022 New York Giants season was supposed to be in a complete rebuild year. Instead, the Giants, left with enough core pieces to their roster, were able to put together a surprisingly competitive season despite a restrictive salary cap situation and injuries and performance woes that exposed the team's deficiencies.
Wichita Eagle
Patrick Mahomes Headlines Five Finalists for NFL MVP Award
The Associated Press announced the five finalists for this year’s AP NFL MVP on Wednesday and one of them isn’t a quarterback. Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, Joe Burrow, Josh Allen and wide receiver Justin Jefferson are being considered for the award. Mahomes is the likely favorite to win...
Wichita Eagle
Bengals Left Off AP Coach, Assistant Coach Of The Year Finalist Lists; Joe Burrow Named MVP Finalist
CINCINNATI — No Bengals coaches were named finalists for the AP's Coach of the Year, or Assistant Coach of the Year. The NFL released a graphic naming Nick Sirianni, Kyle Shanahan, Brian Daboll, Sean McDermott, and Doug Pederson as finalists. But the AP cleared that up and said Daboll, Shanahan, and Pederson are the final three.
Wichita Eagle
Should Rams Start ‘Roster Remodel’ With Ramsey Trade?
Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead may have turned a new leaf in his approach to his roster-building methods after he watched his team hit rock bottom, going 5-12 a year after winning the Super Bowl. "We're probably going to have to, let's call it, not 'press the gas'...
Wichita Eagle
2022 Giants Position Review: Quarterback
One of the major priorities of the New York Giants when they turned the page on the Joe Judge era was to find a coaching staff that could once and for all determine if quarterback Daniel Jones, the sixth overall pick in the 2019 draft, was worthy of franchise status.
Wichita Eagle
UCLA Football Offers Class of 2024 Offensive Tackle Isaiah Garcia
The Bruins have sent out an offer to another one of the top offensive linemen in the West region. Class of 2024 offensive tackle Isaiah Garcia became the latest recruit to receive an offer from UCLA football, the Cypress High School (UT) product announced Monday on Twitter. The Under Armour All-American measures in at 6-foot-6, 280 pounds and has been a target for numerous programs across the western half of the United States.
Wichita Eagle
Ravens Claim Cowboys Cornerback Who Is Also Lamar Jackson’s Cousin
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are turning their locker room into a family affair. The team claimed cornerback Trayvon Mullen off waivers from the Dallas Cowboys. Mullen is also the cousin of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Mullen could also provide valuable depth at cornerback. He was a second-round...
Kevin Mawae replaces Trent Dilfer at Nashville high school
A former LSU standout and pro football hall of famer is taking a new job heading up a Nashville high school. Kevin Mawae, who played offensive line for LSU in the ’90s, is set to lead Lipscomb Academy. He replaces former NFL QB Trent Dilfer, who took the UAB job late last year.
Wichita Eagle
NFL Executive ‘Not Completely Sold’ Jared Goff Keeps Up Play
The Detroit Lions should emerge as the team the majority of NFL pundits pick to win the NFC North in 2023. With the Packers having question marks on offense and the Bears being in a rebuild, the Lions should compete with the Vikings all next year to stay atop the division standings.
Wichita Eagle
Seahawks’ Ken Walker III, Tariq Woolen Named Rookie of Year Finalists: Full List
Seattle Seahawks rookie running back Kenneth Walker III and rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen have both been named finalists for Rookie of the Year, the league announced Wednesday. Walker III will be up for the Offensive Rookie of the Year honors while Woolen is in the running for the Defensive Rookie...
